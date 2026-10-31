Potential MLB Lockout Could Impact Yankees in Multiple Ways

It was imperative for the New York Yankees to break through and win the World Series in 2026. Needless to say, they didn't even come close.

But why was it so important for the Yankees to win specifically in 2026? Because they don't know when they will be playing baseball again, and they won't know what Major League Baseball looks like moving forward.

With the World Series over, there will only be a month of offseason activity before the collective bargaining agreement (CBA) in place expires on December 1. Until a new CBA is created, the entire league will be locked out.

The MLB season will be over in a couple hours. Here are some offseason dates:



November 3: Signings & trades can be made, qualifying offers are due



November 10: GM meetings



November 17: Qualifying offer decision deadline



November 20: Non-tender deadline for arbitration… pic.twitter.com/yQMpDSaUcy — Everything Yankees (@eyyankees) October 29, 2026

The chances of a new CBA coming to fruition by December are slim to none, as negotiations between league owners and the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) are at a complete standstill. Owners are pushing hard for a salary cap, which the MLBPA vehemently opposes; this is a disagreement that dates back to the 20th century, yet the two sides have never been farther apart on the matter.

The best-case scenario for all teams, including the Yankees, is for a CBA to be in place before March, which prevents the lockout from shortening the 162-game regular season. But for the Yankees themselves, what is the ideal scenario?

The Yankees should hope for no salary cap

Dec 21, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Hal Steinbrenner during a press conference at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Ironically, Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner is one of the biggest supporters of a salary cap. During the Yankees' postmortem press conference last week, Steinbrenner revealed he was involved in drafting the owners' initial CBA proposals, all of which involve the implementation of a cap.

What Steinbrenner fails to realize is putting in a cap directly neuters the Yankees' biggest advantage for roster building: their financial power. Until being usurped by the Dodgers and Mets in recent years, the Bronx Bombers have regularly sat at the top of the league in player payroll. At the same time, the Yankees have the highest payroll in franchise history this season, with over $300 million used to build the 2026 roster.

Steinbrenner believes that a team doesn't need that big of a payroll to win, and that is partially true. But the reason why the Yankees haven't won with a $300 million payroll is because both Steinbrenner and general manager Brian Cashman spread that money out extremely inefficiently.

Most of the time they've chosen to pay the wrong players (Jacoby Ellsbury, Aroldis Chapman, Aaron Hicks, DJ LeMahieu) and passed on clear fits in free agency (Bryce Harper, Manny Machado, Corey Seager, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and most notably Juan Soto). In the cases of Josh Donaldson, Ryan McMahon and Giancarlo Stanton, all of whom were acquired in trades, they swallowed the vast majority of their contracts, which resulted in limited financial flexibility over the years.

Even with such a massive payroll, the Yankees don't have all of their weaknesses addressed and Steinbrenner then uses the payroll as an excuse to not rectify those flaws. So if the team can't win with unlimited resources, should fans expect them to win with a hard limit to those resources? No.

With a salary cap in place, the Yankees will need a couple years to lower their payroll. This effectively prevents them from being active in free agency and re-signing players they'd want to keep, creating new holes on top of the ones that haven't been filled. Based on Cashman's recent track record of bad trades and failed prospects, he shouldn't be trusted to upgrade the roster without free agency at his disposal.

However, playing baseball in cap hell would be infinitely better than no baseball at all.

The Yankees need a 2027 season

Oct 7, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) against the Tampa Bay Rays in game three of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Aaron Judge window is closer to the end than the beginning, as he will enter the fifth year of his nine-year contract at age 34. Gerrit Cole is 36, and Giancarlo Stanton will be 37 in two weeks. Even with the emergence of younger players like Ben Rice, Cam Schlittler and George Lombard Jr., the Yankees are running out of time to win with their old core.

Yet given how far apart both owners and players are in negotiations, it's almost a given that the 2027 season will be shortened in some way. Then there's the doomsday scenario of losing the entire season like the NHL did in 2004-05.

If that doomsday scenario plays out, Cole and Stanton are one step closer towards retirement and Judge loses a precious year of his prime. All three players have yet to win a World Series, and having 2027 wiped out by the lockout makes it extremely likely that they all retire ringless. Wasting the careers of three potential Hall of Famers is inexcusable.

Regardless of which scenario plays out, the Yankees will be at a disadvantage. Having the salary cap neuters their financial might, yet not having that issue addressed makes it more likely to lose the entire 2027 campaign. That's exactly why it was so important for the Bronx Bombers to win it all in 2026, and now they're stuck facing an uncertain future.

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