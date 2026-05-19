Yankees Shouldn't Panic By Starting Gerrit Cole on Friday

On the surface, word that New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole could make his 2026 debut on Friday sounds like great news. After all, it's been more than a year since the former Cy Young Award winner toed the rubber in a big-league game.

But here's the rub: bringing Cole back Friday would mean cutting short his minor league rehab stint. And the main reason the Yankees are considering it is because they have a hole in the starting rotation.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone admitted Monday the Yankees are considering Cole for Friday's opener against the Tampa Bay Rays.

"We'll see," Boone said Monday, according to ESPN's Jorge Castillo. "We're kind of talking about that here today, tomorrow, and we'll make a call one way or the other."

Gaining momentum

The idea of starting Cole Friday gained momentum Monday after the Yankees optioned Elmer Rodríguez to the minors and called up reliever Yovanny Cruz.

Sure, Cole almost hit 100 mph in his most recent start. And sure, Cole would be throwing Friday on five days' rest. But why tempt the baseball gods by deviating from a plan that's been in place and seemingly working as intended?

Is one game out of 162 really worth the risk that comes with bringing Cole back before he is absolutely ready? After all, he's posted a 5.28 ERA in six rehab starts. Just because he's built up his pitch count (84 in his most recent start) doesn't mean he's ready to put on pinstripes for the first time since the 2024 World Series.

"He looks really good," Boone said. "I think this [latest] outing was a little more with probably competition in mind, like going to get guys out and stepping on it stuffwise."

Gerrit Cole pitches for the Hudson Valley Renegades during Thursday’s game versus the Brooklyn Cyclones on April 23, 2026. | Patrick Oehler/Poughkeepsie Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But keep in mind, the Yankees survived the 2025 season without Cole, winning 94 games and reaching the American League Division Series.

And let's not forget the 2020 playoffs, when Boone tapped rookie Deivi García as an opener in the ALDS.

If Boone was willing to use a 21-year-old as an opener in the postseason, then why can't he just make Friday a bullpen game and keep Cole on his rehab schedule?

Bullpen problems

Will it tax the Yankees' less-than-reliable bullpen by using an opener? Probably. But better they do that than by rushing Cole back before he is absolutely 100%.

Yes, the Yankees' starting rotation isn't quite ready for prime time with Max Fried on the injured list and Carlos Rodón just working his way back from elbow surgery.

And yes, having Cole make his triumphant return could be the boost the Yankees need after having lost seven of their last 10 games.

"[Cole has] checked a lot of the boxes," Boone said. "And I feel like his last start was mostly excellent."

But just because Boone can start Cole doesn't mean he should. He and the Yankees have an obligation to protect their $324 million investment and hitting the panic button by bringing the 35-year-old back early would be tantamount to malpractice.