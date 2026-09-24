Yankees May Have Just Stumbled Into Something They Can’t Ignore

Now officially locked in as the first Wild Card in the American League, the New York Yankees can use their remaining regular season games as a final tune-up for the postseason.

This includes assembling the starting rotation for the AL wild-card round next week, which will likely be against the Boston Red Sox. It goes without saying that Cam Schlittler will get the ball for Game 1, and he will make one last regular-season start on Thursday to begin the postseason opener on regular rest.

However, recent developments have made the order behind Schlittler a lot more interesting. About a month ago, most would have assumed that Gerrit Cole and Max Fried were interchangeable as the No. 2 and No. 3 starters, with Carlos Rodon as the No. 4.

Yet as September progresses, the Yankees have run into something they can no longer ignore: Rodon has leapfrogged both Cole and Fried for the No. 2 spot.

Carlos Rodon's September dominance

After missing all of July with left elbow inflammation, Rodon returned from the injured list on August 18. He was unable to complete five innings in his first three starts, although this was to be expected, as Rodon needed to both build up his pitch count and find his command.

Since September began, a fully built-up Rodon has made four starts and looked absolutely sensational. He has pitched a combined 25.1 innings and allowed a grand total of 12 hits and five runs (four earned). Even though he's had two starts with three walks issued, Rodon has struck out 28 batters while walking seven.

Carlos Rodon since returning from IL on Aug 18:

7 Starts

38 IP

39 K / 12 BB

1.89 ERA

0.82 WHIP

.146 opp BA — Katie Sharp (@SharpStats17) September 22, 2026

This culminated in Rodon's start on Tuesday afternoon against the Tampa Bay Rays, where he tossed eight shutout innings while facing just one batter over the minimum. He struck out eight and walked none, and two of the three hits he allowed were erased via double plays. Rodon additionally needed only 96 pitches to complete those eight innings, so he could have possibly gone for a complete game if the Yankees had a more comfortable lead.

It may not be an exaggeration to say this is the best Rodon has looked during his time in pinstripes, and it's coming at the perfect time.

Rodon looks like the Yankees' No. 2 starter

However, it's worth mentioning that between Rodon, Cole, and Fried, Rodon has the least successful postseason track record.

Cole, despite struggling with the home run ball in his last couple of starts, has thrived in October throughout his career with a 2.77 ERA and 29.1% strikeout rate across 22 playoff starts. Fried has a 5.31 career postseason ERA, but will forever be remembered for pitching six shutout innings in the 2021 World Series clincher with the Atlanta Braves. He also pitched 6.1 shutout innings in Game 1 of the Yankees' Wild Card Series against Boston last year.

Rodon has a 7.53 ERA in postseason play, and his last three playoff starts haven't been particularly encouraging, despite one of them (Game 2 of the 2025 Wild Card Series) being a quality start. In seven career playoff starts, he's pitched into the sixth inning just twice and failed to complete at least 4 innings in four of them.

But when it comes to October, the best arm isn't always the ace: it's the one who catches fire at the right time. Any team that makes a deep playoff run consistently gives the ball to the hottest pitcher at the moment, regardless of whether they're the ace of the staff or not. For the Yankees, that pitcher is Rodon.

Carlos Rodon has looked much better than Gerrit Cole and Max Fried for a while now.



If the Yankees went to him for game two, he would have earned it.



I probably called Rodon a choke artist in the postseason 1,000 times 😆 and that 6.92 postseason ERA is ugly, but eight innings… pic.twitter.com/vvEjxn0kiI — Joe Randazzo (@YankeeLibrarian) September 22, 2026

This isn't saying Rodon will be the No. 1 starter, as Schlittler's dominance has lasted the entire season. He's more than earned the right to start Game 1 of the Wild Card Series. But Rodon's current form is more impressive than what Cole and Fried have done on the mound lately, so he should get the start in Game 2 regardless of whether the Yankees are looking to advance or facing elimination.

Get Yankees On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.