Yankees Should Be Pleased by Angel Chivilli's First Rehab Outing

The Yankees' bullpen has been a hot topic throughout the 2026 campaign. While there's been plenty of discussion about Fernando Cruz and Brent Headrick's standout performances, the Yankees have also dealt with the likes of Camilo Doval and Jake Bird failing to meet expectations. All of these storylines and threads have likely caused some fans to forget that Angel Chivilli is still working towards his return to action.

Swapped for T. J. Rumfield in the Yankees' trade with the Rockies back in January, Chivilli has been sidelined since April due to right shoulder discomfort. The 23-year-old righty finally began his rehab stint with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday, and it's safe to say that the Yankees couldn't have asked for a better outing.

Today, RHP Angel Chivilli commences a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 10, 2026

Chivilli was the opener for the RailRiders' 8-5 loss to the IronPigs on Wednesday evening. Although his team didn't earn the victory, the Dominican hurler was still solid on the mound as he struck out two of the six batters he faced across 1 1/3 innings, allowing a pair of hits without any earned runs along the way. He also threw 23 total pitches, which is in line with the 23.2 he averaged in five previous outings with Scranton earlier this season.

Assuming that he can string together similar performances in the near future, it might not be long before Chivilli rejoins the Yankees' bullpen.

Yankees' bullpen could get a boost with Angel Chivilli's eventual return

With how the 2026 season is unfolding, the Yankees' bullpen could use all the help it can get, in terms of both internal and external options. General manager Brian Cashman will likely scour the trade market for help before August's deadline; however, if Chivilli can effectively pitch when he returns, it would certainly make everyone's life easier.

Before his injury, Chivilli had only pitched two games (2 1/3 innings) for the Yankees after being recalled from Scranton. He provided some late-game relief by entering in the seventh and eighth innings in those appearances, allowing an earned run on two hits while striking out three batters and walking two.

Here’s an up close look at Angel Chivilli throwing ⛽️ in the #Yankees bullpen. Chivilli was acquired from the Rockies last month. pic.twitter.com/2C7udbtlq5 — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) February 12, 2026

While his walk rate wasn't encouraging, Chivilli did show positive signs in that limited sample size. His expected batting average (.144) and hard-hit rate allowed (33.3%) are both below the MLB averages (.243 and 37.1%, respectively), according to Baseball Savant. His changeup also carries a 42.9% whiff rate, while his four-seamer—which averages 97.9 mph—has held opponents to a .079 xBA.

The Yankees' relief situation would get a big boost by adding that type of arm to the mix. He's got the type of stuff that can help put the likes of Cruz and closer David Bednar in a position to succeed late in the game. His time in Colorado also proved that he can pitch multiple innings if need be, which can't be said for someone like Bird, who's pitched more than one inning just once this season. In fact, he has as many appearances with fewer than an inning (12) as he does more than that total in 24 outings.

At the end of the day, Chivilli has only made one rehab appearance, so let's not put the cart before the horse just yet. He'll need to string together a few more outings, potentially in different in-game situations, before receiving the green light to return to the majors. Still, it's exciting to know that the Yankees' bullpen isn't far away from getting the help that it sorely needs.