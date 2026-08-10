From UFC Cutman to Social Media Star: Brad Tate’s Story

What's up guys?

This is in the corner with Destiny McCubbin.

I'm Doug Vasquez, and today we've got one of the most recognizable Cupmans in the UFC.

Some of you all know and love, Brad Tate, AKA Cupman Tate.

I appreciate you guys.

Look, thanks.

Thank you guys so much.

I really appreciate you.

Thank you for being here.

Happy to have you in the corner.

Uh, I'm not gonna start off asking you the same thing that you get asked.

How did you get into being a cut man?

What I wanna know is how you are taking being at the level that you're at.

It's kind of new.

You're, you are a little bit of a celebrity, but it seems like it might be kind of new.

So how do you take it all in?

I'm Honestly, that's a great question.

I've never heard that before.

Uh, honestly, I'm taking it all in just being myself.

So I'm a I love to talk, I love to have a fun time.

I'm a Texas boy, um, so I love being me and people like it, you know, and That's the fun part about it, it's just taking it all in.

So like you still get excited for the fights, you get, I still get excited for the fans, and because I'm a fan, and so, if I'm just being me, Then that's the easiest part to be about it, and that's kind of what I'm doing, and it's fun because everybody's kind of embracing it with me and letting me be me, which is the fun part.

Yeah, I think that's why you gained so many fans because you can tell that you were being you authentic.

Yeah, exactly.

You say Texas.

Where about in Texas?

I grew up in a small town.

It's called like Milano.

It's close to College Station, so like even trying to explain it to you.

I've been to a football game at College Station, right, so College Station is like maybe a couple of hours from Houston, but it's by Texas A&M.

But like I grew up, that's the only way I can like tell you about Milano is by saying like College Station.

Like that's how small it is, but um.

I definitely couldn't say I didn't expect this, you know, but it's kind of great.

But again, so, um, but yeah, I'm just a Texas boy, man.

We talk to everybody.

We shake hands.

We still say yes ma'am, no ma'am, thank you, please.

So that's just me.

That's just me.

So you come from a small town.

When did you make your way out to the, the city of Las Vegas?

Oh, I graduated.

Uh, high school, and, yeah, OK, so, but I've been around, but, uh, so, no, uh, yeah, everybody calls me unc now, which is just funny, but, uh, so it's gray, yeah, dude, oh, the gray and just everything, but, so, um, I got here maybe 2010 in Vegas, but like I travel a lot, so like I'm kind of back in Texas.

I'm here, uh, I'm all over.

I had a stint in Florida, so like.

I'm just everywhere, man, and, and I love it.

So were you always a combat sports fan?

No, really, no, no, no.

How'd you get into that?

Um, so I have to thank Rashad for that.

So basically for me with combat sports, like I was a football person and I was in New Mexico and Uh, I'd watch UFC because it was like, oh, it was illegal and it was on the VHS thing, and like I watched it and then I think it was like UFC too where it was Shamrock and Gracie and it like went on and on.

I was like, fuck, I don't wanna watch this.

Like it just, I just couldn't take it.

And I was like, oh, who won?

It was like, oh, you fucking submitted them at the end.

Excuse my language, I'm sorry.

But um, but uh.

And so I kinda lost the sport, but then I was in New Mexico, in Albuquerque, and I was a firefighter at firefighter paramedic, and Uh, a friend at the time was like, oh hey, I was going back and forth, and they were like, Oh, my friend Greg Jackson and Keith Jardine and Rashad's fighting this week, and I was like, whatever.

And I'm talking to Greg Jackson, and Greg's amazing, and I'm just like, oh, he's explaining to me, and I'm just like, oh yeah, I got it, yeah.

He said, Yeah, Rashad's out there right now and he's cutting weight, and I was like, oh well, paramedic tape kicks in.

I'm like, oh well, I can give him an IV and so.

Meet Greg Jackson.

I'm like, got a back the, uh, backpack, and I got IVs in there and then he kind of sneaks around the corner and Greg Jackson's like, Oh, it was at the MGM Grand.

It's when Rashad fought for us and he's like, Oh, like.

Come over here.

I don't want people to recognize me.

And I'm like, You know, and I'm like, I'm like, I don't even know who you are, whatever, man.

So I go upstairs and Rashad's there and Rashad's dehydrated and he's like, like, Yo man, I'm just here to give you an IV, and he's like, Oh yeah man, thank you.

So I give Rashad an IV, blooms back up.

He feels great.

He goes out, he performs amazing, wins the title, and the rest is history, you know, and it's crazy because I always get asked how to be a cup man.

I do, and I'm honestly telling people like.

Thank you, but I don't know how to tell you.

I don't.

Like there's no, there's no college course.

There's no high school.

Like, I didn't know I wanna do this, you know.

I literally got blessed with this opportunity and I just ran with it, you know, and That's the part about it like that's kind of interesting.

It's like I can't tell you how it happened.

You can't Google how to become a cup man, you know.

It's just like right time, right place.

Everything has to line up for you to be here, you know, just kind of fell into your lap a little bit.

It did.

It honestly did.

And like I said, I'm thank you to the Jackson team, and it was crazy cause that was when Jackson's was like the, the, the it place.

It was GSP and It was Cowboy Cerro.

It was Leonard Garcia.

It was, uh, Cub Swanson was there, and, uh, Carlos Con did, and, uh, Kyle No, man.

It was so many people that came through Jackson's at the time.

Diego , the Nightmare Sanchez before he became the Diego Dream.

Uh, there was John Dodson, been around, dude, yeah, like I was giving all these guys, yeah, like I was giving these guys IVs and Rashad, like, you know, and like that, that was like at the time, you know, and then.

It was when like Jackson's was with Grudge and uh TriStar so you know we'd go up to Denver and it would be Nate Marquardt it would be uh Shane uh Shane Carwin and uh Dwayne Bang, you know, guys that are coaches now that were like the factor, yeah, they were that that era , yeah, so.

And that's how I got started.

I just got started giving guys IVs.

What was the, what was the moment like after that moment with Rashad and Greg Jackson?

Like, how, what was next?

Did they, were they just like, oh, we want you to be around more?

And so once they realized they had success with it.

Uh, it was funny because I'm gonna get in trouble for this one, but I'll give y'all.

So once they realized that it was beneficial, then it was like, OK, hey man, can we get you out?

And I was like, and of course me, I loved it, you know, like at that time it was like, oh, but the cutman part came.

Because the fighters are terrible.

They're cheap, right?

First of all, they were cheap as shit.

Well, they don't at that time.

No, they were cheap.

No, they're still like fighters.

They were cheap.

I said it.

Yes, I'm not hiding.

They've, they're cheap.

So at the time I would fly in on my dime.

I would get the IVs, right?

So let me, let me, let me, let me also give you another like thing.

I was like, like getting the IVs from the fire department, right.

And I worked for Southwest Airlines, so I would fly in on my own.

And then I would get there and these guys like , Hey, I'm like, Yo, is there a place for me to stay?

Yo, yeah, we got a floor.

And I'm like, What the fuck?

Like I'm sleeping on the floor, not even an air mattres.

No, bro, like, literally, you're like, Oh yeah, you know, OK, we can share a bed together.

Oh, here's a couch, you know, I'm like 280, like, oh, you know, and then it's like, hey, um.

You know, hey, can I, can I go to the fight?

Oh man, we don't got a ticket.

I'm like, oh no, they did it.

So it's just kinda like you're like, Oh, but hey, come to the team dinner with us, which again at that time I was very thankful, very, like I said, Leonard Garcia always showed me love.

Like he was one that was like he would go out and be like, Hey man, we're going shopping.

Let me get you some clothes, whatever, you know, Leonard Gar, there was a few.

GSP was the actual first one.

That was like, hey Tate, I'm gonna send you a gift, and he actually like sent me like some money, which I was like, oh my God, GSP GSP like showed me a lot of love.

And then Rashad, it was like a brotherhood, brotherhood for him, right?

And then like, so after like doing this for a while.

It kind of grew and then it like got like it grew, man.

I mean I was giving everybody fucking IVs.

I was showing up with IVs.

Go ahead.

So this was obviously when it was allowed like IVs are OK.

OK, OK.

At what point did that go away?

You sort of fucked me like you sort of, you sort of like ended me, bro.

Like, so at first, right, so then I'm like I go in and I talk to Bert and I'm like, Bert.

I kind of need something, man, cause like, you know, hold on, yeah, I'm sleeping on mattresses.

I'm laying on floors like it was, it was, and it was crazy, which also like I'm sorry I'm jumping around, but like it's amazing where MMA is at now, right, because like 1520 years ago like it was 5 of us in a room laying on floors, fucking laying on pillows and mattresses and shit it was bad room stump from wet, uh, sweat gear.

It was, it was, bro, listen, like so it was, it was crazy like.

And so of course I go and talk to Bert and I'm like, man, like.

Like, Burt, like, man, I kinda want a job.

Like, he's like, what can you do?

And you know, of course I'm like, Oh shit, I'm a paramedic, man.

I, I'm gonna go in there and stop the cuts and burps, like, look, baby, you know, when your, when the lights go on, your lights can't go out.

And it was funny because like, being a paramedic.

I literally was like what is like bro I got this shit like bro I'm over here doing CPR.

I'm working on bullet wounds like it's just right so of course you're feeling yourself, you know what I mean like come on like seriously it's just a fight it's a scratch.

Until I got in there.

And I was like, holy shit, like this is, this is serious, you know.

But all in all, it was great, but like I remember um My first time ever getting allowed to the cage and the fighter comes out.

And like he doesn't speak English.

His music is going.

He's filming the music and I'm trying to like be like, hey, like can you stop?

I need to put the grease on.

Cause I've seen everybody do it, you know, I'm watching Stitch.

I'm watching these guys.

I'm like, bro, this is, this is easy.

And I mean, when I tell you like that guy was bobbing when he should have weaved, and I thought, and I poked him right in the eye, and Burt just looked at me like, cause it was funny because before I even went out, Burt was like, Don't fuck this up, baby.

Uh uh.

I'm like, the pressure is on.

It wasn't even that, but it was like this is my moment.

Like remember what event this was at?

No.

No, no, they all blend together now, but I wish I could have.

Like, it's so funny.

Like I remember the stories, but I don't remember the person.

