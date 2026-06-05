Yankees' Aaron Judge Replacement Plan Couldn't Be Clearer

Once again, the New York Yankees face a long stretch without the services of right fielder Aaron Judge. This time, it's a fractured rib which is sidelining the three-time American League MVP.

The club's plan in his absence couldn't be clearer. And it's not José Caballero. Or Max Schuemann. Or Amed Rosario.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman must recall slugging outfielder Spencer Jones from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

It's the only move that makes sense.

Jones deserves another shot

Yes, the 25-year-old Jones didn't impress last month in the Bronx, going 4-for-24 with no home runs and just two RBIs while posting a .426 OPS.

May 10, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Spencer Jones (78) hits a single for his first major league hit in the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

But Jones' 13 home runs and 48 RBIs pace the RailRiders. And don't forget about last year, when Jones hit 35 home runs while splitting the season between Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and the Double-A Somerset Patriots.

Because of his power potential, Jones is the club's top-rated outfielder down on the farm.

Reinforcements on the way

In an ideal world, the Yankees could try to work some magic with slugger Giancarlo Stanton, who made a cameo last year in the outfield while Judge battled an arm injury. But the fragile DH remains on the injured list with a right calf injury.

Or the club could give former top prospect Jasson Domínguez another shot to prove he's an everyday outfielder. But he, like Stanton, remains on IL. The 23-year-old Domínguez sprained his left shoulder last month when he crashed into the outfield wall.

May 7, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Jasson Dominguez (24) makes a catch against the wall on a fly ball by Texas Rangers designated hitter Brandon Nimmo (not pictured) during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Dominguez was injured on the play and taken out of the game. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

"Plan is for Jasson Domínguez to play in rehab games on Friday and Sunday, then will likely need a few more next week before he’s ready," the New York Post's Greg Joyce reports. "Giancarlo Stanton not expected to join the Yankees on the upcoming road trip as he goes through his buildup."

"(Yankees manager Aaron) Boone said that Giancarlo Stanton, Jasson Domínguez and Angel Chivilli all looked good during live batting practice (this week)," the New York Daily News' Gary Phillips reports. "Domínguez is expected to begin a rehab assignment on Friday, while Stanton and Chivilli will have another live BP session on Saturday."

"Aaron Boone said he does not expect Giancarlo Stanton to be with the Yankees on the upcoming road trip next week to Cleveland and Toronto," The Athletic's Chris Kirschner reports.

Yankees 'more equipped' to handle Judge's absence

According to Kirschner, the Yankees aren't that worried about replacing Judge while he's on the shelf because they know reinforcements are on the way, with Boone saying the club is "more equipped" to make do without its captain.

"It’s possible Domínguez's time in the minors could be short. Domínguez showed last season that he can be an above-average bat from the left side of the plate. He has shown progress from the right side this season, albeit in a small sample," Kirschner reports.

Look for the Yankees to lean on Cody Bellinger and Trent Grisham in the outfield while veteran Paul Goldschmidt will be asked to become the team's big right-handed bat until Stanton or Judge can return.