Ranking the Yankees' 5 Most Valuable Trade Chips

Based on initial reports regarding the New York Yankees' offseason plans, they seem to favor the trade market over free agency.

This isn't to say the Yankees won't seek upgrades on the open market, and it would be foolish for them not to. But with a surplus in starting pitching and outfielders (among other areas) and multiple other holes to fill, the trade route allows the Bronx Bombers to fully capitalize on their excess goods.

Here are five of the best trade chips the Yankees have to offer.

1. Will Warren

During the 2026 trade deadline, the San Diego Padres reportedly rejected a trade with the Yankees that would have sent Will Warren to San Diego for Adrian Morejon. However, this was later debunked by other sources, which confirmed the Yankees did not make any offers including Warren. (It would make more sense for the Yankees to sign Morejon in free agency anyway.)

There's a reason why the Yankees didn't want to trade Warren for a rental: he's a controllable arm with far more upside compared to the typical fifth starter. The 27-year-old will not hit free agency until 2031, which provides ample time to develop him.

Despite inconsistent results over the past two seasons, Warren has looked downright brilliant at times while always being available. He logged 33 starts in 2025 and 29 in 2026, alongside three bullpen appearances in 2026 that featured an uptick in velocity and movement in his arsenal.

Warren's combination of untapped potential, ample MLB experience and fantastic durability should make him a highly attractive option in any trade package the Yankees can generate this winter. Parting with his talent will sting, but New York has more than enough depth to compensate.

2. Spencer Jones

Oct 7, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Spencer Jones (78) strikes out to end the 6th inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game three of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This completely hinges on whether the Yankees view Spencer Jones as their everyday center fielder.

Despite his improvement over the course of the season, Jones' extreme strikeout rates and difficult transition to playing center field have led the Yankees to consider an upgrade there. New York also has Cody Bellinger, who is best suited in left field but is more than capable of patrolling center.

Even with those question marks, Jones has light-tower power and outstanding athleticism, both of which give him tantalizing upside to any major league club with continued development.

Ultimately, the Yankees may hang on to Jones if they consider him to be a component of their future core. If not, then they may try to capitalize on his value as a trade chip and perhaps give Jasson Dominguez another shot.

3. Carlos Lagrange

Mar 23, 2026; Mesa, Arizona, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Lagrange (84) throws against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carlos Lagrange is an interesting case because of the uncertainty of his role.

If not for a shoulder injury, the Yankees would have called up Lagrange to make his MLB debut as a reliever last season. Yet they've gone on record saying Lagrange's future in the majors is as a starting pitcher.

The 23-year-old is well-suited for either role thanks to his triple-digit fastball and three strong secondary offerings (cutter, slider and changeup). The difference hinges on whether the Yankees or another team want to slot him into the bullpen immediately, or if they want to continue developing him as a starter with more upside in the future.

Regardless, Lagrange's potential is tremendous, and while I would prefer the Yankees to keep him, he should still be available in a trade for the right player.

4. Elmer Rodriguez

Aug 31, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Elmer Rodriguez (71) throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Elmer Rodriguez is yet another component of the Yankees' surplus of starters. Admittedly, he struggled in his first taste of MLB action, especially with his command.

But at just 23 years old and featuring a nasty pitching repertoire, Rodriguez has the potential to become a mid-rotation stalwart if he can improve his control. He's additionally only a year removed from striking out a staggering 176 batters in 150 innings over three minor league levels.

2026 was a regression even with those first major league opportunities, yet that didn't stop teams from asking the Yankees about his availability. One notable example was the Orioles, who asked for Rodriguez as part of a package for Adley Rutschman that the Yankees ultimately weren't keen on paying.

Rodriguez's next step figures to be in a big league rotation, and it's unclear whether the Yankees will have a spot open for him. In that case, using him as a trade chip makes sense because pitching-needy teams should be eager to finish his development.

5. Dax Kilby

Jul 1, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Newnan High School infielder Dax Kilby during the Perfect Game National Showcase high school baseball game at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Although Dax Kilby is the Yankees' No. 1 prospect on MLB Pipeline and a Top 100 prospect in baseball, he ranks at the bottom here because of how far away he is from debuting in the majors.

But Kilby is turning heads in the Arizona Fall League as we speak, having more extra-base hits (12) than strikeouts (9) at just 19 years old. For reference, he's nearly three years younger than the average player participating in the AFL this year. Scouts are raving about Kilby's outstanding bat-to-ball skills and plate discipline, and the rest of his tools will only improve over time.

With George Lombard Jr. entrenched as the Yankees' starting shortstop, they can afford to use Kilby in a blockbuster trade. Whether a team wants him will depend on if they prefer more immediate talent, but if they're willing to continue developing an already blossoming prospect, then Kilby could be that piece to provide the finishing touch on an impact deal.

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