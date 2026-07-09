Yankees Can Save Rotation with Trades for All-Star Relievers Mason Miller, Josh Hader

Here's all you need to know about the current state of the New York Yankees' starting rotation: In a must-win game Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, manager Aaron Boone is using an opener and turning the showdown into a bullpen game.

Not exactly the strongest move when trying to track down the first-place team in the American League East.

Much has been written lately about the Yankees' rotation problems. Carlos Rodon joined Max Fried, Clarke Schmidt, and top pitching prospect Carlos Lagrange on the injured list last week.

And while All-Star Cam Schlittler looks to be back on track, Ryan Weathers and Will Warren have shown signs of cracking.

Brian Cashman can't make a panic move

Sure, the easiest thing for general manager Brian Cashman to do would be to panic before the Aug. 3 trade deadline and sell the farm for Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal.

Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal throws against the Rockies during the fifth inning in Game 1 of the doubleheader on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Comerica Park. Tigers Col1 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The problem is, the two-time American League Cy Young Award winner will be a free agent after the season, meaning he could be nothing more than a short-term rental. And one person can't make up for the many other unreliable arms in the rotation.

So here's perhaps a smarter way to save the Yankees rotation: load up on relievers and build an uber-bullpen which will take the pressure off the club's starters.

Building an uber-bullpen

If Cashman is willing to trade top prospects like shortstop Dax Kilby and right-hander Elmer Rodriguez, his first call should be to the Padres for All-Star closer Mason Miller.

Jun 22, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Mason Miller (22) pumps his fist after the Padres beat the Atlanta Braves at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The right-hander is third in the majors this year with 23 saves and carries an impressive 0.96 ERA in 36 appearances. Miller is well on his way to topping his 2024 campaign, when he was an American League Rookie of the Year candidate with the Athletics while posting a career-best 28 saves.

Just keep in mind that the 27-year-old Miller is making $4 million this season and remains under team control through 2029. So he won't come cheap, especially when factoring in what the Padres gave up to get him last year. But that's why you have prospects.

Another backend bullpen option for Yankees

Another bullpen option is Houston Astros closer Josh Hader. The 32-year-old is in the third year of a five-year, $95 million contract. The six-time All-Star missed the first two months of this season with biceps tendinitis.

Jun 21, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros pitcher Josh Hader (71) delivers a pitch against the Cleveland Guardians during the ninth inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But he's looked sharp since returning from IL, posting a 0.59 ERA with 10 saves in 16 appearances. And the three-time reliever of the year has posted at least 30 saves six times. Hader shouldn't cost as much as Miller if the Astros commit to dumping salary before the trade deadline.

Why not trade for BOTH?

Cashman's best option? How about trading for BOTH of the relievers? Pair them with closer David Bednar, and you have a bullpen that locks down the final three innings of a ballgame. That will take the pressure off the starting rotation.

Yes, the Yankees lead the majors with a 3.04 bullpen ERA. And yes, there are several areas needing upgrades ahead of the trade deadline, including catcher and shortstop.

But Cashman knows you can never have too much pitching. Building an uber-bullpen ensures the Yankees have a pitching staff capable of winning the club's first World Series title since 2009.