But I remember Burt just basically being like, Don't fuck this up, baby.

And I'm like, Man, this is my moment, first fight of the night.

I'm out here, man.

I got my little UFC t-shirt on with the red letters.

I'm like, Oh man, I'm here.

And I just, and I did that, and Burt Lear was like, It didn't take you long to fuck that up, and I was like.

You know, and, but the guy won, but I felt like crap after that.

But it was, and after that, man, it's just been a ride.

So when you get in there, do you get like the adrenaline and stuff?

Oh hell yeah.

Oh God, yeah, like you feel their energy too.

I'm sure you get it to this day, dude.

I'm like a kid.

Every event is like new to me.

Like I'll tell y'all, like I'm having the best time of my life.

I'm dancing to the music.

You're meeting celebrities, and they're like, Hey, Tate.

I'm like.

How's this guy know me?

What's up?

Like when they give you the number and it's like really the number, like, like that's better than getting a girl's number.

Like when you get an A-list celebrity's number and you're like, holy shit, like, I've never called one, but I'm like, I got Megan's number and I probably will never use it, but just the fact that the number is in my, I was, I saved it and I was like, oh my God, I'm not gonna be weird.

I promise it won't be weird, but not to be weird.

It's so hard not to be weird you wanna come to my birthday party, bro, you're just in there just .

to them they're like, hey man, what's up?

and you're like, I don't know, I don't even belong here, but hey, like that's cool.

Like, yo, I've had some funny moments.

Oh my God, I've, dude, yeah, I, I've had some tape moments, that's for sure.

When did it take that trajectory, you know, from when, from when you began to like being this celebrity or, you know, being, being recognized by other celebrities and things like that?

How long into the career?

We were in Brazil, so first of all, it was like almost like.

10 to 15 years, but like The lady, I forget her name, I'm sorry, I'm so terrible that, but the girl that got smacked, right, that's when it started.

We were in Brazil and her coach hit her, and my, oh, that's what started.

What is her name?

Um, she just retired, but she was amazing.

That's what started and then it was kind of like.

God, that's gonna bug me.

The fighters just kind of like, I'm so thankful for the fighters because they kind of also let me be me, like talking shit to them.

So like talking shit to the fighters, you know, like Gilbert Burns and me and him wrestling, he's the best, right?

Love that guy.

And then now my new one is, uh, Joshua Van.

Like me and him talk more shit than anybody.

Like he'll literally probably DM me some crazy shit, and I'm just like, dude, like you suck.

Like it's.

But 4 ounce is the best right now because they literally they're like my love language.

All we do is talk shit all the time.

Like we talk so much shit to where I'm just like this is a big moment.

Maybe we should be more serious.

He's about to go fight for a world title, bro.

But no, I was actually greasing him up and we were talking shit.

I was like, bro, this is like serious.

So Joshua Van's last fight, right, we're talking shit while I'm greasing him up.

His coaches, we all talk shit, like that's all we do, right?

And the first round is like, Not too good.

And I'm like at that moment I'm like maybe we should have been serious.

Like this shit's gonna be bad like man like this is crazy.

Like this is kinda like, and I still kinda take it on me like, man, I should have been fucking playing around.

I should have been serious.

Like I messed with this guy's concentration now he's not winning.

And then he ends up like winning.

It's amazing fight.

He goes to the body and I'm literally like I need to find him so I can talk shit to him cause like.

That's your love language.

That is my love language.

I, I'm from New England, so yeah, so I'm like, bro, I gotta go talk shit to him.

And we get in the back and Daniel Pineda's sitting there and I'm like.

Thank God for Daniel.

He's been begging you to go to the body the whole fucking fight, and now you wanna go to the fight.

I'm like, that dude was beating your ass, bro.

You got lucky, you know.

He said, Oh, I got lucky.

I'm like, Yeah.

And I'm like, and it's still not your belt.

Like that's Pentoja's belt, bro.

You gotta fight Pantosa.

Oh my God.

So you know, you're a real one for that.

And he's just like, Damn, Tate.

But then you know what the best thing is, is that like, Tate, get in the photo with us.

I love that.

Like when, when the shit talking is like, you know, like Yusuf, Yusuf's another one.

Like, dude, man, that dude are like constantly, it's funny because like.

David is not with the shit talk.

I love David, but David is like cerebral, he's stoic, like he is not.

And so like, but then he has Yusuf in the corner, and then I'm like a teenager and I can't help it.

I'm like, He's starting it like I'm so immature.

I'm like, well, he's And Dave's like, Can y'all be serious?

I'm like, Dude, we gotta be serious.

It's David's night.

Like we can't be doing this chaotic shit that you like going on.

But it's great when you hear a lot of fighters basically be like, Man, thank you, because you took my mind off of it, you know what I'm saying, which is a cool thing because, but that's some fighters.

Some fighters are with the shit, some fighters are not.

Some fighters are like, Hey, are you able to recognize that?

Oh, you can tell.

You can definitely tell.

You definitely can tell which ones are like, I'm locked in, and you're like, OK.

And then now.

That's what makes me nervous is when I'm in the back wrapping hands.

I'm like, damn man, I gotta talk shit, but I can't talk shit.

I'm like, man, I gotta talk shit.

I gotta talk shit.

Like, like I'm that guy.

Like , man, it's quiet in here.

Like we need to to say some shit, you know, and it's not for everybody, but like the people that love it for some reason they gravitate towards me.

For fans that don't know, you form all these relationships, but so are you an employee of the UFC?

Are you a free, like how does that all work?

I'm an independent contractor, so like I am able to go do other shows, but The UFC keeps me busy, so we got that.

We got power slot.

We got contenders.

So the UFC is really, really good at keeping us busy, and they're really, they're really good to me.

So for me, I'm just like having fun.

So, and certain fighters probably are not that they request.

Is that how it works?

Like they want, do they get a pick of who's their?

So the fighters typically show up on a Tuesday, and then they'll go in in the blue shirts, which the blue shirts are amazing.

Like they are the guys behind that facilitate and get these guys really ready.

So they'll sit down and they'll be like, hey, you know, Who do you want to wrap your hands or who's this?

And I'm like, most of the guys will call me and then the guy's like, look, Tate's busy, so you're not gonna be on his time, you know, when he comes in, and thank you to all the fighters too, because they're like, we know you're busy, bro, so let's, let's, you know, But it, it's still, man, it, I'm, I'm telling you guys, like it's still so surreal because I remember.

When Stitch used to walk into the room and those fucking guys were like, man, Stitch, and now it's like, hey, I'm like, oh like so like it's a, it's I love it like it's, it's, it's an amazing thing .

Stitch that you would say you look up to or you guys have a relationship at all?

No, I don't really like I don't.

I would love to have a relationship with Stitch, but like, cause like Stitch is like the godfather like Stitch.

Like if there's no Stitch, there's no like me cause Stitch kind of showed like the playbook, so it's kind of like doing like a Stitch thing .

He was like the first celebrity, right, you know.

And so, but like I don't, we really don't talk because Stitch is very busy doing his thing, and then it's like Stitch is his way and a lot like, and that's the thing too, like I'm me like some cut men are very like.

I'm just like, man, I'm gonna have a good time, you know, sounds like you're a good energy that corner, you know, I really try to be because I want them to know like.

And I don't wanna get mushy, but like I love them and I love the sport, you know what I'm saying, like , and, and it's, it's like.

It's exciting to watch them be on top of the mountain, but then you also have to watch because sometimes.

You know, like, I'm not getting punched in the face, so like Gilbert just retired, you know, that's like.

Not losing a family member, but it's like that's up, you know, Unc is not that, that, that, that warrior and that person that they're like he's not there anymore.

It's like having a, a, a family pet, you know, and he's older, you know, and like then I see Gilbert go compete in BJJ, and I'm like he just doesn't know how to.

I'm like, bro, I'm like, give me one more fight.

I know you guys said no jiu-jitsu, no, no, no.

So but you see that, you know, you see the guys that were.

These giants and these gladiators on top of the world and now you're like, oh wow, that's a loss, that's two losses.

Yeah, it's cool that you got to see them through their career, like go through their dog years and, and then on their way out, you know, that's really cool.

You gotta be a part of it.

I don't like to say it on their way out, but yeah, I get to like, wow, OK, and then it's like, does he have it?

Does he still have it, you know.

And of course he has it, but you're just like, fuck, like, you know, there was to win here.

Yeah, there was times, bro, we knew you were gonna win when you walked in here, when we heard your music, we knew you about to whoop somebody's ass.

It's like, wow, that, OK, and, and again it's still.

The testament to fighting is so much like life, you know, and, and, and that's, I guess that's why I'm more like that because fighting is so much like life.

Some days life is amazing and it's there, and then some days it's like, holy shit, this just happened.

But you still have to keep facing every day, you know, you can't just say no more.

So right, some days you get your hand raised and some days you take one on the chin, right?

Yeah, like it, some days you get it, some days you give it, but you know, but you still have to keep showing up, and that's what I really love and respect about these guys the most, you know, like I'm a big, like I said, I'm a big reader.

And it was like, I guess, I either may have posted it where it was saying like, you will never be.

Successful unless you're willing to be embarrassed.

I like that and very true.

That's kind of like when you look at these guys that are fighting, getting knocked out, getting submitted, you know, and everything on the line, and then the fans in the car, you suck.

Oh my God, you fuck, you know, it's like, wow, like, you know, take the Connor thing like Connor's done what he's done for the sport.

And he had a bad outing and it's like, oh, you know, and it's like how quick you forget, you know, he's a very polarizing figure.

Oh dude.

I know the fight didn't go the way it is, but just being in the room with him and being at that fight, I was like, fuck yeah, Conor McGregor.

His, his aura when we were at media day and he walked in just like this.

Didn't even talk to him.

Didn't even look at me, but just being in his bro, from the way he's standing there, signed the thing, like now I'm just like somebody asked me for an autograph.

Like next time I see one of the family, you know, it's like, bro, it was again it's just like holy shit, he's standing there with his suit on, you know, it's like you peasants, and then, but it's, but again you're like, man, like, and that's the part.

That now is starting to kind of hit with me like we just did the White House and I'm like damn, you know, I'm driving to the airport and I'm like I'm going to the White House like .

