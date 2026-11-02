Yankees' Teruaki Sato Plans Get New Twist to Start November

If the New York Yankees plan to make a big free agent signing this offseason, they should prioritize signing Japanese third baseman Teruaki Sato.

The failed Ryan McMahon trade is the latest unsuccessful attempt by the Yankees to plug a gaping hole at the hot corner. Since Alex Rodriguez became a full-time designated hitter in 2015, any success New York had seen at third base was only temporary. Yet Sato finally figures to be that long-term solution as he comes to North America with a powerful and continually evolving bat.

However, a new wrinkle in the Yankees' pursuit of Sato came to light, courtesy of The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. The reputable MLB insider reported that Sato, who was officially posted on Sunday, has until December 1 to sign with a team.

Although Japanese players posted from Nippon Professional Baseball typically have a 45-day signing window, the expiration of MLB's current collective bargaining agreement will freeze any roster transactions after December 1 until a new CBA is in place.

According to Ken Rosenthal, NPB players who have been posted must sign before the potential lockout on Dec. 1, unlike when Seiya Suzuki was allowed to sign after the 2021-2022 lockout.



That effectively shortens the 45-day negotiation window to ~30 days.https://t.co/Shjo50owRX — Yakyu Cosmopolitan (@yakyucosmo) November 2, 2026

The Yankees have one month to sign Teruaki Sato

With this new info, the Yankees will be forced to act quickly because they will not have another chance to sign Sato after this month. This is because of differences between international free agents from Japan or Korea and free agents in North America.

Assuming they don't sign before December 1, free agents like David Bednar and Jazz Chisholm Jr. would still be available on the open market once a new CBA is in place. While MLB free agents cannot negotiate with any clubs during a lockout, they don't have a deadline to sign with a team and thus can afford to sign either before or after a lockout.

This is not the case for Sato or any other international postings like pitchers Kaima Taira and Hiromi Itoh. If an international player doesn't sign a deal with a major league club during their posting windows, they'll be forced to return to their original team. Also, unlike when Seiya Suzuki was posted and signed by the Chicago Cubs during the lockout-impacted 2021-22 offseason, this year's posting class is not permitted to maximize their posting window. These players either sign by December 1 or don't sign.

As a result, Sato must sign with the Yankees or any other major league club by that deadline, or he will return to NPB in 2027. The 27-year-old's value has never been higher after winning the Central League Triple Crown, so he will be motivated to cash in this month.

Adding more pressure to the Yankees is how competitive Sato's market will be. Numerous other teams are interested in signing the Japanese slugger and will treat this signing window with the same urgency as the Bronx Bombers. The shorter deadline makes it more likely the Yankees get into a bidding war with another team.

Teruaki Sato is expected to at least get a contract of four or five years with at least $25 million AAV, per @keithlaw



(https://t.co/pDpQaaRuKg) pic.twitter.com/HhlXOFbo0l — Punchoutpitch (@Punchoutpitch) November 2, 2026

However, Sato is a player that is worth it for the Yankees to aggressively pursue.

While coming off a Triple Crown season is an attractive selling point on its own, an even bigger selling point is Sato's consistent improvement throughout his career. NPB has become notorious for its extreme pitcher-friendly environment over the years. However, outside the 2024 season, Sato consistently increased his batting average, OPS, and walk rate while reducing his strikeout rate from season to season.

Sato will have an adjustment period, but Munetaka Murakami and Kazuma Okamoto carried similar offensive concerns when they were posted last winter, and both enjoyed strong rookie seasons. Another concern is Sato's defense at the hot corner, but that can be overlooked if he produces at the plate.

Ultimately, if the Yankees want Sato, they need to start negotiating right away. Time will tell whether Sato chooses the Bronx or another major league club, but this is the only opportunity the Bronx Bombers will get to make a meaningful external upgrade at third base.

Get Yankees On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.