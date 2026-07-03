July is officially underway, and Yankees fans are hoping that a new month means a fresh start for manager Aaron Boone & Co.

The infamous June swoon was in full effect, as the Yankees were swept by the rival Red Sox and lowly Tigers in their last two series. The Bronx Bombers are still 10 games above .500, but the ongoing slump completely overshadows that, especially if they want to retake the American League East lead from the Rays. That's why fans are hoping that this weekend's series with the Twins—a team that they have historically dominated—will be the catalyst to get back on track.

The Yankees' chances of winning this series begins with their starting pitchers, so let's dive into who's taking the mound against the Twins, as well as any potential advantages they could have.

Friday, July 3 (7:05 p.m. ET): Mike Paredes (MIN) vs. Gerrit Cole (NYY)

Gerrit Cole will look to rebound from two of his most uninspiring performances of the year when he faces Mike Paredes on Friday night.

Cole is coming off Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Red Sox, where he surrendered seven hits for four earned runs and two homers. The former AL Cy Young winner has now allowed nine earned runs, three HR and 16 hits in his last two games (9 2/3 innings) alone, and that's on top of being credited with just one victory in his last five starts.

Gerrit Cole's performance has trended in the wrong direction since the beginning of May. Can the former Cy Young winner return to form before it's too late? | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The good news for Cole is that he's never lost to the Twins in his career, going 5-0 with a 2.43 ERA and 53 strikeouts across 37 innings. He hasn't faced Minnesota since the 2023 campaign; however, those results are too impressive to ignore.

Meanwhile, the Yankees will be seeing Mike Paredes, who's still looking for MLB win No. 1 after six appearances (four starts) without one. He gave up three ERs on eight hits to the National League-worst Rockies across 5 1/3 innings in his most recent outing last week, so it's safe to say momentum isn't on his side.

Paredes has potential and could be a starter for years to come, but he's in for an uphill battle against Cole, who clearly has the Twins' number.

Game 1 advantage: Yankees

Saturday, July 4 (1:35 p.m. ET): Zebby Matthews (MIN) vs. Carlos Rodon (NYY)

Carlos Rodón gives the Yankees a terrific opportunity to win any game he starts. The 33-year-old left-handed hurler hasn't been credit with a loss since May 21, going 4-0 with a 2.97 ERA in his last six starts while striking out 35 batters with 15 walks allowed in 33 1/3 innings. Although seeing fewer walks issued would be ideal, it's clear that Rodón is still more of a strength than a weakness.

Carlos Rodon strikes out the side in the third inning pic.twitter.com/J82ZhV8EHg — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) June 29, 2026

There's a good chance that Rodón is licking his lips ahad of Saturday's tilt. After all, the Twins struggled against lefties, batting .222 (27th) with a .347 slugging percentage (29th) and .664 OPS (27th). Rodón is 9-4 with a 3.93 ERA in 15 career starts vs. Minnesota, which includes a 4-1 record while only allowing seven earned runs in 31 innings—good for a 2.03 ERA—in the last five meetings.

Zebby Matthews has been solid for the Twins lately, allowing two or fewer earned runs while going six-plus innings in his last three starts. Having said that, the Yankees are somewhat of a kryptonite for Matthews, who owns an abysmal 12.46 ERA while going 0-2 in two all-time matches with Boone's squad.

Between the Twins' inability to hit off left-handed pitchers and Matthews's small yet disastrous track record against the Yankees, and it's easy to like the home team's odds here.

Game 2 advantage: Yankees

Sunday, July 5 (1:35 p.m. ET): Joe Ryan (MIN) vs. Ryan Weathers (NYY)

Sunday's forecast calls for Ryan Weathers to start against the Twins for the series finale. The 26-year-old southpaw's latest outing was his shortest of 2026, chased after allowing five runs (two earned) on seven hits across 1/3 innings. The forgettable showing saw Weathers finish June with a 1-3 record and 5.55 ERA in five appearances, hurting his odds of staying in the Yankees' rotation for the long haul.

Ryan Weathers's performance is falling off with each passing game. Will a matchup with the Twins be enough to reverse course? | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joe Ryan is the clear-cut better pitcher in this matchup, but it's fair to point out that he hasn't been pitching likely his usual self lately. He's lost back-to-back appearances after allowing 10 earned runs in as many innings, which could lessen the potential trade package the Twins could get for him if he's shopped before the deadline.

Much like the Yankees have the Twins' number, though, Ryan typically fares well against New York. He's 3-2 with a 3.30 ERA in five all-time tilts, which includes a pair of victories in his last two trips to Yankee Stadium, striking out 17 batters while surrendered just two earned runs on seven hits in 13 2/3 innings.

Minnesota struggles against lefties, sure, but Weathers's latest efforts show that it can't be blindly accepted that trend will continue. Meanwhile, Ryan has proved that he doesn't succumb to the pressure coming from being a visitor in the Bronx. This game could be a low-scoring affair, with Ryan's track record giving the Twins an edge.

Game 3 advantage: Twins

The Yankees' pitchers give them a leg up over the Twins in the first two games, but Ryan could help the visiting team end the series on a high note. Even with the recent skid, though, New York has every reason to believe it can emerge from the series with at least two victories, and a possible third if the Bombers can weather another Weathers start.

Series advantage: Yankees

How to watch Yankees-Twins series

As usual, all three of the Yankees' upcoming games against the Twins can be viewed on YES Network. Friday's contest will also be available on MLB.TV, as will Saturday's clash, which airs on ESPN Unlimited, too. NBC Peacock users will also have access to Sunday afternoon's finale.