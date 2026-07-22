Yankees Can Make Proactive Trade to Prepare for Life After Giancarlo Stanton

Does anybody actually know when Giancarlo Stanton will return to the New York Yankees? One day, manager Aaron Boone says his timetable is a mystery. The next, he's on Talkin' Yanks, mentioning that he's closer than anybody realizes.

Much respect to Stanton, who is one of the better postseason bats in the organization's history, but at this point, it's clear that he can't stay on the field, and the Yankees should begin transitioning to a world without him. There is one move they can make for this to happen, and it's jumping at the opportunity to acquire a big bat from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

According to reports by USA Today's Bob Nightengale, Oneil Cruz, aptly named after four-time World Series champion Paul O'Neill, could be on the trade block. It's not because the Pirates plan to be sellers either. It's just a matter of using what value he has to fill some pitching needs.

"The one name that has come up is Oneil Cruz," Nightengale tells the Foul Territory Podcast. "He frees up some money. They do have some outfield depth. Can they trade Oneil Cruz to get some bullpen help, because they need bullpen help as much as any contender out there?"

Could the Pirates move Oneil Cruz for major league help elsewhere?



"I think the mandate from ownership is doing what it takes to be in the playoffs, but not jumping up that payroll anytime soon," says @BNightengale. pic.twitter.com/C3ksIVoLwI — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) July 20, 2026

These aren't the first inklings of a potential Cruz deal either. Last July, the Yankees were linked to the big lefty too.

Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported at the time that the Yankees were among the teams that checked in on Cruz's status. At that point, the Pirates had no intention of dealing him, but now things could be a little different.

Who could the Yankees offer in a potential Oneil Cruz deal?

One name that could be in a potential Cruz deal is Ben Grable, whom the Yankees drafted in 2025. While Grable doesn't have much pro experience, he is shooting up the organizational ladder, and that's off the back of a nasty fastball.

The hard-throwing Grable has 53 strikeouts in 32.2 innings this season in the minors. His fastball is reminiscent of Alex Vesia's of the Dodgers. He has the stuff to contribute to a big league club now.

Elmer Rodríguez is more of a starter, but he's another name the Pirates could look to acquire in this deal. He would be on the Yankees' big-league roster were he not blocked.

New York Yankees starting pitcher Elmer Rodriguez (71) prepares for the start of the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Yankee Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yovanny Cruz is the next option for the Yankees to offer up to Pittsburgh. Though he doesn't have the value of a Grable or Rodriguez, he could be a quick fix to their bullpen woes as they aim for a run at October baseball. Cruz sits between 98 and 101 MPH on his fastball. He has only had a few cups of coffee at the big league level this season, but at Triple-A, Cruz has 44 strikeouts in 32.1 IP.

In many ways, the Cruz deal is reminiscent of Chisholm's in 2024. He's a left-handed bat the Yankees would have under control for a few years. In Cruz's case, he wouldn't hit the free agent market until 2029.

Oneil Cruz is optimal fit to take Stanton's place

Cruz has had an up-and-down career thus far, not living up to the hype he had as he climbed the minor league ranks, but this season has been his best in the big leagues.

Cruz is hitting .264/.350/.472 with a 123 wRC+. He has 14 homers, 44 RBI, and 21 steals, despite being on the 60-day IL with a broken left hand. He's eligible to come off the injured list on August 8, which is five days after the deadline.

While the Yankees wait on the status of Aaron Judge and Stanton, he could slot into right field when healthy.

Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz (15) reacts as he round the bases after hitting a home run during the third inning against the Chicago Cubs Saturday evening at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, PA. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Stanton has not been reliable, when he has played, he has been a lethal bat in the Yankee lineup. This could potentially be Stanton's last season as a Yankee if there's a lockout next year, so trading for Cruz could give Brian Cashman a jumpstart on properly replacing him.

One thing about Cruz is that he has some Stantonian traits, too. The tall southpaw slugger has a 100th percentile average exit velocity and hard-hit rate. He also has a 96th percentile barrel rate, which goes along with a 99th percentile bat speed.

There's an opportunity here for the Yankees not just to improve their team this year, but also to look to the future. Considering who Cruz is named after, and his ability to clobber baseballs being rivaled by just one player, and that's the guy he could potentially replace, it does feel like a match made in heaven here.