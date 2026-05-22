Yankees' Closer Battle Already Open Again After 51 Games

The New York Yankees were able to hold the Toronto Blue Jays to two runs in two straight games. It was all well and good outside of a Carlos Rodón mistake in the first and a Camilo Doval homer later in the game, but, while it could feel like a step in the right direction for the bullpen as a whole, the Yankees holding a lead in the ninth should make anybody queasy.

The fact is, this is the third straight season in which the Yankees have found out early on that they have a closer issue. In 2024, Luke Weaver replaced Clay Holmes. In 2025, Weaver and Devin Williams duked it out for the ninth-inning spot. Neither was great, but Williams gutted through his issues and should be commended for his stretch run. This year, though, it doesn't feel like there is an actual candidate to take over for Bednar.

New York Yankees pitcher Luke Weaver (30) throws during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game five of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Doval has nasty stuff, but in a lot of ways, they're having a similar season. The numbers play out that way at least. Both have an ERA north of five and seem to hemorrhage base runners at any chance they get. That wasn't Doval's issue in the final game, but he did let up a homer to George Springer.

The Yankees just don't have a reliever they can depend on with overpowering stuff that can take over the ninth-inning duties if things get worse for Bednar. At least nobody they can trust. Tim Hill is technically their best reliever, with a 1.37 ERA, and has been the face of dependability. Still, something about a soft-tossing reliever who pitches to contact feels like a long-term recipe for disaster.

The Yankees might have to get creative because you can't depend on the trade deadline. There are plenty of factors beyond their control. The most dependable source can be with an internal option, just not with anybody in that bullpen. If they do go that route, it'll have to be under certain terms. The most important of which is the health of that starting rotation.

The secret weapon

If the Yankees stay healthy, the rotation will have Gerrit Cole up top. At some point, Max Fried will return. Cam Schlittler is a budding ace. Then there's Rodón and Will Warren. That leaves Ryan Weathers out of a job. Weathers could slot into a multi-inning role once Fried returns.

If the Yankees want Weathers to hit a certain number of innings, waiting for Fried can bridge the gap to that point. If there's one thing about Weathers, it's that he certainly has dominating stuff. While Weathers' 95.1 mph average fastball velocity is just above league average at the 63rd percentile, he does have the potential to dial it up more than that.

New York Yankees pitcher Ryan Weathers (40) and catcher J.C. Escarra (25) walk in before the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

He has paced himself as a starter, but he has hit 99 and 98 when needed. A bunch of 97s have been peppered in, too.

Velocity is one thing, but Weathers' superpower is racking up strikeouts. He has a 91st percentile strikeout rate of 29.9%. On top of that, he hasn't allowed many walks. Weathers has a 6.4% walk rate.

He could be a perfect candidate for the closer role. In a lot of ways, he could be like 2024 Weaver, in that he can go multiple innings, which is something the Yankees need if it's going to be just him and Hill out there, closing out playoff games. At this point, maybe they'll just go with a two-man bullpen.