Tarik Skubal Isn't the Only Tigers Pitcher the Yankees Should Eye for a Trade

Anyone who's followed the Yankees' rumors lately knows that Tarik Skubal is often named as the club's top dream target before the August trade deadline. Detroit's ace is a prime candidate to be moved with their season lost beyond belief, and the buzz behind a potential trade to the Bronx is increasing after the New York Post's Jon Heyman reported that "the Tigers are looking at Yankees prospects (and others, too)" on Thursday.

https://t.co/8q46L0Uwtf Why Skubal is a long shot for Yankees (and some more realistic trade options), plus the Mets problem(s) — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 19, 2026

The Yankees' World Series odds would explode if they managed to pry the two-time American League Cy Young winner out of the Motor City. At the same time, Heyman reports that the Tigers are interested in top prospects Carlos Lagrange and George Lombard Jr., which could be a nonstarter for negotiations depending on how the Yankees view the duo's long-term potential.

While general manager Brian Cashman debates whether trading for Skubal—who's an unrestricted free agent this summer—is worth the effort and risk, the Yankees should consider making an offer for another Tigers pitcher.

Kyle Finnegan should be on Yankees' radar before MLB trade deadline

Trading for Skubal would give the Yankees' starting rotation (which already features Cam Schlittler, Max Fried and Gerrit Cole) quite a boost, no doubt. At the same time, New York's bullpen could use further shaking up after Jake Bird was optioned on Saturday, which is why Cashman & Co. should have Tigers reliever Kyle Finnegan on their target list.

Kyle Finnegan could help provide the Yankees' bullpen with much-needed help, which is why they should explore trade discussions with the Tigers. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A 6-foot-2, 198-pound right-handed reliever, Finnegan has been a bright spot for the Tigers amid an otherwise gloomy season. He pitched well after being acquired from the Nationals before the 2025 deadline, and that success has bled into this season, as Finnegan has gone 2-0 with a 2.08 ERA and a save across 33 appearances (34 2/3 innings) before Sunday's Tigers-White Sox clash.

Finnegan isn't a strikeout machine, but his Ks per nine innings rose from 2.5 in May to 6.8 in June. His 2.25 ERA through seven appearances in the month is his second-best effort of the 2026 season, trailing only March/April (0.57), which proves he's capable of better results.

His underlying stats aren't amazing, but Finnegan's 96.3 mph average fastball velocity is in the 78th percentile, per Baseball Savant, while his 5.8% barrel-rate allowed is in the 72nd percentile. He can also throw a nice slider that comes in at 86.1 mph with a 42.4% whiff rate (only 23.5% in 2025).

The Yankees' relief situation would be even more dangerous with Kyle Finnegan in the bullpen. | David Reginek-Imagn Images

Finnegan also has recent postseason experience under his belt, which could interest the Yankees amid their World Series aspirations.

The Texas State product pitched 7 1/3 innings across six appearances with the Tigers last postseason, allowing only three earned runs on seven hits—good for a 3.68 ERA—while recording three strikeouts and a walk. He also pitched out of every inning from the fourth to the eighth during that playoff run, showing how the Yankees could get creative with his usage if he's acquired.

As for his outlook, Finnegan is under contract for $8 million in 2027 with a $10 million mutual option in 2028, per Spotrac, making him more than a deadline rental. Considering how the Yankees are now looking to bolster their bullpen pre-deadline in back-to-back seasons, they could use the long-term stability that his contract brings.

The Tigers could be heading towards a rebuild if they trade Skubal, meaning Finnegan's team control is hardly a concern for them. They're better off cutting their losses before he potentially walks in 2028, increasing the Yankees' odds of luring the Tigers into trade talks.

The Yankees would need more help than Finnegan to prevent their bullpen from being a concern, but acquiring him would be a start. The former MLB All-Star's late-game reliability, steady presence and postseason history would instantly improve New York's relief situation, which would help the starting rotation's stamina and manager Aaron Boone's stress levels in the long run.

Skubal should remain one of the Yankees' top trade targets, especially if he remains available, but that doesn't mean that pursuing Finnegan shouldn't be another top priority. In fact, the Bronx Bombers will have an up-close look at both Tigers pitchers when they visit Detroit for a three-game series to begin the week.