Tarik Skubal Trade Is Worth It for Yankees as Tigers Reportedly Eye Top Prospects

The New York Yankees don't need to look too far back into their city's sports lore to get a glimpse of how mortgaging the future for Tarik Skubal can help them in the pursuit of their 28th championship. In fact, they only have to go as far as this month.

During the summer of 2024, the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets made a rare swap that eventually paid off handsomely. Even though sending Mikal Bridges to the Knicks for five first-round picks was seen as overkill, Bridges eventually became part of a starting five that ended a 53-year drought, and they found themselves making that triumphant ride down the Canyon of Heroes this week.

New York Knicks players and coaches and staff celebrate their NBA championship with New York dignitaries and fans following a ceremony at New York City Hall. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

This is why, when anyone scoffs at the idea of the Yankees trading Carlos Lagrange and George Lombard Jr. for Skubal, as Jon Heyman reported, the organization needs to put on noise-canceling headphones. Tune out all noise and make an honest assessment about the roster.

Lombard and Lagrange, who has a shot at being a deadly bullpen arm this year, may indeed be even more of an overkill, but Skubal is one of the best pitchers in baseball. He would potentially have even more of an impact on the Yankees than Bridges did for the Knicks.

The fact is, this is their best opportunity to win a World Series. Even with one of the best rotations in baseball, Skubal puts more miles between the Yankees and the rest of the American League.

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) throws a pitch against the Chicago White Sox in the first inning at Comerica Park. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

An October rotation with Skubal

As it stands, the postseason rotation for the Yankees is likely to be Gerrit Cole, Cam Schlittler, Max Fried, and Carlos Rodón. They wouldn't need a fifth starter with off days peppered into their schedule. On paper, this is a devastating quadruplet of frontline starters, but adding Skubal to the fray makes that rotation a wall.

Fried and Rodón are both two of the better starters in the league, but it's safe to have some concerns about their postseason track record. Even with a World Series on his résumé, Fried has a 5.31 ERA in 22 appearances in October.

Rodón hasn't been any better. His postseason follies have been on full display while with the Yankees. He has a 7.53 ERA in eight appearances.

They can sleep comfortably before the start of the postseason, knowing they're walking into every series with Skubal, Cole, Schlittler, and Fried leading the way. Of those top four arms, either one could be a game one starter, and the Yankees won't ever have to be in the position where, if a series goes longer than they want it to, starting game one will be fine, no matter who it is. They have a choice of four of the best starters in the AL to go to.

It won't be like the 2025 postseason. The Yankees sent Luis Gil to start game one of the American League Division Series, and he was chased out of that one fast.

Lombard and Lagrange are a steep ask. There's no denying this. It's just a matter of the Yankees being honest with themselves. What's the price for that 28th championship? Those Knicks are certainly fine with giving up those picks.