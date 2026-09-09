Why Anthony Volpe's Recent Surge at Triple-A Is Fool's Gold for Yankees

Ever since the New York Yankees optioned Anthony Volpe to the minors, he has torn the cover off the ball. He's hitting .284/.381/.642. He also has an astounding 10 home runs and 21 RBI, with two doubles and a triple. As far as mastering Triple-A—something the Yankees like from their young players—Volpe has done just that in his return to Scranton.

The problem isn't mastering Triple-A, though. When it has counted in the big leagues, Volpe has struggled.

"He became Barry Bonds." 🔥



Anthony Volpe has earned double the honors, as both the Electric City Trolley Museum and @MiLB's International League Player of the Week.



🔗: https://t.co/ncK5zpHEoi pic.twitter.com/glrprutdc8 — SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) September 7, 2026

This year, it felt like he was making some strides, but another glance at his numbers this season shows that he is essentially the same player he always has been. He's hitting .240/.325/.322 with an 86 wRC+.

Volpe was getting on base at a higher clip, but that still accounts for below-league-average hitting. His current wRC+ is just around the 84 he has for his career, and chances are, if they do bring him up, he'll be around that mark, too.

A Volpe comp

The Mets found themselves in a similar position with Brett Baty every time they sent him back down to the minors. He'll tear the cover off the ball, look like he has fixed whatever mechanical issues he has had, and then when he's back up to the big leagues, it's more the same.

Baty was okay last year with a 109 wRC+, but has cratered down to an 83, and it does feel like something that could happen to Volpe if he's given another chance. Obviously, every player is a different case. Volpe may have actually made the proper strides and hit the way he was projected to.

New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) hits an RBI-ground out against the Chicago White Sox during the fourth inning at Rate Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If that is the case, though, the time to figure it out is next year. He should be able to compete for the second base job if the Yankees don't retain Jazz Chisholm Jr. That or deal him.

Outside of that, the only way Volpe returns to the big leagues this year is if Chisholm goes down with injury. That's about the only other reason why. They can slot him right in there, then.

The only other option could be third base in case Ryan McMahon gets hurt, but it just doesn't seem like a great idea to throw him into the hot corner in the middle of a pennant race and potential World Series run. Caballero can get that job.

Right now, the Yankees should feel set. The only defensive quandary they should have right now is getting Luis Garcia Jr. time, since he was one of their best hitters since the trade deadline. There's no reason to bring Volpe into the equation and complicate things.

Volpe hasn't had the big-league track record to warrant a call-up. Plus, there's the element of adding confusion to the team, because a whirlwind of attention seems to follow their former top prospect everywhere he goes. That media and social media firestorm isn't worth it.

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