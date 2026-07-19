Mason Miller Trade Is Actually Realistic for the Yankees

There is a lot of smoke between the New York Yankees and Mason Miller. It has gotten to a point where Miller was asked about it by reporters before the All-Star Game, and the closer didn't offer much of a comment on the subject, but did say he took it as a compliment.

Of course, while fantasy trades like these are fun, when it comes down to it, it will be about a willingness for both clubs to agree. According to one scout, though, the Yankees do actually have the pieces to make a blockbuster deal.

"I think that the Yankees have enough guys that you could do that, but you're going to have to give up multiple top prospects," one anonymous scout told NJ.com's Randy Miller. "The Padres gave up De Vries for Miller, so if that's the price … Here's what I can tell you in a synopsis: The Yankees have enough pieces to make the trade. Will it hurt their farm system and potentially cost them a Will Warren? Yeah."

New York Yankees pitcher Will Warren (29) exits the game in the sixth inning against the Boston Red Soxat Fenway Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The name on everybody's mind when it comes to big-time deals for the Yankees is George Lombard Jr. The scout laid out a path for the Yankees to acquire Miller without him.

"Will Warren could maybe get the juices flowing," he continued. "If you give up Warren and Elmer Rodriguez, a pretty good pitching prospect who made some big-league starts this season, the Padres are getting two major-league starters. That would definitely be a starting point."

Warren is an intriguing piece if he's a part of a package to the Padres. In a lot of ways, it isn't so different from what the Yankees led with in the Juan Soto package. That was a young, controllable starter in Michael King.

New York Yankees pitcher Michael King (34) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The difference between King and Warren, though, is that King was the much better pitcher at that point, but Warren came with more control. King had two years of control, while Warren won't be a free agent until 2031. On top of that, the Padres would likely receive one or both of Elmer Rodriguez and Carlos Lagrange. Both pitchers would also be in the big leagues this year, were they not blocked.

Ben Hess would be another name to look out for in a deal. There's a chance that he could be packing his bags for San Diego. However, he is not as close to big-league ready as Lagrange or Rodriguez.

Alabama starting pitcher Ben Hess prepares to make a pitch during the opening game of the weekend series with Valparaiso at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Yankees in past deadlines

Talking about Miller to the Yankees is fun, but realistically, who knows if the deal will actually happen. In previous years, there have been instances when the Yankees pulled the trigger, and in others, it hasn't panned out the way they wanted it to.

In 2021, Joey Gallo was the prominent bat on the market, and they got their big fish, even if it didn't turn out well in hindsight. Luis Castillo was another name. That one got away, and he has had a solid run with the Seattle Mariners.

With Miller, the Yankees are once again in on another star who has a shot to be moved at the deadline, and he is the clear best option to close out games for any team in October. The Red Sox feel like Aroldis Chapman is an impenetrable wall, and yet, if they could trade for Miller, he's the only guy who can conceivably push Chapman back on the depth chart. The same would be true for David Bednar, and he has been excellent despite a shaky start to his year.

Mason Miller escaping a bases loaded 0 out jam with 3 HUGE strikeouts. 😲



102 mph, 103 mph and a Dirty 90mph slider. pic.twitter.com/X4sFot6HqU — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 18, 2026

If the Yankees can get Miller, it's a move they should absolutely make. It isn't even just about the talent. If Miller continues to ascend, he won't be a free agent until 2030. He also has three team options left.

The bullpen has been a hot-button issue all season. Miller will clear up that conversation for the next few years until it's eventually time to pay him.