Yeah bro, like how cool.

I even had a little tear.

I was just like I had to call my, I called my, uh, my family.

I was like, who the fuck, you know, like, so it's amazing.

You feel, like I said, like UFC 300, uh, this Conor McGregor fight, you know, they just, the sphere, they just keep getting bigger and bigger, so like.

I am I am like I told you, I'm just like a fan.

Like when the fans get like announced that a fight is happening, like the one in Philly, I'm just like holy shit, like me and Gary and Islam, like yeah, great fight, you know, and I'm just, man, I'm, I had no idea.

I love it.

I feel like, you know, like working for the UFC must be great because I feel like, you know, what we get when we watch it and things like that, we get like it's such an awesome, you know, uh, production and stuff like that because you guys just all seem so happy and you guys all have a share one thing and that's your love and passion for the fighters, for the athletes.

It looks like it looks like a machine, listen to me.

It is, it is the most fun, chaotic shit you will ever, there's pockets, there's mean girls, there's mean guys.

Oh my God, yeah, but it is, I'm it is so much fun.

It's, it's.

Media people that don't like each other like it is, but it is fun, man.

It's so dude, it's funny.

Like it's, it's the typical high school musical.

Like you got your musicals, you got your cute ones, you got your people.

Oh, you don't know what the fuck you got the ones that don't work as hard.

You got the ones that overwork.

I mean you have everything, you know, you got the fighters, you, and then you just, it's organized chaos.

I was literally just gonna and it's, but it's the most.

Saturday night is the funnest shit you will ever see, and it's people are running around and everybody's just, and you wanna see the show.

It's just, it's, it's, it's like the circus, man.

It's amazing.

And then it dies down.

Sunday comes, then you turn around and you're doing it again the next week.

I haven't done it in 2 weeks because they've been, they did Dubai and whatever.

I miss it.

Like I'm like, cause again, I miss my friends.

I'm like , oh my God, hey, what are you doing?

You know, you posting stuff on social media.

It's like.

Like it's, it's, it's crazy and it's, why aren't you out there, um, they just don't really take us a lot over there, which is OK.

I mean, cause you honestly, I love it so much I would literally run until I couldn't, so it's kind of good that you get a break.

They're like, OK, look, you gotta go see some people that you love, you know, but again it's, it's.

That's because I'm truly having fun, so it's not even worked to me.

I love the flight.

I love to get to the plane, get to the hotel, and as soon as you walk in that hotel, from you walk through the fans, you start seeing people and you start talking shit instantly.

Did you suck.

Oh wait, hey, like the love language is just toxicity, you know, but It's amazing too, because.

It doesn't matter what's going on.

We're all gonna band together.

Like we could not like each other, but we're gonna get the show done.

And for that moment it's like, you know what, I don't really like you as a person, but, OK, we got right now, we got this UFC thing right now, you know, and that's the great part is watching.

The differences come together.

I mean, there's people that speak different languages, and it's dude, it's, it's funny in the back.

I wish everybody could see it in the back because it really is funny.

It could be its own reality show.

Oh man, it's, it's, it's, it's crazy.

And then there's cameras everywhere, but then even the fighters, like when you start hearing people talk to the fighters.

Like they like actually remember a lot of that shit and you're just like damn like, like, um, Navajo was talking about the contender where the guy, the guy who's supposed to fight Cody, right, and he like was freak out or whatever and like Navajo's like telling the story and I comment like that's a true story actually.

Nobody would believe that shit.

Like people don't believe like fighters freak out in the back and you're like, oh, I don't wanna fight you like because they're tough guys like so when like these guys say that stuff, it's like so funny to me.

I'm like, Holy shit, do you remember that.

I was there.

You obviously love it so much.

Does it?

It never feels like work for you.

You never have that moment like, oh man, I gotta go.

Even when you, like, even when you complain to complain like, no, that's just not work.

It's like, dude, this is so fun .

Like you literally just.

You're doing something you love, you know, and like it sucks because everybody can't do that, you know, there's people out there that's gotta get real jobs like, but I love what I do, so, and you work hard at it, it's fun, but you work your ass off.

You're on the road, you're, you're doing all kinds of things, so some people probably couldn't do it, you know.

No, I'm not doing brain surgery.

I mean, but like that traveling and doing all that, like it's, it takes, you get used to it, to be honest with you.

Like you really do.

Like it sucks like when you haven't done it and then you start back up, you're like, oh shit.

But like, man, it's, I'm telling you, from the airport to people, oh hey, they see you.

Where are you going this week?

It's like, you just start, people just start noticing the way you move and it's like, hey, I'm back at the airport again.

Hey, hey, how you doing?

So do you get recognized at the airport a lot?

I do.

Yeah, I mean, I, I've been at T-Mobile or wherever, different media days, and you get just as big a pop as some of the fighters when they walk in.

It's, it's still funny to me because it's like , it's not supposed to be that way.

So again, I'm very humbled, but it's still like when they start talking I'm like, yeah, hey, and then I'm like.

So now I'm just like, OK, let's do a TikTok, you know, let's, which is funny because I'm gonna tell you all about TikToks, right?

Everybody wants to do TikToks.

Do not believe that, OK?

The whole like, oh whatever.

I get asked by some of the most random middle-aged UFC employees to do TikToks now, like, hey, you didn't do TikTok with me.

I'm like, You know you wanna do one.

Like people love the TikTok's the weirdest TikTok request you've ever gotten?

I don't get a lot of weird TikTok requests.

I get a lot like.

I've been asked like what does a fighter smell like, which I'm just like, OK, I've been asked for bloody cotton swab.

I'm just like.

What?

And then I'm just like, I'm just like, dude, I'm gonna block you.

Like I'm gonna block you.

The craziest thing, honestly about it is like, because I do respond to people.

Because I feel like if you're taking the time to reach out to me, like it maybe that's cause I got abandonment issues.

I don't know.

I, I, I just talked to my therapist about it.

I'm like if you're gonna reach out to me, like I'm like.

Kinda gotta be , OK, hey dude, even if it's what, whatever, right, that's awesome.

But then when you do it , it's like, dude, I'm not your best friend.

You're not my boy.

Like, listen, bro, hold on.

Like I'm not coming to this wedding.

Like, no, no, I don't what?

Like, but then it's crazy.

Because like I'm always up.

Like, people in Australia start texting me and it's like 4 in the morning, what's up?

Like, like, then like, I'm like, how old are you again, but it's, uh, it's so funny because the questions are just like, oh my God, they like.

I picked somebody's fantasy football league the other day.

I'm just like, bro, what ?

Like, just, here's 10 names.

Put them in order for us right now.

And I'm like, All right, man , I got you.

Like it, I enjoy that.

It's, that's fun to me.

So it's, it's still just like, let me see, I've given marriage advice.

Are you married?

No, I'm up.

Listen, I'm up, man.

I get asked, Oh my God, bro.

I've, I'm fighting with my girl.

What do I do all the time, tape, man.

This girl, I don't know what I should do, and I'm like.

Bro, do you really want me to tell you what to do, cause like, You need to fucking leave her, right, right.

She did what?

Oh my God.

Like some of this drama that I'm in on the internet is just hilarious.

I'm like all in the family business.

Like, wait a minute, what?

That's hilarious.

Who did, yeah, and then he did this to me and then he said this to me.

So I had one couple, so the, the husband was talking to me about the wife.

And then she messaged me and was like, yeah, did he tell you this and this?

I was like, You like the marriage.

You're like the marriage counselor.

Wait a minute.

We need to start a group.

We need, we need to get this fixed.

So it's, it's every Tuesday, the, it's the funniest stuff that happens.

And now they're happily married again because I don't know, like it kind of fell off, but it was, it was heated for a week, and I'm so messy.

I'm like, what?

And he said, What?

Wait, hold on.

And I'm like, Yo, did you say this to her?

He's like, Well, you wait a minute, she didn't tell you this.

I'm like, What, what did you?

Oh, so then they're like, so wait, he told you that?

I'm like, yeah, he told me that.

Well, shoot.

Yeah, I'm in the middle.

Just like, no, like you talk, you talk about how much fun you have and how much like, but then when you get in the octagon in between rounds, it's a serious job cause you're, what you do could save a fight, right?

How do you kinda balance like if you, I mean, you could, you give, give yourself some credit.

I mean, now that you're putting that pressure on me, I never looked at it that way.

Um, no, I do, I wanna do a great job, so like I really do take it serious.

But I don't take it so serious to where like, I become like.

Panicky in there but like you definitely When it's that moment, it's that moment, you know, and then you, you, you do it and then you move on from it.

But it's like, you know, I've had some funny moments in the octagon too, man.

Like I've, dude, I've had some moments where I'm just like, and you have to laugh at yourself.

That's the other thing too.

It's like I am human and I'm gonna make mistakes, you know, like I'm telling you sometimes I went in there and Did my thing and all hell broke loose and it was bleeding everywhere and I was like, oh, sometimes I went in there and I've been like, man, they're like, Tate, you're the best and I'm like, I don't wanna do shit like this just kind of happened but like, but.

At the end of the day, man, like it is a profession, and I am a professional, so you know, I'm having fun with it, but yeah, like I love those moments.

Like I'm not gonna lie, I wouldn't even tell you, like I don't get nervous sometimes.

Like I've been like, oh shit, this is kinda like the, the Bobby Green and Terrence McKinney fight.

I was like, holy shit, like this is OK.

You got the cut here and then, and typical me, I'm like, man, I'm about to go in there and kill it shit.

I'm gonna, and then.

The fight stops like I was like oh and then you get in there and I'm like, oh shit, you had a whole cut.

I didn't even see like, oh like I'm like I got the tube, but that was a, oh, I was like, oh this is gonna be.

But again, man, it's, it's a lot of fun.

It's fight night is just like this, you know, and you can't get too high and too low.

Like sometimes you're in the car, you're in the corner and Everybody's looking like, oh, like Dana White, Hunter, and then they're just they're like, oh my God, this is too serious.

You feel that pressure sometimes.

Oh man, that's when you definitely see them looking at you like, yeah, yeah.

Do you have a relationship with Dana, uh, one of, hey boss and keep on moving.

Like I'm terrified of Dana, really, yeah, because he's an intimidating figure just like.

Oh, like, it's like the principal's office.

