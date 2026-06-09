Needle Shouldn't Move on Yankees' Tarik Skubal Interest Despite Intriguing Trade Comparison

The new workweek starts with fresh rumors regarding the Tigers trading ace left-hander Tarik Skubal. And this one involves the Yankees in more ways than one.

Back in 2008, the Brewers pulled off a shocking trade for future Hall of Famer CC Sabathia, sending four top prospects to the Guardians for the burly lefty. Sabathia dominated down the stretch for the Brewers, going 11-2 with a 1.64 ERA, seven complete games and three shutouts in 17 starts.

Sounds like a good deal, right? After all, with Sabathia anchoring the rotation, the Brewers qualified for the playoffs for the first time in 26 years.

Is Skubal the next Sabathia?

Why the history lesson? USA Today's Bob Nightengale talked with former Brewers general manager Doug Melvin, who executed the Sabathia trade, on Sunday. Although he didn't outright say it, Melvin alluded to how trading for someone like Skubal could have a similar spark during the stretch run.

“It showed our players and our fans that we're committed to winning, and winning now," Melvin told Nightengale when asked about the Sabathia trade. He added that if he were in the Tigers' position, he'd "think about putting Skubal out there right now."

Bob Melvin believes that a potential Tarik Skubal trade could have the same impact as the CC Sabathia deal in 2008. | Benny Sieu, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

“That was the jolt that we needed. It meant so much to our players. When you see the players busting their balls and working so hard, the front office has to work harder themselves and see what we can do for them," Melvin said, adding that the move "jump-started the entire organization."

Dream deal's dark twist, Yankees shouldn't sell out for Skubal

But that's where this dream deal takes a dark twist. The Brewers lost to the Phillies in the National League Division Series, and Sabathia left Milwaukee after the season, signing a seven-year, $161 million contract with the Yankees.

With Sabathia atop their rotation, the Yankees went on to win the World Series the next season, and the Brewers are still searching for their first championship. In other words, trading promising prospects away for a player—no matter how good they are—on an expiring deal is a massive risk that can derail a team's outlook.

So here's the key takeaway for Yankees general manager Brian Cashman: Don't sell out for Skubal by trading a bunch of prospects for what could end up being a short-term rental.

Of course, Cashman doesn't need to be reminded of the fact that he did this just a couple of years ago when he picked up All-Star outfielder Juan Soto on an expiring contract, only to watch him walk to the cross-town Mets after one season in the Bronx.

Skubal close to returning

That said, someone will no doubt take a chance on the 29-year-old Skubal, who's recovering from elbow surgery. Nightengale reports the southpaw could return to Detroit's rotation this week.

"Rival executives believe that Skubal will need to make at least three starts to convince teams he’s healthy," Nightengale reported.

"There are times that you’ve just got to step up," Melvin told Nightengale. And that may be true. But it shouldn't be the Yankees, who already have a loaded rotation with Cam Schlittler, Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, Will Warren and Ryan Weathers. And help is on the way soon with Max Fried and Clarke Schmidt on the road to recovery.

Look, is Skubal a generational talent? Absolutely. Will someone meet the Tigers' trade demands? Likely. Will it be the Yankees? For the fans' sake, here's one deal Cashman shouldn't make.