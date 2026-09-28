Yankees Monday Mailbag 9/28: Postseason X-Factors, Carlos Rodon vs. Gerrit Cole, and More

It's that time of the year. The leaves will soon be falling. The air is a little crisper. Out on River Avenue in the Bronx, the New York Yankees will start yet another postseason series, and for the second year in a row, the Boston Red Sox will be coming to the Bronx. It's a chance to oust their bitter rival and then begin what they hope will be a run to their 28th championship.

There are plenty of questions from fans about what the roster should look like in the postseason. And if you're curious about that, reach out to Joseph Randazzo on X or Instagram at @YankeeLibrarian. Fans can ask anything, including questions about the starting rotation, the bullpen, and who can New York trust in the playoffs.

From starter to pen arm

Clarke Schmidt, Ryan Weathers, Luis Gil, or Will Warren: Who would you feel the best about coming out of the bullpen. @bariebray on Instagram

Ryan Weathers probably has the best stuff of the four. Aaron Boone said there's a chance he's activated for the Wild Card series, and while that is a gamble to dump him into postseason play, getting him back could be huge.

Weathers can get batters to swing and miss or pitch to contact, with a 25.2% strikeout rate and a 49.5% groundball rate. That works because if a starter comes out early, Weathers can either get quick outs or overpower batters.

New York Yankees starting pitcher Ryan Weathers could possibly find himself on the postseason roster for the Wild Card series. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will Warren definitely showed he can be a solid bullpen option, as he mowed down batters in his most recent outing. If Weathers isn't healthy, he should be able to hold things down. Granted, Weathers is the better pitcher of the two.

As for Gil and Schmidt, Gil still has trouble putting batters away, and who knows if Schmidt will even be back this season, even if the Yankees advance.

The better of the two frontline starters

Should Carlos Rodón have started over Gerrit Cole in game three? @Mattman1199 on Instagram.

Cole has the better postseason track record, but this season, it's clear Rodón is the better pitcher of the two. One thing about Rodón is that he hasn't been snakebit by the home run ball the way Cole has, as he tries to finish out the year. That has been Cole's kryptonite.

In Cole's last four starts, he has allowed at least one home run. He's allowed nine total during that span, and he hasn't had great luck against Boston, either. If it goes to a Game 3, it's fair to worry about him facing the Red Sox.

Rodón, on the other hand, has been a model of consistency. He hasn't allowed more than three runs in any start this season. He also has been on a dominant streak. In his last three starts, he has pitched into or over the sixth inning every outing. He finished up his season by going 8 scoreless against a Rays team the Yankees hope to meet in the ALDS. If there's ever room for a postseason redemption arc, it's here for Rodón.

Postseason difference makers

Who could be some of the biggest X-factors in this WC series? @theezratakeshita on Instagram

It should come down to the starters. That's probably the most generic answer anybody could give with these Yankees, but they're rolling out a frontline starter no matter how long the series goes, and the Yankees could get two to three brilliant outings from their starters this series.

New York Yankees will be hoping that starting pitcher Max Fried can set the tone in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series against the Boston Red Sox. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cam Schlittler and Max Fried are a tall task for any team on paper. Fried has also finished the season pitching into or over six innings in his last two starts, so it looks like he's in a groove. The Yankees have talked about how good this rotation can be, so it's time they put their money where their mouth is.

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