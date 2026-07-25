Anthony Volpe Is Running Out of Time With Yankees as George Lombard Jr. Buzz Grows

At some point, the New York Yankees are going to call up George Lombard Jr. By doing this, they'll end a year-long debate between Anthony Volpe and José Caballero, because both will be pushed aside to make room for one of the top shortstop prospects in the sport.

According to Jon Heyman, the debut of Lombard is imminent, too. The Yankees are on the cusp of making the big call-up.

"Shortstop isn't a top priority, partly due to faith in prospect George Lombard Jr., a terrific defender," Heyman wrote for the New York Post. "Recent estimates suggest Lombard could be up in about two weeks."

While Caballero should still have a job on the Yankees as a roving infielder and outfielder, which is what he was for most of his career with the Tampa Bay Rays before coming to New York, it's Volpe who should be the most concerned.

New York Yankees shortstop Jose Caballero (72) reacts after being called for a clock violation by home plate umpire Quinn Wolcott (81) during the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Yankee Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For one, Volpe only plays shortstop. He doesn't have the versatility that Caballero has.

Right now, the only options for Volpe are being traded or sent down to Triple-A. If he wants to start, that would only happen if Lombard got hurt or they dealt him.

As far as the trade scenario goes, it doesn't feel like the Yankees intend to move him. It may not just be about holding on to a prospect too tightly. Considering the market, it may not make sense to dole out prospects to find a shortstop when other needs should be addressed first.

The many chances of Anthony Volpe

Over the years, Volpe has had chance after chance to be a league-average hitter, and he just hasn't performed to the level expected of him when he was in Lombard's shoes as the top prospect in baseball at his position. Volpe is having a better year than he has in the past, but it's still not great. He's hitting .242/.335/.315 with a 90 wRC+.

His 1.1 WAR, according to Fangraphs, is hair higher than his 1 from last year, but this is still unacceptable. 2,056 plate appearences with a 85 wRC+ should be enough for Lombard to get the nod here.

New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) reacts after being caught stealing during the ninth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One thing about Lombard is that while he may end up being the same player as Volpe, the Yankees still need to give him his shot. Caballero is playing exactly to the back of his baseball card, and that isn't enough as a starter, and Volpe has had enough opportunities to show the Yankees that he can perform. He just hasn't panned out in New York.

When Lombard is called up, he won't have much of a wall to clear. He is here for his glove, and any offense he gives would be a plus. As things stand now, it's just a matter of making a change because what they have been doing hasn't been working.