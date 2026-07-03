History Proves Yankees Can Reverse Slide Against Longtime Punching Bag Twins

The Yankees won the World Series in 2009, but what most who don't follow the team closely will remember is just how much they struggled early on. As late as May 15 of that year, they were 17-17, but began to correct course in a four-game set against the Twins, where they notched four straight walk-off wins. They went 81-42 from that point on and didn't look back.

Whether these 2026 Yankees will etch their names in history the way that one did remains to be seen, but after seven straight losses, they need just about anything to correct course on the season. While this team is still banged up, there's something about a series with the Twins that seems to wake them up, no matter how they're playing.

Yankees' dominance over Twins could be what the doctor ordered

Although history doesn't always repeat itself, it's hard to ignore the Bronx Bomber's historical success over Minnesota. The Yankees have a .597 winning percentage against the Twins with a 1,149-777 all-time record. There's a good chance that New York could add to that, with Minnesota playing sub-.500 baseball all season and going 4-5 in its last nine outings.

Additionally, the Twins are 1-7 in their last eight trips to Yankee Stadium.

On this day in Yankee history, Aaron Hicks made one of the best catches I've ever seen... pic.twitter.com/ka0FlExSHr — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) July 23, 2023

The playoffs aren't any different, either. The Yankees have a 16-2 record against the Twins in October, and the last time Minnesota even took a playoff game against New York was back in 2004.

If offensive woes have been the main issue for these Yankees lately, this weekend's series with the Twins could rectify that as well. The Yankees have a stunning .270/.341/.405 slash line against Minnesota all-time.

Of course, losing to the Twins could be a bad omen. In 2023, the Yankees went 3-4 against the Twins in the season series. That year will be remembered for Aaron Judge crashing into a wall at Dodger Stadium and missing the postseason for the first time since the 2016 season. It's actually the only time the Yankees missed the playoffs under manager Aaron Boone.

Potentially some help this series

On the injury front, Trent Grisham could be returning to the Yankees lineup this series, which would help them add to their win total against the Twins.

The Yankees are 40-26 with Grisham in the lineup. In games where they have won, he is hitting .300/.398/.536 with seven homers and 23 RBI. These Twins with a sub-.500 record could be a soft landing spot for him.

While nothing is official, his rehab has already commenced, and he laced a 106.1 mph double in his first game back on Wednesday and looks like he hasn't missed a beat. Grisham is just one piece of their offense, with Ryan McMahon on the way back soon as well, but the MASH unit they have been rolling out isn't getting the job done. If this losing streak has shown anything, it's that the Yankees are in desperate need of their regulars to return to the lineup.

Trent Grisham's bat will be a major boost to the Yankees' lineup when he finally returns to action. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This series could also be a great time to have Ryan Jeffers walk across the dugout and finish up his injury rehab with the Yankees. He's been on their radar all year and it could be a chance to get that trade out of the way. New York's catching position has been a disaster, and Jeffers would be a major upgrade over Austin Wells & Co.

Nevertheless, the best way to force the Twins into selling mode would be to potentially hand them three more losses this weekend. The odds of the Yankees doing so look pretty good based on their history, leaving it to time to tell whether this series will continue that trend or further the bleeding in the Bronx.