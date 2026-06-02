Yankees Make Surprise Aaron Judge Decision Ahead of Series Opener vs. Guardians

After receiving a much-needed rest day on Monday, the Yankees will return to action when they open a three-game home series against the Guardians on Tuesday evening. The Yankees are a resounding 6-1 in their last seven games as they return to the Bronx and will be looking to take advantage of the American League Central leaders, who are 4-13 in their last 17 trips to Yankee Stadium since 2022.

New York received an early lineup boost on Tuesday when it was announced that Amed Rosario would be returning from the MLB's paternity list. Although it's great to have the versatile veteran back, Rosario's return was quickly overshadowed by the fact that Aaron Judge will not be in the team's starting lineup, according to the Yankees' X account.

Aaron Judge won't start vs. Guardians on Tuesday

All players need some time off, but Judge's absence still raised some eyebrows.

For starters, the three-time AL MVP has been somewhat of a Mr. "No-Days-Off" for the Yankees this season. Tuesday's contest is the first time that Judge won't be in manager Aaron Boone's starting lineup in the 2026 season, as he's usually been moved to the designated hitter slot whenever he needs a break from outfielding duties.

Secondly, Judge's absence is even more notable because he (and the rest of the team) already had a day off on Monday. That came the day after Judge was pulled in the seventh inning of Sunday's 13-8 win over the Athletics. While he was likely removed because the game was out of reach and he could've used some rest, the fact that he seems to need more time to get back to 100% is concerning.

Does Aaron Judge need more rest? Or is there a bigger issue going on that Yankees fans should be concerned about? | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

It's no secret that Judge hasn't been his usual self this season, even if he's still making an impact as a locker room leader.

He currently has 17 home runs and 38 RBIs through 59 games, and while that's far from "bad," it only puts him on pace for 47 HRs and 104 RBIs—noticeably down from the 52.5 and 116 he averaged, respectively, in the four previous seasons. His 94.1 mph average exit velocity is the second-lowest mark of his career, while his 21.7% barrel rate is the lowest of the last five years, according to Baseball Savant.

Judge has also looked even less like his old self lately. It's a relatively small sample size; however, slashing .171/.271/.293 with one HR, eight RBIs, seven hits, six walks and 14 strikeouts in his last 11 games (41 ABs) isn't a good look for any player, let alone someone who's supposed to be one of the best in baseball.

In the meantime, José Caballero will assume Judge's spot in right field for Tuesday night. Although he's mostly played shortstop this season, Caballero has spent more time in the outfield ever since Anthony Volpe took over the starting SS job, spending parts of two games in left field last week.

Hopefully, the lack of Judge on Tuesday is just Boone's way of capitalizing on a rare double-day off opportunity. The Yankees' bats are already shorthanded with Giancarlo Stanton and Jasson Domínguez still on the injured list, and the last thing they need is to be without No. 99 for any amount of time.