Yankees Announce Starting Pitchers for Twins Series (Getting Sharp for the Postseason)

There's something about playing the Minnesota Twins that leaves an optimistic vibe around the New York Yankees. They generally end up being the ultimate "get right" series. With the Bombers' so close to October, the Twins could be exactly what they need.

In this particular series, two of their four postseason starters will be pitching in it. Another is hoping to keep rolling and get himself sharp for the moment he is called upon to come out of the bullpen.

These are the probable starters for this series. The Yankees should be favored in every one of them, but it's less about debating who is better between them and the competition, and more about getting sharp for when the games really matter — "get right" starts, if you will.

Monday, Sept. 14 (7:40 p.m. ET): Will Warren (NYY) vs. Dean Kremer (MIN)

Will Warren started the season strong, fell off toward the end, and now it seems he's back to where he was at the start of the season. In his last 15.1 innings — which include two starts and an appearance out of the bullpen — he has allowed two earned runs, struck out 15, walked four, and given up just one homer.

New York Yankees pitcher Will Warren has only allowed two earned runs in his last 15.1 innings. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Against the Rockies, he had one of his better starts, where he struck out eight across six innings. The big hope here is that he does the same against the Twins and gets his strikeout stuff right with the postseason looming.

This should be the type of game where the Yankees offense gets rolling, as well. Kremer has a 5.65 ERA this season. However, since he joined the Twins ahead of the trade deadline, he has a 4.79 ERA and has held opponents to a .227 average at the plate in seven starts. This is a stark contrast to his seven starts with the Baltimore Orioles this season (6.50 ERA and .271 OBA).

That said, there's no reason the Yankees can't tag him for a few runs even if Warren has one of his off-starts.

Tuesday, Sept. 15 (7:40 p.m. ET): Max Fried (NYY) vs. Bailey Ober (MIN)

Out of the three games in this series, this could be the most important. Max Fried struggled with his command in his start against the Rockies. He struck out seven, which was a good sign, but when he takes the mound against the Twins, hopefully not only is the strikeout stuff there, but his ability to go deep into a game is as well.

Fried is the third starter behind Gerrit Cole and Cam Schlittler. They'll need him to be sharp once October rolls around. He's had an on-and-off season with injuries, but he needs to finish strong. He is paramount in their World Series plans, so the Twins can be the start of him finding his old self again.

Ober is the best pitcher that the Twins will roll out this series. In his last three starts, the veteran hurler has a 1.88 ERA, but his FIP is 3.73, which is telling. Still, with his 4.28 ERA for the season, Fried shouldn't be outdueled by him.

Wednesday, Sept. 16 (1:40 p.m. ET): Carlos Rodón (NYY) vs. Zebby Matthews (MIN)

The best-case scenario for when Carlos Rodón takes the mound on Wednesday afternoon is that the Yankees are up 2-0. With him pitching, he needs to be the reason they sweep, all while building up his pitch count for October.

New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon is slowly rounding into form, coming off back-to-back solid performances against the New York Mets and San Diego Padres. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his last start against the New York Mets, Rodon spun a gem, allowing three hits, two runs (one earned), a walk, and striking out eight in 6.1 innings. And that was coming off a solid outing against the San Diego, where the southpaw recorded seven strikeouts and surrendered three walks, two hits, and an earned run (home run) in five innings.

For the Twins, Matthews possesses a 4.98 ERA this season. He's also struggled in his first two starts this month, allowing nine earned walks, five walks, and four home runs. This feels like one of those scheduled wins on the calendar, and it would be wildly disappointing if that doesn't happen.

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