Like you never wanna go to the principal, you know what I'm saying?

Like you see the principal, like, hey, but you don't wanna be too chummy chummy with the principal, because you, you know, it's like, so I see him, he's like, Hey, big man.

I'm like, hey.

You know, as a fam, see you later.

Hunter's super cool.

Like, like I love, like Hunter's super cool.

Like he's always been like, Hey, Tate, man, you, I'm like, OK, thank you.

But you know, but it was like that with Lorenzo.

Is he slipping you hundreds when he says that, or I wish you would, you know what I'm saying?

But, but no, Hunter's like super like, but I'm in a different environment cause I know fighters are like.

You know, with me, I'm just like, man, hey, 100, like, and again I'm, I'm so appreciative as well because If there was no UFC, there's no me, you know what I'm saying, and there's a balancing act like you cannot just run roughshod and do whatever.

So it's their house, it's their playground, and you gotta be respectful.

And so it's always a thing of letting them know like, hey man, I appreciate you guys for even allowing me to be this goofy big kid, you know what I'm saying.

So that's something that also like travels well as well.

Like you always have to be aware, like, listen, you're just a guest here.

Like you're not, you know, and It was something that I saw with Ryan Clark that really resonated with me.

And Ron was like, Um, and it brought me back down to earth.

What Ryan basically said, he's like, I was so good, and everybody was like, You're the best NFL commentator.

He's like, there's no way I can get fired.

You know, and so I'm glad that I saw that because even as popular as I get, I never wanna get to that point where I feel like I'm not replaceable.

So you have to stay humble in that regard where you're like, look, hey guys, I appreciate what you're doing for me, and, um, I appreciate this, but that was something that resonated with me with like what Ryan Clark was saying.

It's like, man, like I never thought this could happen to me, right?

And so.

Yes, I'm gonna have my fun, yes, I'm gonna be me, but I'm also gonna always pay respect to them and say, hey, thank you for that.

I think that travels well as well.

And thank you to the fans as well, like, I always want the fans to realize like, dude, I'm appreciative of you guys, you guys liking TikToks and commenting and giving me shit and, and being on the journey, like, I'm appreciative of that.

Thank you guys because If it's not you, then you know what I'm saying, and that's why.

You see me interact with the fans the way I do because one it's also fun.

Like it's super fun.

Like it's not fun being with you guys cause y'all, we all see the same shit.

We're all eating the same pizza, you know what I'm saying?

We're at all at the same party, you know.

It's fun when you get to be around someone that didn't see the circus, and then it's like holy shit, you know, like you've seen these fights like me and you go in the back, oh man, that was a great fight.

You've seen it.

You saw it the week before.

You, you were there.

You were at some of these, the sphere of the White House, but that guy that was at the Conor McGregor fight, that was his first time there, and that energy just kind of flows into you where you're like, and you're like, holy shit, like, you know what I'm saying?

That's what's cool to me.

And you probably make kids and fans night when they're like, Oh, I was at the Conor McGregor fight.

I met Cupman Tate, talk to me.

That's actually crazy that that happens.

Like that's still surreal to me too, where you're just like.

And they'll tag you, Hey man, I took a picture of my head, and then they're like, Man, I met you in Canada, and I'm like, Oh yeah, I remember you guys.

Y'all were crazy.

You remember?

I'm like, Yeah, I remember you guys.

But it, the fans, honestly, the fans is what makes this sport truly great, even the jackasses.

Gotta have take the good with the bad.

You have to, man.

So, so have you, have you always been funny, like had this comedian to you?

I wouldn't call myself funny.

I would say not serious.

Like, so like my mom would always say like, Well, you don't ever take shit serious.

And I'm like, yeah, you got a point.

Like, yeah, you got a point.

Like I'm sorry.

That's what you don't ever take nothing serious and I guess like Why, like, again, I, I'm a big reader.

If you could be anything, why not be happy, you know, I feel like there's enough misery in the world.

Like, I don't have to be that.

So, and.

I have a platform and a space now where I can be happy, you know, I love what I do.

There's so many people that go to work and fucking hate their life.

That's not me, you know what I'm saying?

I have the freedom.

I've been around the world like.

Celebrities in the damn thing, bro, like, honestly, like I kind of like what's one in your phone that you're like, oh my gosh, really?

Well that, that's cool.

That's cool.

I'm not gonna lie, the fact that your numbers in my phone is like it's crazy like it's crazy like when y'all ask me like come do a podcast, I'm like and talk about what.

And then I'm all like all nervous.

I'm like, dude, like what do you want me to talk about?

We're doing great.

Really?

You should see me before people walk in.

I'm like, I'm sitting here rehearsing, talking to myself.

Dude, I loved you at Power Slide.

You were doing the damn thing at Power Slide, which was so fun.

I was just like, she was like, Oh my God, we gotta do a new.

I was like, Oh, like whatever.

And like I'm just like, yeah, and that, that was, I was fangirling over you, you know, like I was one of those people.

Like the first time I met you at a, a Powerup event, it was like, I think, beginning of the year, and I, I was like, oh my God, I took a picture with Tate.

Like, wow, you know, so I was one of those people for sure.

But now I got your number.

It means so much to me.

Like I can't, I can't tell you guys like.

When I hear people say that, like, it means so much to me because like I've been on the other end where I'm like that guy was a dick.

I'm like, and you never wanna be that guy, right?

I've had my moments.

I'm not gonna lie, there's about 2 people that were like, that guy's a jerk.

And again, I'm human.

Like I'm, I, I tell everybody like I'm human.

Like you might catch me on one of them days where like, like it was hot as hell in DC and like you grab it on me.

I'm like, bro, fuck off of me.

Like stop, you know, or like.

Some fans where you're like, bro, I've taken a picture.

I've signed like, dude, like enough, you know.

But I usually typically dial it back in and then I'm like, all right, man, like, hey, like, but I love when like, like it's cool like when you meet someone because like I do like I'll be ripping and running.

I'll be like, hey man, I'm gonna come back and take a picture with you.

That means a lot to me that I keep my word, you know, and I, and I get like, but again I can honestly tell you there's several that I've offended on Instagram or like the jokes didn't kind of hit or Like I'm petty cause sometimes they'll say some shit to me.

Like I'll say something and it'll be taken wrong, and I'll respond in a way like, Man, fuck you, or like, whatever, you know.

And, but I'm human, you know what I'm saying?

So I'm authentic.

You get it.

Like, you know, like I was, who was I fighting with some dude the other day was like, um.

I don't like hypocrisy , like I hate that shit.

Like don't.

Have a Bible scripture on your thing and then cuss me out like, bro, hold on.

What are we doing?

Are you like, don't, don't talk shit to me.

And then like some guy wanted to fight me.

He said, bro, you ain't never been in a fight in your life.

Like, oh, I'm like, all right, well, like we can fight if you wanna fight.

Like I don't, yeah, bro, you, you this way and that way, and I'm like, bro, I'm giving you attention right now cause I'm bored.

I don't mind, but I'm like, we can fight if you want to.

I'm not telling you I'm, we, I'll win.

But I'm like if you, if you wanna fight me, like, you know, and then it's crazy because like we're talking and talking and talking.

I'm like, bro, you don't wanna fight, you just, you want a friend.

I get you, you know, you're lonely.

Then again I'm just like.

Just say that.

I'll talk to you.

You know, hey, I'm lonely, like, but But that's the one thing I even said that on the casuals.

I was like, bro, I'm petty.

Like, you talk shit to me, I'm gonna respond and talk shit back, and it's gonna be, you know, like it was one guy was talking shit to me and I DM'd him, and I was like, bro, like, man, fuck you.

And then he goes back in the comments like, Oh yeah, you're a coward.

You be saying this on my DM, but you, I'm like, Oh really.

I was like, I got Twitter fingers too, buddy, you know what I'm saying like I'm a keyboard warrior too, bro.

I can say stuff and then it's always the guy that doesn't give me.

The ammo cause there's no avatar, there's no picture, they got zero friends.

I'm like I can't talk shit to you no pictures of the family.

Come on, bro.

You're literally just here to talk shit.

Listen, so weird.

I'm telling you right now, if you talk shit to me, do not have pictures of your family do not.

I will listen, do not talk shit to me cause I will, I'm, I will go too far.

Like it will, and it will never stop.

Like he just said, you know, like I blocked a guy on Instagram and then he was on TikTok and he's like, Man, you blocked me, and I'll go back and I'm like, it's like I probably blocked you for a reason and then.

I go back to Instagram and I unblock him and I see it.

I'm like, oh yeah, this guy's a dick.

So then I go back to TikTok.

I'm like, yeah, don't get blocked on this shit either.

Like, don't start no shit over here either, but Again, even doing that, I'm still having fun, man.

I'm still, I love being a people person.

I love talking to people and I love like just being a goofball.

So absolutely.

I feel like, you know, obviously with things like the evolvement of the UFC, uh, you know, social media influencing and things like that have really become a big thing.

And there's a couple of you that are really big in it in, in the UFC.

So is there any that, anybody that you're really close to with as far as making content with, like maybe Nina or somebody?

I hope to make content with Nina.

Nina's amazing, dude.

She, Nina actually changed the game.

Like, to be, uh, I have done some content with Nina, but like, Nina's like, first of all, she's super cool, right?

Like I was joking with her cause I was like, Yo, she won an MMA award again.

I'm like, I'm coming for that award next year.

She's like, good luck.

Like that's how Nina is.

She's like, Man, oh yeah, I'm like, Girl, I don't want that shit.

But um.

She's super good.

Like Nina's also, she would give you any like information.

She's always like, Tate, you're killing it.

We're great.

Like that's the one thing that honestly is amazing is like so many of my UFC peers are literally happy.

Like, man, Tate, you're killing it.

Keep doing you, um, uh.

Uh, Johnnie Walker did a content with me that went viral, that was hilarious, like he did it.

So there's so many people, Alice, she's amazing, so like, it's just great that they've also accepted me into this and the cool thing is the fighters allow me to be me, right?

Because like, a lot of times, I do have a social media presence and I'm not a fighter, right?

And so the fighters are not like Shitting on me like, oh bro, like, like, you know what I'm saying, they've also been like very, they're very happy for me to be honest with you like that which is crazy, you know, but I think that comes with, you know, again, you being genuine and like real and having that, that aura, you know, like your people are happy to see you doing well.

