Yankees' 3B Situation Given Much-Needed New Life as Ryan McMahon Heads to IL

Yankees fans haven't seen Ryan McMahon since Sunday's series finale against the Reds. The veteran third baseman has been absent from the start of the ongoing Tigers series due to "an ear/throat infection," per Yankees manager Aaron Boone on Tuesday (h/t The Bergen Record's Pete Caldera).

It turns out that he'll miss even more time going forward.

On Wednesday, YES Network's Jack Curry reported that McMahon has now been placed on the 10-day injured list. As for a replacement, the Yankees have promoted Oswaldo Cabrera from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre until the former MLB All-Star 3B returns.

Currey added that McMahon is expected to "be ready to return as soon as the 10 days are up," so Boone & Co. aren't looking at a long-term absence. In the meantime, it'll be intriguing to see how Cabrera will fare in his first look with the Yankees since fracturing his ankle last season.

Yankees' 3B situation becomes interesting as Oswaldo Cabrera enters the mix

Anyone following the Yankees' season knows that third base has been a concern. McMahon has had some decent stretches, but a .210/.269/.360 slash line with eight home runs and 23 RBIs in 69 games is hardly worth the $16 million he's commanding this season and next, per Spotrac. It certainly doesn't help that he only had three hits with seven strikeouts in his last 22 at-bats before landing on the IL.

Although José Caballero and Amed Rosario have also seen some action at the hot corner, things are a lot more interesting now that Cabrera is back in the majors. After all, he was competing for the Yankees' starting 3B job last season before injury ended his bid after just 34 games, in which he slashed .243/.322/.308 with one home run, 11 RBIs, 11 walks and a 0.4 WAR.

Does Oswaldo Cabrera have what it takes to compete for the Yankees' No. 1 3B job again after Ryan McMahon's injury? | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

After recovering from his ankle injury, Cabrera opened the 2026 campaign in Scranton. March and April were forgettable performances, as he hit below the Mendoza Line in both months while recording only two home runs and seven RBIs in 24 games. Things shifted as the 27-year-old infielder slashed .275/.356/.402 with two HRs and 17 RBIs in 26 May appearances, and it's safe to say that he hasn't looked back.

The Yankees' 3B outlook is a bit more promising with Cabrera amassing three HRs, 11 RBIs and three walks through his first 18 outings in June. His batting average (.395), on-base percentage (.405) and slugging rate (.562) are the highest of any month so far this season, hammering home why the Yankees were more than willing to promote him.

Oswaldo Cabrera rips an RBI single into center, continuing his hot hitting in June!!



This hit also extends his hitting streak to 6 games🔥



Waldo is sporting a .388 average and a .964 OPS in 17 June games coming into today pic.twitter.com/A4qHCfncXU — Cai Rogers (@cai_rogers7) June 24, 2026

Curry also pointed out how the Yankees could face five left-handed starters in their next six contests, which is an area that Cabrera can help in. The switch-hitting vet is batting .385 with a .484 on-base percentage against Triple-A lefties this season, notching one home run and five RBIs across 52 ABs.

Obviously, McMahon is facing stiffer competition in the majors than what Cabrera has seen this year; however, it's worth pointing out that the former is only slashing .224/.279/.275 with a 37.5% strikeout rate vs. southpaws. It's hard to imagine Cabrera doing worse, especially when he had a .316 BA and .381 OBP against lefties before his injury last year.

A strong showing during McMahon's absence could give the Yankees something to think about down the stretch. Cabrera showing that he's still an everyday MLB player could help make general manager Brian Cashman's trade deadline plans easier, as he wouldn't have to worry about a potential 3B upgrade as much. Having two more years of arbitration on his contract would also allow Cabrera to be a stopgap until George Lombard Jr. is ready to begin his big-league career.

The Yankees' situation at third base has been interesting to follow, good or bad, throughout the season. Now that Cabrera has entered the mix—even if it's temporary—there's even more reason to monitor it.