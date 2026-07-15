Every Injured Yankee's Status and Updates at the All-Star Break: When Will Reinforcements Arrive?

The MLB All-Star Game might not mean as much as it used to, but it was still a night to remember for Yankees fans.

Cody Bellinger's All-Star MVP performance was the highlight of the American League's 4-3 win over the National League on Tuesday night, all while Ben Rice also contributed with a hit in his ASG debut. The fun and games are over, though, meaning it's time for the Yankees to focus on the second half of the 2026 regular season.

Although many New York fans are interested in seeing who general manager Brian Cashman will (or won't) add before the Aug. 3 MLB trade deadline, the open market isn't the only way to add help. After all, the Yankees have several key players who are rehabbing on the injured list, potentially providing the club with a major boost at various points down the stretch.

Here's a look at the Yankees' current IL occupants, along with their latest updates and when manager Aaron Boone can expect them to return to action.

Aaron Judge, RF (Last game: May 31)

The Yankees were forced to play all of June without star slugger Aaron Judge, who's been on the injured list with an ongoing rib issue. Although he wasn't having the best performance pre-injury, Judge has still been one of New York's best players and the offense has dipped without him, as he was slashing .248/.375/.533 with 17 home runs and a 2.1 WAR in 59 games.

All Rise



Aaron Judge goes back-to-back with his 11th home run! pic.twitter.com/t3Zas958Mm — MLB (@MLB) April 28, 2026

On Monday, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that "Judge has been working on lower-body activities, but there haven't been any swings taken."In other words, the Yankees won't have a better idea of a return timeline until the 34-year-old makes more upper-body improvements.

The good news is that Passan added that the front office could lock onto a date after Judge undergoes more re-imaging at some point this week.

Potential return date: mid-August

Max Fried, LHP (Last game: May 13)

Yankees fans haven't seen Max Fried in over two months as the left-handed ace continues to heal from a bone bruise affecting his left elbow. The former National League Cy Young runner-up was playing well before going down, going 4-3 with a 3.21 ERA and 50 strikeouts over 61 2/3 innings in 10 starts, all while holding batters to a .269 expected slugging rate, per Baseball Savant, which is severely below the MLB average (.407).

Fried started facing live batters at the end of June, marking a significant advancement in his recovery. More good news came on Sunday, when Boone told NY Daily News' Gary Phillips that Fried could make his first rehab start "possibly as soon as Friday," which should have fans around the Bronx excited.

Aaron Boone said Max Fried's live BP session went well yesterday. His next step is "likely" a rehab game, possibly as soon as Friday.



Carlos Rodón has had a few good days of throwing. He won't throw today but will just about every day over the break. That could include a… — Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) July 12, 2026

The Yankees' starting rotation has done well in his absence; however, Fried's eventual return—assuming he picks up from where he left off—should put the unit over the top.

Potential return date: early August

Clarke Schmidt, RHP (Last game: July 3, 2025)

It's been over a year since Clarke Schmidt last pitched for the Yankees, having undergone Tommy John surgery last July. Although there likely isn't room for him in the starting rotation when he eventually returns to action, Schmidt's relief experience could be what the Yankees need to turn their bullpen into a strength.

According to RotoWire on Sunday, Schmidt "has been logging bullpen sessions and is expected to begin facing hitters before the end of July." A potential August return date was mentioned; however, Cashman & Co. are still reportedly unsure about what role the 30-year-old righty will take upon his return. In 97 career games (67 starts), Schmidt is 23-24 with a 3.82 ERA, 384 strikeouts in 393 1/3 innings and two saves.

Potential return date: mid-August

Carlos Rodon, LHP (Last game: June 28)

Carlos Rodón started the 2026 campaign on IL and made nine starts before returning to the sidelines with elbow inflammation retroactive to last month. The three-time All-Star was integral to the starting rotation's early success, posting a 3.30 ERA and 4-2 record while averaging his most hits per nine innings (10.1) of the last four seasons.

Hopefully, Carlos Rodón will pick up from where he left off when he eventually rejoins the Yankees' starting rotation. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Along with his update on Fried over the weekend, Phillips also reported that Rodón was looking good and expected to throw "just about every day over the break." Throwing that often is a good sign, and the next step to look out for will be a potential bullpen session or two. Assuming he doesn't suffer any setbacks and continues to trend upward, Rodón should be back in the mix by the end of the summer.

Potential return date: mid-to-late-August

Giancarlo Stanton, DH (Last game: April 24)

Giancarlo Stanton's start to the 2026 campaign wasn't his best, but it was solid, batting .256 with three home runs, 14 RBIs and a .724 OPS in 24 games. That put him on pace for what would've been a sixth consecutive 20-HR performance. Unfortunately, a right calf strain knocked the former NL MVP out of action before April ended, and the latest updates have been far from encouraging.

On July 9, Cashman confirmed to The Athletic's Chris Kirschner that Stanton is dealing with a "new" calf injury, emphasizing how the Yankees must "let it heal," which, much to their dismay, "takes time." Having said that, the veteran designated hitter "has again resumed running following a series of PRP injections," per MLB.com's Bryan Hoch, potentially marking a step in the right direction.

Depending on what happens at the trade deadline, the Yankees might be even more patient with Stanton to avoid another setback on his road to recovery.

Potential return date: September