It just sucks when you go in to wrap their heads.

Oh, the fucking social media for like which is like I said again, I love it like, bro, I'm telling you like I love, I love the banter and the interaction between it.

Like I think it's amazing like.

I'm excited.

Coming up, we're gonna have a contender, which is great.

Like I love the contender because like You get to see those guys.

Like, one of the best feelings is when a guy's new to the UFC and you walk in the room and I get the stitch effect where like, oh my God, fucking.

Do you instantly go into shit talking mode with these new?

No, I'm just like at that point I'm kind of like I can't give you the full tape.

All right, listen, just you're new.

You gotta win a contract first.

Oh, no, the contender is different.

I talk shit on the way.

I'm like, bro, like, listen, we're not here for you fuckers to be looking cute, OK.

Go out there and fight.

Like the contender is like really cool because it's not.

It's fight.

It's not glitz and glamour.

It's not all that.

Like they've, like don't even do media days and things, right, right.

You know, songs, nothing .

It's like, listen, man, you guys have not made, you're here for this and this, and but it's fun because again, a lot of guys on the contender are coached by a lot of the coaches, the, the established camps, so it's all like a family, man.

You still know everybody, and it's, it's so crazy that how big MMA is.

I you know everybody without even knowing people, you know what I'm saying?

You, oh my God, I know such and such and that.

Oh, OK.

But it's also cool when you know someone's full of shit too, right?

When somebody starts talking, you'll be like, oh.

You know this dude?

That dude ain't shit.

OK, nice to meet you.

Yeah, hey guy, you're good.

Do you work with the Ultimate Fighter as well?

Uh, I have done some Ultimate Fighter.

Like I wish DC, I think, um, because, we all had the Kasha dog, but I think this season would have been fun with DC and B.

I think I could have really got a lot of shit stirred up between them, but yeah, I would have loved to have done it.

But I mean, I've worked some of the fights, but, um, before, but I didn't do any of this season, so got you , got you.

So talking about um being a cut man, you said, you know, there's when people ask you to tell them how to do it and there's just no way, you know, they can't, there's nothing on YouTube.

So how did you, obviously you had, you know, the background of being a medic, but how did you become a cut man because there's more to it than just Vaseline and, and things like that.

So it was actually Bert, uh, Bert told me, and then Rudy Hernandez helped me.

Uh , Stitch was like by my book.

Sounds like always like buy my book.

He's he's gonna, you know, but um, Don House helped me, uh, Rob Moore, so the guys that are there now, they actually helped me become that.

Like I used to go with House and he would show me how to wrap hands.

Um, no, Don House.

Don House was the one he kind of first started, so Mike Winkle John showed me how to wrap hands.

Don House showed me how to wrap hands, and I'll be honest with you, like, We make that shit look easy.

It took a long time to get good at that.

I don't know what it was.

It was, so he helped me, um, once I actually got the t-shirt and Burt called me, then Rudy kind of took me aside and started helping me.

And then, um, Rob Monroe has helped me, so.

Everybody in the UFC is tops, right, so I know everybody teacher to go to the best.

Like, it's a personality thing.

Any of those guys that are there are amazing and they do great, phenomenal work, you know.

They're just older and they don't do the TikToks and stuff, so, but, you know, that's, it's a personality thing, but everybody in the UFC is kudos.

That's awesome.

I love it.

Is there anybody that you would really like that you haven't yet in the UFC?

Obviously maybe even Dana, but that you wanna do like some type of content with.

There's TikToks with.

I'd be too scared to do it with Dana.

I would be scared as shit to do it with Dana.

Um.

I'm trying to get Sean to do something with me, would be great.

Give the people what they want.

But this, but, but it's hard to do the content because Some of these guys are just not funny.

I'm, I'm sorry, I get that.

I get that, and you're trying to like be funny and you're just like, OK, I need you to play this part, and they're just like, that's not what I, you know, and then, and it, and it's, it's hard.

Like it's not as.

Instagram and TikTok sucks because I'll do something and I'm cracking up at night, and I'm like boo.

And I'll post some shit and I'm like, I'm bored, I don't got nothing else to do and I'm like, Shit is getting all kind of likes, but I am guilty if I was going back and looking.

Oh yeah.

I'm like, OK, let me see if I got if I got off of me watching it like over and over, I, I'd be popping.

You know, and then you're in there like talking to people.

You're liking the little thing like it's addicting.

Like, seriously, shit's addicting.

It really is.

So, but it's fun at the thing too like, man, you can get your news which is dangerous.

Like it's so much information on Instagram and social media.

I'm like, is this shit real?

Let me, OK, OK, wait a minute.

Like I walked up the other day I told Diego, I'm like, Man, congratulations, you and Charles fighting for the BMF.

He's like.

I'm not fighting.

You got, you got fooled.

I'm like, shit, OK, really?

Like, was, was there a moment when you made a conscious decision?

Like, I, I think I could be good at the social media stuff.

Was there like that watershed moment?

No, I just honestly, so.

I was with Vyner And they had this guy named Bo, and Bo was, man, I love Bo.

Bo was like super positive, most upbeat guy ever.

And Bo was helping with the content, and he's like, OK, we gotta do this.

And then at first I was just kinda like, Bo, do this.

And Bo would take the pictures and do it.

And Bo was like, I'm too busy.

Like, I'm gonna show you how to do this.

And then he started showing me how to do it.

And then like you would start following the trends.

And then it was like the best advice I can tell anybody who's doing social media is you like the content, you know, like if I don't like it.

Then whatever, but I have to like it.

I'm doing it for me.

Like it's just so I hope it works for you.

And it's the same thing with like with um kick and streaming.

Like when I'm with Larry and they're like, bro, like I'm like, oh my God, like, let's go make some drama.

He's like, no, just if, if it happens, it happens, but we're not gonna go out here and create like slipping on a banana peel, even though that shit's fake, you know, so.

That's again why I say I'm authentic and genuine about it.

Like, if, if it happens, it happens.

If it doesn't, you know, and it, and it sucks, man, cause you post every day.

Like you're posting something every day.

All that shit is like boo.

Like, and even I know I'm like this shit ain't .

Oh trust me, sometimes we'll post something from the pod or something, and I'm like text him, it's not doing so good, yeah, you know, and then, but then it always does fine at the end, you know, it, it accumulates over time because like and I say this to I hope Because we live in such a world where like social media and that shit is driven, like I don't want kids and people to get depressed because you post something and nobody likes it, you understand what I'm saying, because I'm guilty of that.

Like I'm guilty of that shit.

Like damn, I put 30 minutes into doing this shit.

I only got 500 likes.

Damn, I suck.

Like, and then there's something you put no effort into it.

The one that went crazy, I was literally sitting on a bike at the gym.

And I was like, yeah, people are looking at me, but they don't know I'm going downhill.

And that shit took off.

And I was mad for a good 2 days.

I was pissed off.

I was like, Really, like I had one where I was on cap cut.

I was editing.

I had the song lined up.

I had everything.

I was like, I put work in this and that shit just, I was like 1000 likes.

What it's always the ones that you put a lot of work like that don't do well.

You people, how dare you not, do you know what searching the song, getting the movie quote, just putting captions, the light, you know, I was like, oh my God, this is crazy.

Or then like the funniest is like when it's successful on somebody else's cause like Nina's done some stuff and I've done it and I'm like.

Damn, it did good for Nina, but it didn't do good for me, you know.

So sometimes I get humble because I'm like, oh, I post some shit and nothing happens.

Now I post some shit with Patty and I'm like, oh.

OK, collabing is everything again, like I said, which it's I can see how it can make you depressed, you know, because like you're like, OK, like cut me.

I mean it sucks that we live in this world where we, you know, kind of go to social media for that, that, that upper, you do, yeah, yeah, exactly.

Well, again, like I said, that's why I like reading and I always try to be.

I'm so crazy cause like I can be petty.

Like I said, I'm not like the they go low, I go to hell, you know, but I also like to try to be like inspirational like hey, don't give up, you can do this, but Yeah, you just gotta catch me, catch me outside like, like, but your post, uh, I got two things.

What did you say lotion in these hands, and you can tell I'm out of lotion.

It's like it's dry.

Oh yeah, that was with the , the ring.

Yeah, that was, yeah, that was funny, you know, cause somebody, again, that's another thing too, like which I love about social media is like.

They keep me on my toes cause like I don't know why I'm ashy.

I don't know why my fucking elbows are.

I'm like I put lotion on.

I'm like we we live in a desert and they always would be like, damn, take your elbows ashy.

I'm like, Man, fuck you.

Like I know, but like I was like, I swear to God.

So when I did the ring, I literally was like I had lotion on, but it was like, damn, I think rampage was like, damn, that elephant foot.

I was like, oh no.

Dude, but I was like, dude, I put lotion on, I promise you, and they was like, damn, did you ashy.

I'm like, you know, then I was like, I was, I was fat.

I ain't gonna lie.

They was like, damn, Tate, you fat.

I'm like.

Damn, you guys give me a complex, you know that, but that's what I love about social media.

They're gonna let you know.

They're gonna, hey bro, like, damn, Tate, you don't look as good as you did.

Like, you know, I'm like, Damn, that hurt, you know.

But they're on this journey with me, man.

I love it.

They, they make me smile.

So, but they're, dude, they're funny like they.

The when I do kick and stream, god damn, they are brutal like do not do that unless you got a strong mental base because it is the most toxic.

Oh my God, I'm just like, what do you do when you, when you go on there because I've been, I've been kind of interested in trying it out.

So like you just stream and you just people just watch it just day to day, like your day to day like it's, it's like the Truman Show.

People just watch you.

Pay.

Do they pay to watch you?

You get, they will.

They'll tip you , and then you'll get sponsors and stuff like that.

So I've heard kick is like one of the easiest things now to monetize if you do it right.

Kick does it, but they also don't block you when you say crazy stuff because like other ones are like, Hey, you can't say that.

Kick is kind of like the wild wild west, and, yeah, cause they definitely use that because they say some crazy stuff.

But again, it's, it's fun, man, and, and you can't take it serious.

You really can't because The funniest thing about it is.

