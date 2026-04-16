Gerrit Cole's Impending Return Changes Yankees Season Trajectory

The idea that a player coming off the injury list is as good as a trade has always felt like foreshadowing for a disappointing trade deadline. In the case of Gerrit Cole, however, the sentiment does bear some credence.

There have been very few pitchers as good as Cole in baseball — especially since he unlocked his prolific strikeout stuff in Houston. In New York, he solidified a legacy as a bona fide postseason ace and ended up winning some hardware along the way.

The Yankees are finally on track to get their ace back now. This Friday, he'll make his first rehab start with the Somerset Patriots, and for the first time in more than a year, the timeline for his return is becoming clearer.

New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole looks on from the dugout during the second inning of a MLB rehab assignment with the Somerset Patriots against the Hartford Yard Goats at TD Bank Ballpark. | John Jones-Imagn Images

While the offense has been the biggest issue in the early going of the season, getting Cole back is a clear game-changer for the Yanks. The team is similar to the one that lost in the ALDS and missed out on winning the American League East by a hair. Things probably go a little differently if Cole were in the fold in 2025, and his return can rectify a few of last season's sins.

The Yankees' x-factor to win the AL East

The East should be more attainable than it was last season, for one. There isn't a better 1-2-3 in the division than Cole, Max Fried, and Cam Schlittler. The Blue Jays are banged up, and while the Rays beat up on the Yankees last weekend, the talent gap between the two teams only gets deeper once Cole is back.

Then there's the matter of the postseason. It might take some time in the regular season for Cole to look more like his old self, but, barring any setbacks, he should be built up enough by October.

In 12 postseason starts, Cole has a 2.93 ERA across 67.2 innings. The last time they saw him, he tossed 12.2 innings in the World Series and allowed just one earned run. There was that wonky fifth inning of Game 5, but we don't need to talk about that right now.

New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) is removed from the game during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game five of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Cole sounds ready

The most important thing about Cole, outside of numbers and any future projections, is his health. So far, it looks like he's doing okay.

"I have no complaints," Cole said, according to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch. "The stamina was good. The pitches are fine right now. They're good. I'm a little nitpicky, but everything is good."

While there is still no set date, there's finally a light at the end of the tunnel. Cole will be back sooner rather than later. Maybe even earlier than anticipated.