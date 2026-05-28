Yankees Pitching Prospect Is Turning Heads as Hunt for Bullpen Help Continues

With May wrapping up and June knocking on the door, Yankees fans are hoping that the team will find a solution or two to fix their inconsistent bullpen in the coming weeks.

The Yankees’ bullpen has been a huge topic of conversation throughout this season, as it's hard to trust most of the relievers in the latter stages of games, except for Tim Hill and Fernando Hill, who have been great. The David Bednar and Camilo Doval experiences have been rocky, while Jake Bird will seemingly take one step forward to just go two steps backwards. And that doesn’t even include Ryan Yarbrough and Paul Blackburn, who have been just okay.

One way the Yankees can eliminate their bullpen headache is by upgrading it through the trade market, which will surely pick up steam. The other way to help fix the problem is to call up guys from the minor leagues. We’ve seen Yovanny Cruz, Kevin Castro, Yerry De Los Santos, and Angel Chivilli pitch in the big leagues with varying degrees of success.

That said, could there be another pitching prospect on the way to the Bronx at some point this season? Yankees fans hope that is the case, as reliever Ben Grable is quietly turning heads at Double-A Somerset.

Who is Ben Grable, and what does he bring to the mound as a reliever?

For those who may not know or aren’t familiar with Grable, he was an 11th-round pick of the Yankees in last year’s draft. The 24-year-old pitcher played college baseball at Northwestern and Indiana. He had the chance to pitch out of the bullpen and start games, specifically his last year of college ball, making 11 starts with the Hoosiers.

He’s not ranked in the Yankees’ top-30 prospects list on MLB Pipeline, but he is quietly putting together an impressive first season in the minor leagues. Grable began the 2026 season at High-A Hudson Valley, where he recorded a pristine 1.17 ERA and a save in six appearances.

The first-year relief pitcher struck out 17 batters while only allowing three hits, two walks, and an earned run across 7.2 innings pitched. That eye-opening performance at Hudson Valley led to Grable getting quickly promoted to Double-A Somerset.

The former 11th-round selection hasn’t had the same success at Somerset as he did at High-A, but there’s still more than enough time for him to turn it around. In nine relief appearances with the Patriots, Grable has a 1-1 record and a 5.23 ERA.

He has given up six hits, six earned runs (one home run), and three walks, but has recorded 13 strikeouts in 10.1 innings.

Grable ran into some trouble a week or so ago in two relief appearances against Binghamton (5/16) and Chesapeake (5/19), where he allowed four hits, two walks, and five earned runs, and only landed one strikeout.

Since those two outings, Grable hasn’t allowed an earned run or hit and has only given up one walk in his last two appearances against Chesapeake and New Hampshire. Grable also has five strikeouts on his resume.

In his last outing against New Hampshire on Wednesday, the young relief pitcher showcased a 98 mph four-seam fastball. That’s one thing that does stand out with Grable: his fastball has a lot of life on it. He can blow it up past batters and rise it in the strike zone to get guys to chase.

Ben Grable was up to 98 mph with two strikeouts in 1.1 hitless innings of relief!🔥 pic.twitter.com/dm4C4gjV7o — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) May 27, 2026

Even though he’s only made 15 relief appearances to start this minor league career, it hasn’t stopped Yankees fans from dreaming that he could be with the big league club. Given that he’s 24 years old and is already in Double-A, it’s not impossible to think that it could happen.

However, for the 6-foot-4 right-handed reliever to find himself in the Bronx, he needs to develop more consistency at Double-A and get more reps under his belt. This means that Grable must continue to work on fine-tuning his fastball while developing his secondary pitches.

Even though he can get guys out with his fastball, for him to have success in Double-A and at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Grable needs a good set of secondary pitches (offspeed) to navigate through at-bats.

If he can master those things and get some reps at Triple-A, we might see him at some point in the latter stages of the season. However, if not, the Yankees will hopefully address the bullpen at the trade deadline.