You're literally talking shit to a keyboard, you know what I'm saying, like, bro, come on, like, you know what I'm saying, like you're literally talking shit to a keyboard.

Somebody that's behind the keyboard talking shit to you that's never gonna meet you, and then if they do meet you, they're like, Oh my God, I'm like, bro, stop.

So that's the part with me where I'm just like, it's all good, right?

I'm like, so call my hands ashy.

I'm like, yo bitch, but you're watching me on TV, so what's like, you know, but they're always on me about something.

God, they, they make fun of me about so much stuff.

I get a lot of love, but I get, it's, it's that one.

How quick is your, uh, trigger finger on blocking people.

It takes a lot.

I don't block people a lot.

Like you gotta really like, cause again, I love the toxic, you know, so you gotta find like you gotta do something real, bro, like, OK, you're not making sense now.

You're just.

You're trolling, but you're not good at it.

Like, if you're a good troll, I'm here for it.

I'm like, Damn, this is good.

You're like, if you, if you suck at trolling and you suck at life, I'm like, bro, I can't.

You're draining my energy battery.

I'm like, like, yeah, like I'm like, bro, what are you?

That's not even making sense anymore, you know.

But most of the time when it goes that way, I'm like, All right, let's have a talk.

What did I do?

What are you mad at me for?

What did I say?

And then most of the time you're like, bro, I don't like.

You're right.

You, oh, OK, I was being a dick.

All right, bro.

Like, but then I'm like, bro, you have your opinion.

Like I will listen to that opinion.

Like, let's have a dialogue.

That's why I'm telling you, like we can disagree.

I don't have a problem disagreeing with you, you know, like we can both be wrong.

We can both be right, and that's, that's been my mentality with social media, you know.

I don't.

You know, I don't take it as serious as some, you know, I'm not getting my, my everyday information from social media, especially social media, unless I'm talking shit to my manager cause we kinda got a toxic group going on.

Are you with Boehner?

I'm with Sucker Punch now with Brian Butler, and me and him are like, we listen.

I wake up in the morning.

That's my coffee.

It's off the rip.

Me and him are going at some shit.

I'm like, this is this stupid shit.

This is, this is your people.

And then he says something back and he's like, he.

OK, you took it too far.

No , we, we, no, we don't.

Like, it's just, but it's, it's us just fighting about stuff, and I'm like, dude, we're fighting over the internet.

Like neither one of us is right, you know.

I'm like, I find 5 of your points, you find 5 of my points, and like it's, it's so much information that nobody's right or wrong.

It's like, OK, I saw these people doing this.

What about these people?

Yeah, OK.

And then you go back and like, we fact check it and it's not right, right, but that's my, that's, that's it.

We've talked about, you know, all the things you've done inside the octagon, everything you're doing on social media.

Let's talk about the new brand that you kind of got going on right now.

I'm doing everything, so.

I just did this hand wrap which is gonna be on sale the 17th, but I also got cattle.

I started doing cattle too, cattle, like cows, cows, we're at here in Texas.

Oh, OK, like near College Station where you're from, uh, by Austin, but I started a ranch, so really, that's awesome.

So I started doing that.

Uh, I did Texas Landing, uh, Tate landing cattle, which is like TLC.

So, but my goal and joy was to start like Cause all of my athletes was like selling beef, so raising quality beef, and then that way I can get it to the athletes .

Hey, this is brilliant.

That is brilliant.

But due to the fact that it takes too long and the cattle market is caddywappers right now.

So it's better for me to have cattle and sell the calves at 6 months.

I'll make more money than raising the cow for 2 years and then trying to harvest it, OK, but depending on the market, if the market flips, then, but so I started doing that.

So as much as I am a city boy, I couldn't escape the country life.

And then the next thing was the hand wraps that I came up with, which I wasn't expecting you, so I didn't bring you a size.

But when I see you, she's the fighter anyway.

So, oh really?

So basically.

This is my new rap.

Here.

Can you come sit over here and, OK, so this is what we're doing, so.

Yep, just like that.

Pull it off.

That's definitely the sound you want a woman to make when she's trying on gloves.

OK, pull that around like that.

OK, let's take this off.

Oh, I already like, like, I already like the feel, bulky or annoying.

You can put those in boxing gloves or MMA gloves, pies and stuff, OK.

And then the best part, the best feature is when you're done, you put them in this little bag and you wash that shit because y'all's hands stink.

When you be wearing these all the time washing them, they do, even when you hang them out to dry, but then it's annoying when you put them in the washer and they get all tied up.

So yes, you can wash these.

They smell great, and you can use them again and they're adorable and like I said, so yeah, that's, hey, these are great.

I'm.

I'm taking these to boxing tomorrow, dude, you know what, you can.

I would love for you to try them on.

I will take a picture and send it to me.

Yes, OK .

And then right here it says always fighting, never established.

Where did that come from?

So I was working with, uh, a guy named Justin Adams.

He was like, oh man, I got this brand, and like there's a lot of those on the market.

There really are, um, and we talked to several people, but Uh, Legends Boxing was the first guy that like actually was like, dude, I think you got something, I think you're on to something.

Like he brought me out to Utah and he took so much time and he was actually like with me on and he was like, this is your thing.

We went through.

Several prototypes, you know, and it was like, I don't like this, this is not what I'm wanting.

And he was like, we, we gotta get it right.

So we actually wanted, did you really just yawn?

It's been a long day.

It's been a long day, you know that.

OK, wow, OK, keep the story up and boom here.

The raps are ready .

OK, my bad.

Jeez, kudos to Rob because he really was a man of his word and was like, Look, we're not gonna stop until we get this right.

We want it to be the way it is.

So, and like I said, to people that fight and whatever, I want you to feel like your hands are wrapped, and I feel like too, a lot of guys don't take as much care.

These are your moneymakers, right?

Like you break these, you're out.

So like I want the fighters to start understanding like, man, you gotta start taking better care of this stuff.

You know, and like how many sizes do you make then, um, there's extra small, there's small, large, medium, and, uh, a large, so, um, but again.

Please try it out.

Give me feedback.

I want you to definitely like the more feedback the better because that way we can improve on it and make it better, but I definitely want.

And I don't know, like, you're a fighter, like, how long does it take to roll those things out?

And do you even know how to do that, to be honest?

How many people actually know how to use the long cloth wraps and can do it?

I do.

You're supposed to say no.

You know how to do it, but it's very difficult .

It's annoying.

And then after having to go to the thing on the wall sucking, she sucks at selling the tape wrap, you know what I'm saying?

It's not that hard.

Like I know how to do it.

Like it's not that bad.

Its me like 3 seconds, you know.

Like what I was just used to wrap actually like having to go to the wall, the little thing on the wall after to roll up your wraps and stuff is rather annoying, and oftentimes you don't do it because you're lazy and then it stinks and then they smell.

That was the biggest thing, like the, the bags smell like feet and ass.

I grew up around hockey players and that there's UFC bags and hockey player, but the worst smelling stuff ever.

and, you know what, go ahead.

What's nice about this is it's always, it's always this, it's always, it's, it's this form when you wrap your hands, you're, you're not, you might not always wrap them good, exactly, exactly.

Well, I didn't know about that.

Way to say that.

She, she saved herself.

You you saved that, yeah, no, but you still because you fell asleep.

No, but I appreciate it.

No, I'm actually very interested because you say Utah.

I'm from Utah.

Whereabouts in Utah did you go to to get?

We were in Salt Lake, Salt Lake, not far from there.

So I don't know anything about Utah, just so you know.

You got your reps from there.

I know about Salt Lake.

We're going there October 3rd.

Yes, I'm excited about that.

We've had a lot of fun.

Like, honestly, Utah is a lot of fun.

Utah is a lot of fun.

I'm not gonna tell you all about Utah, but if you haven't been, I was, I was pleasantly surprised by Salt Lake City.

It's not my favorite city, but I had fun while I was there.

Dude, what is my favorite city?

Yeah, what is your favorite city?

OK, I'm gonna be honest with y'all, like.

Everybody knows I love Brazil.

I'm not hiding that from anybody, OK?

I'm not hiding that.

What do you love most about Brazil?

Uh, what can I call it?

I like the, uh, what would I say, I like the The hospitality, yeah, there you go.

But no, um, you know what I'm actually starting to become a big fan of is, uh, Washington, Washington Washington State or DC?

Seattle, Seattle, Seattle is one of my favorite, yeah, I've been the last two years and great cards and the crowd and Nashville is a lot of fun, um.

Like, oh, I like those towns where like we go in, like, like say like Oklahoma, it's like the UFC becomes big, the that octagon becomes bigger than life.

Oh, I mean, I, so I fought for a long time and then like about the beginning of 2025, I started kind of getting into the media stuff and it kind of like how it happened with you, your career, it just kind of fell into my lap as well.

You're a fighter.

I fought, yeah, for a long time.

I do power slap too.

Oh God.

Wait, so like what weight did you fight?

OK, never mind.

115 for a really long time and then I went up to 25 as I got older because 15 was just getting way too hard.

Really?

You were, yeah, 115 was, I can't even believe I made that weight.

That's insane.

How long ago?

Um, my last, uh, MMA fight was 2022.

Wow.

How have we never crossed paths?

I know.

And that power slap.

Why do you do power slap?

I ask her that all the time too.

Uh, I don't know.

It was exciting for a minute.

I think I might be, I'm like on the, on the fence about it now, but the money is good.

Yeah, OK.

Everybody hates it.

I know everybody hates it.

I love it.

It's making me, I question is I will support anything she wants to do, but I don't necessarily wanna.

But yeah, I love, listen, I love that train wreck.

I love it.

She is that what you called it too in our interview.

I think she got robbed in her last match.

It was very close.

I scored it for Destiny, um, but yeah.

Biasly, biasly, is that a word?

So let me ask y'all a serious question and like I mean the tables turned.

No, I'm because it's like Sports Illustrated, like, so you see like.

Like, and you've been a fighter, a former fighter, like how do you deal with How did you deal with?

Like retiring because like I see a lot of my friends and they're having these issues.

Like these guys are model citizens and now they're no longer fighting.

They're retiring all of a sudden it becomes a shit show.

Like I deal with, I I dealt with it exactly.

How come nobody knows about that?

