Yankees-Tarik Skubal Trade Buzz Getting Louder 7 Weeks Before Deadline

That buzz you are hearing is the MLB rumor mill once again connecting the Yankees to the Tigers and ace left-hander Tarik Skubal.

The two-time American League Cy Young Award winner returned from elbow surgery on Saturday, giving the Tigers reason to believe they can still make a run in the American League Wild Card standings.

"Skubal hits 100 mph in the 4th inning in Cleveland," ESPN's Buster Olney noted Saturday. "His day is over after 4 2/3 innings, 80 pitches, 5 hits, 3 runs (2 earned), 1 walk, 4 Ks. His stuff is there, which bodes well for the lefty and the Tigers."

Skubal hits 100 mph in the 4th inning in Cleveland. His day is over after 4 2/3 innings, 80 pitches, 5 hits, 3 runs (2 earned), 1 walk, 4 Ks. His stuff is there, which bodes well for the lefty and the Tigers. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) June 13, 2026

After a performance like that, it makes sense that Detroit wants to be patient with the Hayward, CA native before deciding on his future.

"The Tigers plan to wait until around the All-Star break to see if they can get back in the race before pulling the plug on their season and trading Skubal," USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported Sunday.

Yankees are "possible" Skubal destination

That said, the odds are pretty decent that Detroit deals the 29-year-old southpaw since he is slated to become a free agent after the season.

As a result, MLB.com included the Yankees on its list of seven clubs that are "possible destinations" for Skubal. In fact, New York checked in at No. 4, behind only the Braves, Dodgers and Brewers.

"The Yankees lead the AL in pitching fWAR and just returned Gerrit Cole to an excellent group, so they don't have a glaring need on paper. But, again, this is Skubal, the best lefty in the game," MLB.com's Travis Sawchik wrote.

Despite Gerrit Cole's performance this season, the Yankees could still add Tarik Skubal to their rotation. | David Richard-Imagn Images

"The Yankees are tied for their second-longest title drought in franchise history. They are also one of the few clubs that figure to be able to meet Skubal's contract demands. The Yankees rank third in run differential in the Majors, too," Sawchik added.

"If we knew Aaron Judge was going to be 100% in October, one could push the Yankees up on this list. Even with the injury, New York is second in FanGraphs World Series-winning chances (14.7%)," Sawchik concluded.

All-time starting rotation?

Yes, Skubal would give the Yankees an all-time rotation featuring five aces. Cole, Cam Schlittler and Carlos Rodón are holding down the fort until Max Fried returns from the injured list. Add in Ryan Weathers, Will Warren and possibly Clarke Schmidt, and the Yankees have an unrivaled rotation.

But the Yankees have bigger problems to address before the Aug. 3 trade deadline, including the black hole at catcher, weak production from the left side of the infield and the lack of reliable bullpen arms.

Make no mistake: Skubal in pinstripes would be a game-changer. But it might not be the right move to deliver a World Series title to the Bronx for the first time since 2009.