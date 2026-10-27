Yankees' Projected Otto Lopez Trade Would Shake Up New York's Infield

Otto Lopez would be a solid add for the New York Yankees. Brian Cashman and Peter Bendix, the Miami Marlins' President of Baseball Operations, already have a history, making several deals in recent years—both impact moves. Jazz Chisholm Jr. in 2024 was probably the biggest, and last year the Yankees snagged Ryan Weathers, who became an important part of an injury-laden rotation.

The Marlins and Yankees could make another big-time deal this winter, or whenever baseball returns after the lockout, and it could involve their dynamic shortstop, Otto Lopez. Lopez is coming off his best season with the Marlins and, at 27, has only one above-average season at the plate. It could be a chance for Miami to sell high while the Yankees stabilize their infield, since he is under team control until 2030.

A potential deal for Otto Lopez

An ideal package would likely start with the organization's top prospect, Dax Kilby. The Yankees drafted Kilby out of high school, and he has shown a dynamic bat and speed tool. With the Marlins potentially offloading Lopez, adding Kilby to their minor league ranks could be a way to get their shortstop of the future after losing one.

Next up is Carlos Lagrange. Lagrange would have made his MLB debut last year if not for an injury, but since he has a propensity to hit triple digits and is the closest to MLB-ready among the org's top prospects, the Marlins might be enticed by him.

Lagrange and Kilby would probably be the meat of a deal like this. Shortstops with Lopez's hit tool, speed, and defense aren't likely to be moved for dirt cheap, and this trade would require at least two top-five prospects. It also doesn't help the Yankees that this is a poor free-agent class, so trade values in general could be through the roof entering the lockout and beyond.

Carlos Lagrange could be an intriguing trade chip for the New York Yankees. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Beyond the top prospects, another name of value to move could be Will Warren. Warren is under team control until 2031 and is a solid middle-to-back-end starter. His biggest asset is his availability, and that alone could be his biggest selling point.

Warren finished the season with a 3.92 ERA in 156 innings. He was a topic of discussion around the Yankees as a trade piece at this year's deadline, and with the wealth of arms the Yankees already have in the rotation, it shouldn't surprise anybody if he's moved in a deal like this one for Lopez.

Whether it's Lopez or others, the Yankees absolutely need to bolster their lineup. They need at least two other bats who sit between 110 and 130 wRC+. Who knows what will happen with Aaron Judge, and Giancarlo Stanton could get cut this offseason since the team has enough DHs.

The more bats, the merrier. They already have their rotation on lock, and they'll need it to make a deeper playoff run than they did in the last two seasons.

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