Uh, I spiraled for about a year and then, and then I had, and then I got, and then I went back to training and that I at least need to train, you know, I at least need that to keep myself like in a good place in a straight and narrow place because yeah, without it I'm a, I'm.

I'm I'm a mess.

Really?

Yeah, yeah, um, how did nobody notice?

Like how, like, because like we've had a couple of people lately get in trouble and brought attention to it and like, of course I like I've reached out to them, of course, cause, and I have to do a better job, like again, like we're all so busy but like it's kinda like you're gone now like oh shit, I don't remember you, you know, which is a great thing for social media when their stuff pops up, but it's like.

How did nobody know about this?

Or did we know and we just didn't pay attention to it?

Well, I think, I think with Dustin specific, specifically, even before he retired , he said like, I don't know what I'm gonna do when I, when I quit fighting, and I've, you know, it was so sad to see what happened.

It's great to see that he has, has recognized the problem and he's doing his charity drive with back but like Dustin is Dustin is my favorite, but he was always doing it, to be honest with you.

He was no, I know, and he had one bad moment and we talk about the haters on social media like he had one.

Bad moment.

He, it was horrible what he did and said, but I'm not gonna judge him on that one.

I don't feel like he got that bad of hate.

And if anything, it's like it's turned into like a brand.

There was, I mean, they were the, what is it, IG, the, the acronym, and now it's, it's gonna be good.

It's gonna be good, you know.

I'm like, I'm still like I, I'd be sex in the acronym, but I don't, the thing that I don't understand is like for me.

It's like, yeah, there's a good time, but I, I care about these guys, and so like you being a former fighter.

It's like, even when I've talked to my guys, I'm like, bro, you guys are so used to being tough that we don't check on you, because you never tell us you're going through this shit, like you gotta like warn me like, hey, I might snap, but then it's like I've never put it into my mindset of where it's like Man, I did this for 20 years and I'm not doing it anymore.

Like a piece of me is missing.

Exactly.

It's a piece of you, and it's like, oh, so, but for you, like you've been able to, yeah, I just, me being in training, me continuing to train, and it's like you get, you get that itch, you know, of wanting to go back sometimes I do, yeah, for sure, and like I, I just texted the other day thinking I was like, gosh, I wanna, you know, take a fight and stuff.

She wants to fight me a lot.

I think about it, but I'm also, I'm also, I've, I've been in the game long enough and I'm able to recognize, and sometimes I wish other people were too, but I'm able to recognize that the game has passed me by, you know, I'm like, I, I know, like I see these, the level is different.

The game has evolved.

See, that's crazy because.

I don't think so because.

You look at, you look at Dustin and you look at Gici.

And that fight was a year ago and it's like yeah I know and I, and I feel like the guys that are struggling with that are basically like dude like I was, I was a year removed like, you know, so again I just I care about the guy's hands and I care about it.

I care about their, their, uh, mental, like I said, um, did you like see a counselor?

Did you like, like, um, no, I go to counseling, so like, let me tell you, like that shit is amazing.

Like dude, so like, and I feel like talking about it more, like, you know, like, no I think that's why I have so much passion in this is because it brings me back to when I talk to these fighters.

I talk to these athletes and I hear them talk about their dreams and their passions and you know where they've been, where they're going, where they're headed, and I see that little twinkle in their eye.

I'm like, I remember that feeling.

I remember that twinkle in my eye and I just love feeling that from them and hearing them talk about it and giving them a platform to talk about it because nobody's path is the same and so it's awesome to hear them talk about it and I think that's why I have so much love and passion for this now.

And I like talked to God and I'm like, there was a point in time and I'd be like, why?

Like why, why did you bring this into my life?

Why?

To just take it away from me?

Cause I had a lot of really bad injuries that, that led to me having to retire, and I never understood.

And now here I am, and I like look at I look at him and I'm like, Well thank you.

This is the reason I'm like getting emotional, but thank you, you know, like this was the like we're still here and now it's like I'm still able to feel the passion you're making me not not mess with you.

No, but see, that's what I'm telling you that can you, can you fix that.

No, but that's what I feel every Saturday, when you go in there and you see that guy and he's getting ready to do his thing, and you're just like, and then the worst part is like when he doesn't succeed and you're like, oh shit, you're like, oh, you know, you're trying to be like, you know, like, but it's terrible, that's the thing that I love about fighting is it's barbaric, but it's so ingrained in us, that's like, like, you understand like.

Every day from conception on was a fight.

All you know is the fight.

That's all you know is the fight.

And we've been doing this since, what, you know, years, years, years ago, like modern day, you know, with the gladiators, I like caveman, like Dana White says fighting is in our DNA, right, you know, and, and so then like you said like.

When it's gone, like, and again, it's just you've been a former fighter because like, A lot of my friends are having issues when they retire, and that's the part where it's like, man, like.

And then they're trying to stay around the sport and there's only so many tables, so many chairs at the table, but you don't wanna, like , I don't ever want.

To wake up and hear something happen, you know what I'm saying, but I also feel like the sport is still so new that eventually I'm gonna be around for those dark when it's when you start losing those friends and stuff like that, and, and it's.

And it's, and it's, and it's scary, but it's also like.

I wanna know what I can do as well because that's the thing that's very important to me is like you guys fought for us and bled for us.

Just because you can't do it anymore does not mean you're not still with us, you know what I'm saying.

So like I get excited when like we go to a city and one of the old heads pull up.

I'm like, oh shit, you're here.

I love seeing Chuck Liddell.

Like I love seeing a GSP, and it's like, bro, like, are you and him close still?

Who GSP?

Oh yeah, every time I see him, but it's still like it's one of those things where it's like, bro, you're still family, you know, you, you're just not fighting, but That's the side of, that's the side of MMA that I don't think, you know, because it happens fast.

I mean, but you hear it and the fans turn fast too.

It's like, like you said about Connor, like he, he, what all he did about, and I've never been a huge Connor fan per se, but I, but I, I, I recognize what he did for the sport.

I respect you not a Connor fan.

We can, we'll talk about.

No, we need to know Sports Illustrated.

We need to know this, bro.

He's, oh, I'm joking.

I'm joking.

He made me tell my things on, on air.

I, I respect everything Connor has done for the sport, dude.

And listen, you can like a, you can like, yeah, we're not, we have fighters we like, yeah, exactly, dude.

I don't have any fighters I don't like.

I love all you guys.

No , I really do love all of them.

Some I love a little bit less than I love the other ones, but like you're like, I love you, but I don't really like you, but, like, no, it's some of them I'm just like, he picked me again.

I'm like, I sucked last time.

I know he's not gonna pick me again.

I'm like, he picked me again.

Oh man.

So, but no, like I do, man.

I'm, I'm, I'm privileged to be around these guys and I'm privileged to share.

A moment with them and, and I never wanna take it for granted, intimate moment.

Oh, I wouldn't, OK, yeah, maybe, I mean, there's several levels of intimacy, Jesus, but like, OK, you need to tell me something.

I mean, I get it, but like, my God, yeah, but no, like it's, it's personal.

I would have said personal, intimate , like that's not like, yeah, yeah, personal, not biblically, but like, you know, like, OK, intimate.

Like, like the, like fights at the apex before all the seats.

They were, it was an intimate setting for the fights.

UFC BJJ is very intimate, very quiet.

You ever go to BJJ?

I love BJJ.

I love, dude.

I love everything combat related.

Like I love, I like, I'm telling you, I love Power slap.

Like I love that train wreck.

Speaking of, they just crowned the first ever women's featherweight champion today.

Abby Montez, shout out to my girl.

Congratulations.

I was there when she slapped, uh, Larry Wheels.

I was like, yeah.

I didn't know who she was and I'm like, I know you, you said, yeah, I remember this.

Uh, she's cool.

She's super nice.

She, she follows me on Instagram and she says some positive stuff again.

Um, I posted something about like, I'm happy when all my boys are when like only a fool would get jealous of his winning.

And then so many people comment on that, which again I'm like.

How are you not happy for people?

Like, I'm happy for y'all, like, I mean, It's crazy to me.

Like, I'm like, man, you're kicking ass.

Like I'll keep doing you, like what's next for you?

And I think like by being genuinely happy for people, it makes me happier, you know, and then it shows it shows that you genuinely happy for people.

I don't, why not be like, you know, like, but again, like I would say like not being too serious, but like.

You know, going to therapy and reading my books and learning a lot of stuff cause it hasn't always been that way, like it hasn't been that way, and you know, um , but now like with a lot of growth and, and.

No man, it's, it's, I can't wait to see what's gonna happen next.

Like, it's, it's, it's so much fun.

It's, it's a blast.

So, but I love you guys, what you guys are doing, and I love the platform.

I love that you generally, you can tell that y'all care about athletes.

You can tell you have a passion for the sport, you know, and that's what makes it cool too is when you're around other passionate people about stuff, you just like, yeah.

I know, I love when we get here in the corner and talk to, talk to our guests because we all do share the same passion and you can, you can just feel it, you know.

I think that's the, I think that's what the The fight thing is about for real to me, you know, even like adversaries after they fight become friends, you know, and like.

A lot of people don't understand.

You have to be part of the circus to understand it.

And then you're like, Oh, OK, you know, like Fluffy and Sean were training, you see it all the time, man.

Like I think Dreyfus says it the most when he's like, bro, like me and this guy shared.

Apart in this octagon together, you know, and you're like, oh, it's just something that you can't even explain.

Yeah, you can't explain it and it's really just, it's one of those things like you just, you've done it or you haven't, you know, you felt it or you haven't, and it, it's just unexplainable, but you, you share something with that person that I don't know.

Like, have you ever had a moment like.

Cause like you've been a fighter, like a girl that you didn't like, and then you either win or you lose, and it's like, You lost him in a fair fight.

Like, what, what does that animosity go?

Um, to be honest, I don't think I've ever had an opponent that I didn't like, um, but I think that when it, when it's all, you know, there's obviously like the, the face-offs are kind of where things I guess can get intense, um, going and then going into the fight, you know, so, so yeah, it's almost like once the fight's over, that, that, that, um, that thickness in the air, you know, that, yeah, the tension thinking that you can cut with a knife fades away and it's like we've literally left everything in this, in this cage in this, in within these, you know, within this locked cage together and Regardless of what happened, like, now we can now, I don't know, it's just like peace.

You feel peace in a sense.

