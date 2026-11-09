Yankees Could Fix Third Base With a Trade Call to the Twins

With the GM Meetings beginning this week in Las Vegas, Nevada, the free agent frenzy and hot stove should be buzzing as teams look to make a splash move or two with a potential lockout on the horizon next month.

The Yankees fit the description of a team that needs to make a splash this winter after getting bounced quickly by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS. For most Yankee fans, this means signing a standout reliever to either pair with David Bednar or potentially replace him.

It’s not just the bullpen; the Yankees also need a backup catcher, potentially a center fielder, and have questions at second and third base, which are nowhere near solved. New York currently has Ryan McMahon at third base, but after a season and a half in pinstripes, it’s clear that he’s not the answer for 2027

Therefore, the next step for the Yankees will be trying to trade the veteran, which is easier said than done. As for how general manager Brian Cashman fills the void at the hot corner, he could look towards the trade route himself. Isaac Paredes would be an ideal acquisition for New York, but other teams will also be in the running for his services.

That said, the Yankees might need to think outside the box at third base, such as inquiring about Minnesota Twins infielder Royce Lewis, who would be a risky addition for any team.

Royce Lewis trade would be a risky gamble for the Yankees

The 27-year-old Lewis has had an up-and-down career in the Twin Cities, marred by injuries and inconsistency at the plate.

This past season, Lewis played 125 games, the most in his MLB career to date. But it didn’t come without hiccups. He was sent down to the minors early in the 2026 campaign, and then changed positions upon his return to the majors. Lewis moved to first base, while Brooks Lee made himself at home at third base.

Minnesota Twins first baseman Royce Lewis could be a risky trade target for the New York Yankees, who need to figure out third base. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lewis hit .227 with 15 home runs, 57 RBIs, and a .667 OPS in 2026, which is a far cry from how his career started in Minneapolis. However, he had 24 doubles (career-high), and his walk rate improved from 6.2% in 2025 to 7.5% this past season.

But his strikeout percentage was an alarming career-high 25.5%, which will not make a team like the Yankees or another that needs a third baseman ring the Twins’ line to trade for him.

The Yankees have seen poor offensive performances from McMahon over the last 1.5 seasons and can ill-afford another trade mistake at third base.

However, if there’s one salient reason to trade for Lewis, it’s that he’d be a defensive upgrade over McMahon.

The Twins had him play first, second, and third base this past season. At third base, Lewis’ primary position, he recorded five errors, a .942 fielding percentage, and 0 Defensive Runs Saved Above Average.

On the surface, one might not think that’s overwhelmingly spectacular, but compared to McMahon, it’s a wholesale difference.

McMahon had a better fielding percentage than Lewis (.960). But he also produced more errors (9) and had a -3 Defensive Runs Saved Above Average after posting a 7 DRS in 54 games with the Yankees in 2025.

Since Lewis is arbitration-eligible through 2028 and won’t hit free agency until 2029, plus his inconsistencies, the Yankees might only need to give up Elmer Rodriguez, Brendan Beck, or a player of that caliber. I’d also throw Jasson Dominguez in the mix; it could be a player-for-player swap of guys who could use a change of scenery.

Again, this is all hypothetical, since we don’t know how the first wave of free agency will play out. That said, the Yankees need to be open to all possibilities if they don’t want third base to be an issue again in 2027.

Get Yankees On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.