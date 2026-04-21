Yankees' Pitching Depth Increasing Likelihood of Major Trade Splash

It was clear in Spring Training what the New York Yankees' strength would be: their starting pitching.

Right now, their starters have a group ERA of 2.98. That is third in baseball behind the Pittsburgh Pirates — which is probably shocking to hear — and the Atlanta Braves. What's most remarkable is that all of this is before Gerrit Cole has made a major league start.

New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole against the Chicago Cubs during spring training at Sloan Park | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Right now, there's a lot to dream about with a potential postseason top-three of Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, and Cam Schlittler. Schlittler, at this point, is clearly a better option than Rodón, considering the southpaw has a 7.53 playoff ERA. 24 earned runs in 28.2 October innings is about as bad as it gets.

April is usually too early to start thinking about potential trade scenarios, but this is an important year for the Yankees. The front office should start game-planning to maximize their chances of winning a World Series now, and if that means going all out and making an uncomfortable deal, that's what they need to do.

This isn't a plea of "What would George do" either. It's just the nature of where baseball as a whole is right now.

2027 is not guaranteed

The sport is weird enough as it is. You never know from one year to the next if a strength will be a weakness. Add the fact that there could be a work stoppage next year. If that happens, Judge will be another year older, and, with 2027 in question, who knows what his age-36 season will look like when it starts up again.

Every year, fans will clamor for the big deadline moves, but considering the stakes are more dire this season, trading from that starter depth should be something they consider. That is especially the case if Will Warren and Ryan Weathers continue to make strides the way that they have.

Both Weathers and the ascending Warren are under team control for a few years. The Yankees can see that as an opportunity to feel safe for their future if they trade from their bevy of top-flight starting depth in the minors.

Ryan Weathers, 2Ks in the 4th. pic.twitter.com/yW5KEf9BnD — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 9, 2026

Under normal circumstances, the Yankees should be cautious in dealing talent like Carlos Lagrange, Elmer Rodriguez, and Ben Hess. Given that prospects are lottery tickets as it is, who knows what they'll look like as big leaguers? For now, though, the trio gives the Yankees an advantage in the trade market if they're open to moving them.

Building the best postseason rotation

If there's a world where the Detroit Tigers don't love their playoff chances, they may become open to trading the Scott Boras client, Tarik Skubal. That's a move the Yankees should absolutely be all over. Just think of that postseason rotation.

It becomes Skubal as the Game 1 starter. Then the Yankees can go with either Fried or Cole for Game 2. That pushes Schlittler to a Game 4 start, and with Rodón having struggled in October, they see him less often.

Last year, the Yankees found themselves in a position where they had to start Luis Gil in Toronto. It's something the Yankees simply did not want to do, but with the way the Wild Card series played out, they had little choice. Skubal changes everything.

Unless things go wrong, they likely won't have Gil in a Game 1 situation. Without a top-flight starter added to the mix like a Skubal, they would have to go with Rodón in a potential Game 4 or series opener, and his propensity to get roughed up under those bright lights sets an ugly tone. Instead of somebody they don't trust pitching in that scenario, it can be Schlittler on the bump.

New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon (55) reacts after an error during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Skubal, Cole, Fried, and Schlittler feel like an impenetrable wall, and each of those guys has a shot at going deep in a game. By then, Cole should be built up.

Of course, it doesn't have to be Skubal. The Tigers may not trade him.

The idea is less about a specific name and more about who may be available by the deadline. One could mix and match names, and instead of Skubal, it could be Sandy Alcantara. At that point, the top three could still be Cole, Fried, Schlittler, and then Alcantara in Game 4.

Whoever that name may be, the Yankees need to think about making a deadline splash now. This could be their best shot at winning a World Series. After next year, baseball's future becomes blurry.

Adding somebody like Skubal could rectify the sins of 2017, when Justin Verlander went to the Houston Astros. The Yankees may have felt they had a young core and time, so they didn't need to make a splash then. They were wrong.