Yankees Can Fix 2 Problems With Potential Mason Miller Blockbuster Trade

It's possible two things can be true at the same time.

For example, the New York Yankees aren't happy with Anthony Volpe at shortstop (.676 OPS) and are rumored to be exploring options on the trade market.

Yet much of the Yankees' energy could be poured into trying to pry All-Star closer Mason Miller from the Padres.

The good news is that one deal can solve both problems at once with a blockbuster trade with San Diego.

Yankees, Padres are reportedly scouting each other

The New York Post's Joel Sherman reported Tuesday that the Yankees have a scout "constantly" watching the Padres. And last weekend, San Diego "had scouts literally at every level watching the Yankees, including two at one point at Triple-A."

Of course, Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is where the Yankees have their top prospect, infielder George Lombard Jr., playing.

But Sherman reports the Padres "also inquired of the Yankees where their 2025 first-round pick Dax Kilby would be, because the shortstop recently moved from their Florida Complex team to Low-A."

Newnan High School infielder Dax Kilby during the Perfect Game National Showcase high school baseball game at Chase Field. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

And that's where this gets interesting. Sherman notes the Padres had their eyes on Kilby in the 2025 MLB Draft. And he says that "it would take a two-tiered package of high-end prospects plus players" for the Yankees to pry Miller from San Diego.

So you can see a package of players like Kilby, Carlos Lagrange/Elmer Rodriguez, Will Warren/Ryan Weathers, and Jasson Dominguez/Spencer Jones being the foundation of a Yankees-Padres Miller trade.

What about George Lombard Jr.?

One name that won't be in the mix, according to Sherman, is Lombard Jr., who could make his MLB debut next month.

So if Cashman sends Kilby and other top prospects to the Padres in a deal for Miller, the stage is set for Lombard to take over for Volpe at shortstop. However, there's just one Lombard hangup.

"There are Yankees executives concerned about rushing him and potentially harming his development," Sherman writes.

Feb 27, 2026; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; New York Yankees shortstop George Lombard Jr. (96) hits a two-rbi single against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning during spring training at Lee Health Sports Complex/Hammond Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, keep in mind Lombard dominated in Double-A, posting a .971 OPS with four home runs in 20 games before his May promotion to the RailRiders. And he has a respectable .835 OPS with five home runs in 50 AAA games. The kid knows how to hit.

With Lombard at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Sherman notes the Yankees "have not indicated they would be interested in a shortstop" ahead of the trade deadline. Promoting Lombard to replace Volpe could be the internal move New York needs to stabilize the infield and the offense for the stretch run.

It's easy to see how the Yankees could be better with Lombard at shortstop and Miller, who leads the National League with 27 saves and is a perfect 27-for-27 this season, as the closer while bumping David Bednar to the eighth inning.

So now it's on Cashman to fix two problems with one blockbuster trade.