Yankees’ Best Trade Deadline Options With Tarik Skubal Off the Board

To nobody's surprise, Tarik Skubal was dealt out west to the Los Angeles Dodgers. There were reports a month ago that they might not make a splash like that this deadline, but never count them out. The New York Yankees had Skubal as one of their targets, and now, with the deadline's biggest fish off the board, they and the rest of the sport can use the next two days to make their moves.

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal talks with owner Chris Ilitch, center, and president of baseball operations Scott Harris at practice during spring training at TigerTown in Lakeland, Fla. on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What the Yankees needed to start the year and what those needs are now are different. It seemed like they would need relief help, and not much else, but now the catcher and outfield positions have emerged as two things the Yankees need to fix — and that wasn't more apparent in their second game against the Chicago Cubs, when Jasson Domínguez allowed a ball to roll right by him.

One team can be a one-stop shop, but there is just one issue. They're their division rival Baltimore Orioles.

They have both Adley Rutschman and Taylor Ward. To land both would make the rest of their deadline that much easier. Of course, trading to a hated rival and making a splash of this caliber won't be so easy. If they do manage to do it, the Yankees can plug their most important offensive holes in one fell swoop.

Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman (35) greeted by outfielder Taylor Ward (3) following his two-run home run during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rutschman and Ward splash

Rutschman, who is currently on the IL, is one of the most well-rounded catchers in the sport. The southpaw backstop is hitting .251/.331/.433 with eight homers. It's night and day from where he was last year, when he finished his season with a sub-.700 OPS.

One thing about Rutschman is that he has a solid eye at the plate, as well. He owns a 14.1% strikeout rate and 10% walk rate. In his career, he has averaged 4.1 pitches per plate appearance, and this season he is averaging 4. With these tools, he would be a pest, and that's key in the postseason.

Then, when it comes to his defense, he is a 75th percentile blocker, according to Baseball Savant. He is also in the 100th percentile at throwing runners out and the 93rd percentile at framing.

When it comes to Ward, he would be a serviceable outfielder. He is hitting .247/.384/.348 with seven home runs.

The reason to trade for him is that excellent walk rate, which would make him one of the better leadoff bats the Yankees have had in some time. He leads all of baseball with 86 walks.

Another option for the Yankees

If the Orioles levy a division tax, which is compounded by the fact that Baltimore wants to drain every resource from the Yankees, and Brian Cashman doesn't want to swim in those waters, the Cardinals can be another team where they can get all their business done. The catcher, Iván Herrera, would easily fix their needs.

He is hitting .244/.361/.332 with 12 home runs. He also has more control and would not be a free agent until the 2030 season.

The big difference between him and Rutschman, though, is Herrera's defense, and he could play himself off the position at some point. He is well below the 50th percentile in blocking, tossing would-be base runners out, and framing.

With the Cardinals, the Yankees could also acquire the flamethrower, Riley O'Brien. David Bednar could still close, and O'Brien would push someone like Fernando Cruz to a less prominent role. That's important by virtue of the fact that, if Cruz's splitter isn't on, he is wildly ineffective. They'll frequently go to the bullpen in the postseason and can't rely on him night in and night out.

The Yankees could also try to pry Laars Nootbar off of the Cardinals. Nootbar has had injuries the last two years and isn't the type of hitter that he was in previous seasons. Still, he's more dependable in the outfield than Domínguez, and he's hitting .235/.339/.356. He would also serve as another potential lineup piece with a great eye, as Nootbar has a 13.8% walk rate.

There are plenty of places for the Yankees to go to improve their team. Plus, it does feel like they were never going to be fully in on Skubal anyway. The Yankees have other needs to fill their holes, although having four aces would have made their lives much easier in the playoffs.

You also have to like their chances with Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, and Cam Schlittler at the top of the rotation. It's just a matter of putting some important pieces around them.