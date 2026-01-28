Yankees Urged to Make Last Effort for Tarik Skubal With Huge Trade

After missing out on Freddy Peralta, the New York Yankees shifted their attention to Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal.

It didn't take long for them to realize the asking price on Skubal was far more than they anticipated.

No matter how good Skubal is, he simply wasn't worth what the Tigers were looking for. After already giving up quite a bit to acquire Ryan Weathers, the last thing the Yankees want to do is offload all of their top prospects.

New York quickly gave up on Skubal, but Bleacher Reports' Zachary D. Rymer has one final trade proposal that could be worth a shot.

Yankees Trade Cam Schlittler, George Lombard, and Spencer Jones

Oct 10, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; (Editors note: Alternate crop) Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning during game five of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

"If any package can make Detroit change its stance, though, one headlined by Schlittler and Lombard is the Yankees' best hope," Rymer wrote. These players would certainly be missed, but the Yankees starting rotation could immediately become the best in the league with the addition of Skubal.

Rymer continued, "Schlittler was an anonymous prospect this time last year, but then he was the best (and certainly most exciting) pitcher the Yankees had by the end of the year. He'll only turn 25 on February 5, so he has his whole career ahead of him."



"Though there are questions about Lombard's hit tool, he projects as a power bat on the middle of the infield," he added. "Jones is not the prospect Yankees fans make him out to be, but he also has a powerful bat, and his could be ready for The Show as soon as Opening Day."

The Pros And Cons Of This Package

Sep 30, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) walks off the mound after being relieved against the Cleveland Guardians in the eighth inning during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | David Dermer-Imagn Images

Rymer wasn't afraid to compare this deal to the Juan Soto trade they completed a few years ago. Sure, that got them to a World Series, but they still weren't able to win it or even keep him around as a consolation prize.

Skubal doesn't seem to be going anywhere, but it wouldn't hurt for the Yankees to make one last attempt. This trio of prospects seems like a great haul for the Tigers, but even that may not reach their asking price. If this wouldn't do the trick, it's adamant the Yankees move on immediately.

Losing Schlittler wouldn't be the end of the world, but it's Lombard and Jones who are the most worrysome. The Tigers could absolutely fix Jones strikeout habits and get him back on track, something the Yankees have failed to do these past two seasons. Lombard doesn't seem like someone they should be itching to get rid of, but if they're desperate for Skubal, he'd be a great name to include.

