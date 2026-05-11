Yankees Must Do Right by Ben Rice After Disappearing Act vs. Brewers

After an electrifying 26-12 start to the season that fueled World Series dreams across the fan base, the Yankees have fallen back to earth after being swept by the Brewers at American Family Field this weekend. Including Wednesday's loss to the Rangers, New York is 1-4 in its last five games—its worst stretch since early April.

Yankees fans wanted to see more from several players over the weekend, including Ben Rice. Although the star first baseman has been one of manager Aaron Boone's best players this season, a 0-for-13 performance at the plate—including five strikeouts without a walk—stuck out like a sore thumb.

Rice's slump is unusual and might not stem from anything he's doing wrong. After all, it wasn't long ago that the MLB's OPS leader (1.093) picked up a hand contusion during a pickoff play against the Orioles on May 3. Even though X-rays came back negative, he still sat out the next four games until returning against the Brewers on Friday.

All good news on Ben Rice! X-Rays negative. He's day-to-day with a thumb contusion he suffered from receiving Max Fried's pickoff throw



(via @M_Marakovits) https://t.co/2bfNVjv3Fw pic.twitter.com/Ig5b2gdldt — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) May 3, 2026

The Yankees' decision to keep Rice active despite his injury was a head-scratcher last week, and it's even more of one after the Brewers series. As a result, it's time to consider doing what's best for the 27-year-old slugger.

Yankees must consider potential Ben Rice IL stint

The Yankees' hesitance to put Rice on the injured list last week was understandable. Veteran designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton landed on the IL about a week before that, and the last thing they wanted was to be without more power.

At the same time, keeping Rice off the IL tied New York's hands. He was clearly too banged-up to start or even pinch hit, yet the fact that he stayed on the bench meant the Yankees were shorthanded in the reinforcements department. That became clear when José Caballero and Jasson Domínguez dealt with injuries last week, as Boone didn't have many in-game options to consider.

Ben Rice is limited in how much he can help the Yankees if he isn't 100%. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

In 36 games (121 at-bats) so far, Rice is slashing .306/.415/.678 with 12 home runs, 27 RBIs, 23 walks, two stolen bases, and a big-league-leading 200 OPS+. As tempting as it is to keep a player that dynamic off the IL, the Yankees aren't doing themselves any favors if they don't allow Rice the time to get back to full health.

It's in the Yankees' best interest to send Rice on a short IL stint before the situation compounds further. For starters, New York has a favorable upcoming schedule, with the next three series being against the Orioles (.439 win percentage), Mets (.375), and Blue Jays (.450). Those series might not be automatic sweeps, but the Bombers won't desperately need Rice's presence to help get the job done.

The Paul Goldschmidt factor

Losing a starting 1B for any stretch would be a major blow for any club. The Yankees aren't excluded from that; however, a potential Rice absence is easier to swallow knowing that former National League MVP Paul Goldschmidt is already on the roster.

After mainly being on the bench to start the season, Goldschmidt has been more active lately with Stanton and Rice missing time. The seven-time All-Star has made the most of those opportunities, notching 10 hits, two HRs, six RBIs, and three walks with a .323/.382/.645 slash line in his last nine games (31 ABs).

There's no telling how long Goldschmidt can keep his foot on the gas pedal, but it isn't far-fetched to think he can handle a starting role if Rice needs a 10- or 15-day IL stint.

Paul Goldschmidt has stepped up when the Yankees have needed him this season, and can likely do so again if Ben Rice heads to the IL. | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

None of the above is to suggest the sky is falling or that Rice is beyond the point of no return. Instead, it suggests that the Yankees might not be telling the full story about this situation. Even if that's a part of gamesmanship in baseball, Boone & Co. can't let their desire to play 4-D chess derail the potential American League MVP candidate's terrific start to the season.

An IL stint of any length would be a downer, but that's baseball. The long-run trade-off from that move is what matters, as getting Rice as close to 100% as possible could be the difference between the Yankees winning the World Series this fall and going a 17th consecutive season without a title.