That's like I said again like.

That's a part too that I love about being so privileged to be around these guys is like their mentality and how you hear them and how they see things and the outlook is so different, where you're like wow, like it, it's, it's, it's just, it's like listening to you go like man like the peace within the chaos, you know, and then it's like , you know, I'm good now, like, you know, and then.

Even when you learn so much, I feel like as a fighter you learn more about yourself from the fight than anything else, you know, and I think that's like a really cool aspect too is like, you know, again, like I'm a big movie person too, and I love Rocky when old but tells like, man, when you, when you find something that's hitting on you and beating on you, you get the only respect you can, and it's self-respect, you know what he's saying?

He's like, that's pride, baptism by fire.

Like any fighter watch Rocky.

Like if you ever need.

Watch any Rocky and that I mean like whoever's writing that stuff is amazing.

It's crazy too like what your, your, your body can really go through, you know, because sometimes like I'll watch watch fights, especially if I'm there and I'm close and you're hearing it.

You know, or even just watching this like power stopping , and I'm like, when I'm watching it, I'm like, what the fuck?

Like how do I do that?

How do I go through that?

But when you're in there, just, it's, you're just, it's something different.

It's a different mindset, it's a different being, you know, and you're, it's, you know, I don't know, you become that warrior, and it really is a spirit.

Dude, it's so funny like when I talk to people about like, I love when I invite people to a fight and it's their first time and I'm like, man, you gotta come, I'm like, you gotta come to the show.

And they're like, what?

I'm like, OK, you gotta get there early and it's gonna be kinda empty.

I said, but you're gonna feel the adrenaline roll and roll, right?

You're gonna keep feeling it.

I said, but let's admit, you're there to see somebody get knocked out and you're there to see blood.

And I'm like, no, and they're like, that's, and they're like, really?

I'm like, look, it's like going to NASCARR.

I'm there for the wreck.

I don't give a shit about nothing else, I'm there for the wreck, you know, like, oh my God, 500 laps and no wreck, oh, and it's hot, you know, so I'm like, you're there.

To see what you wanna see, and they're like deep down, you want that knockout, you wanna see somebody go to sleep, you wanna see blood, and so my friends that went to Oklahoma, they were like, you were so, it was like in a hushed tone, they were like, you were so right.

I was, I just wanted to see somebody get knocked out.

They were like, they were like, and then when that person started bleeding, I was just like, ah I was like.

Yeah, and then, so we're savage.

Humans are savages.

We've always from the beginning of time, you know, when we would, we would go and stand around, but, you know, back in the day they would fight in a, in a, in the dirt with a circle ring around it.

A ring, a boxing ring used to be a circle, you know, and they would stand around and watch two humans beat the shit out of each other, and we still do that today in a modern way, but it's, we're savages.

It's the craziest thing we get, we like it.

It really is, and like, but that's.

That's the fun part is when you can bring somebody to it.

You get to see it for the first time.

They're just like, it's still people out there that don't understand the UFC .

They're like, well, the, the worst is when you're like trying to bring a friend who's never seen it, and then the fight sucks, and they're, it's like a wrestling fest and they're like, Yeah, that was, that was so exciting.

Yeah, thank you.

Yeah, I remember UFC 300.

And that was when Gy and Max, right, dude, so I'm sitting there, first of all, every fight, Bobby Green and uh Jim Miller, King Green, I'm sorry, Bobby, Ken Green and uh Jim Miller.

There's blood everywhere and I'm like, oh my God, right?

And I'll never forget.

Max does his thing and drops Gi, right, and the air goes out of the arena and I'm like, I was so tired.

I'm like, oh shit, there's a whole another fight left.

I was like , so then I'm trying to rev it back up.

I'm just like, oh like, and it's crazy like I'm doing this almost 20 years, man, and I'm still like, guys, like I'll be there so in a fight that I forget that I'm working.

Like, dude, that has happened so many times to me.

I'm like, oh yeah.

Oh shit, I gotta get shit.

Like I'm like, oh man, they're looking at me like, Tate, he's cut.

I'm like.

Oh, I'm supposed to do something like, dude, that's happened like so many times where I'm just like, oh, like this is, oh my God, like, oh let me go get this, but again, man, it's, it's It's so amazing being Ka when you're there, like from the walkout to the just watching.

I'm still in awe of this 20 years in, man.

I'm just like, I'm just like, man, Connor's coming.

I'm like watching Connor like, man, Connor's coming.

You're living the dream like Connor's coming, and then he walks one way, dude, I'm so, dude, I hope they never catch me fangirling out.

Bro, it's like, dude, even when like Charles picked me up, I'm just like like dude, it's, I can't help it, man, like I'm so just like.

This is crazy, and then you go home, people are like, man, I saw you, I'm like.

Yeah I was there, you know, somebody would be like, hey, so did you, were you at the White House?

I was like.

Yeah, I was there, I was up in there.

This is me, yeah, you know, I, I got the vest, you know, yeah, did you, did you meet such and such?

Yeah, did you meet Connor?

Yeah, I know him.

I have Shaq's number.

Yeah, dude, I'm telling you, I'm never letting that dude Shaq, let me see, Theo Vaughn talked to me.

I was like, oh, that's cool.

I don't feel fine.

Like, um, all the football players, I know, like all the football players, they're all super cool.

Aaron Rodgers was like, Man, I know you.

I was like, Aaron Rodgers knows me.

That's pretty cool, dude.

I remember meeting him.

He was with Mercedes Lewis.

I was like, Hey, you know, Mr.

Rogers, which sounded weird, yes, he said, Dude, I know you.

I'm like, Oh wow.

Ron Clark, like it was like it's crazy too, like when they actually get to know me you're like, hey man, like, and they respond, you're like, oh my God, I see the little dots.

What's one that made you like, oh my God, they just followed me, um.

Zuckerberg's wife.

Oh, that's cool.

Zuckerberg you too?

I don't think he does, but he did respond to a comment, and I was like, screenshot.

So yeah, that was, he was, so we did a show at the Apex and he was there when he reserved the whole, right, and uh, they were like, uh, Amber was like, Tate, you wanna meet Mark Zuckerberg, and I was like, oh shit, we know Tate.

So, but his wife is amazing.

Like she got to put the grease on.

She's like, I wanna put the grease on somebody's face.

So we did that at T-Mobile.

She did the, she, she's super cool, um, but yeah, like I've either like commented on something and, uh, Mark Zuckerberg's either liked it or whatever.

I was like, Oh, OK, that's what we're doing, you know, um.

When, uh, Leanne told me like Dana them saw it cause I did a TikTok with the, the girls and Dana like liked it and he was like it's fucking awesome and she's like Dana liked it.

I was like that's so good.

I was like, he knows, yeah, you should come meet him.

No, no, no, no.

So, but it's again, man, it's, it's.

I'm living my best life, man.

I I wish everybody could experience this at least once a week.

Like it really is, yeah, no, you truly are.

And just hearing you tell your stories, feeling the passion when you talk about it, I gotta come back because I got some stories.

There won't be a part two, bro.

We have not even gotten into some of the locker room shenanigans that's happened in the.

Are you going to UFC Paris?

No, I don't think so.

I think we're gonna host a live watch party here if you wanna come watch.

I'm doing, I think I'm doing, uh, that Mike Perry fight.

Oh, and Dennis, I think I'm gonna be that same night, yeah, OK, OK.

Where is that at?

It's in Orlando.

OK, so that'll be fun.

Who are you, who do you work?

Whose corner are you working?

I'm pretty sure I'm gonna make like rap Mike Perry's and um maybe Phil Rowe or something like that.

I don't know.

But when I do those shows, I kind of like to stay in the back.

I don't like to, I don't like to stand in the back and goof off cause, yeah, but it's again, man, it's.

I know you gotta go, but it's no, we're chilling like it's like I told you, like even Mike Perry, man, he's a, he's, he is a character.

Mike Perry is like my gosh, Mike Perry is so funny.

Like, so let's just break the thing like this whole n-word pass thing.

So like even like with Dustin, like bro, like.

Dustin was like one of the people when he said that shit.

Like it was so funny when he said didn't really blink, right?

I'm watching this shit and I'm kind of just like, oh, well, DC said Dustin was the only white kid in his school.

Like he, yeah, not that it mattered, but it's certain guys and, oh, but it's like Mike Perry.

Like I don't see.

I don't know what I see when I see Mike.

I just, I'm just I don't know why he reminds me of a little monkey.

Like Mike Perry is just Mike Perry.

Like, oh man, he's like, man, we about to I'm like, if anybody was born to fight, it was Mike Perry, and they're like he's a fucking nut like, but not even like, even like you got Sean Strickling around, and I'm just like, he's another one that cracks me up cause he's like.

Man, this and this, and I'm like, Sean.

And then like the funniest thing is like every time I see Sean I'm literally like Sean, I literally have to defend you to my people like and let them know like dude, this dude is not, he's really like he's not what he he's one of us like y'all I promise y'all like no, I'll tell you this dude is I'm like he's really not like Sean is one of the most great gracious people, you know what I know about, I knew about Sean is like if you really wanna know the man that Sean Strickland is, ask female fighters about him.

And they are literally like, man, that guy doesn't try to grab us.

He doesn't try to do crazy stuff.

He's not a perv.

He's a complete gentleman.

And then like when you start talking to fighters about him, they're like, man, this dude flies out and trained with us.

Like that's the stuff that like.

Sean don't even want you to see that.

He'd probably get mad if he hears me talking about it, image, you know what I'm saying?

But then I'm just like, but then you go like, Sean, why you don't even.

But then it's like, it's just funny to me like, How these guys are now and I'm just like, bro, that's, they're just like family now like it's not.

Y'all don't understand this, you know.

And then why would they say this?

And then it's like, dude, I love this guy.

He don't give a shit.

Like he's not trying to be political.

Mike Pierce is the same way.

Mike's just like, shit, man.

I don't know.

Shit.

I don't.

I love Mike Perry, man.

He, he, Mike is funny.

Like he was even funny in the UFC.

Like, yeah, I love him and his, his wife and their relationship, dude.

And then, like I said, even with like Dustin, like Dustin is such a great guy.

And it's like It was a cry for help, and again I'm not talking bad about the guy, but it's like Bro, y'all are worried about the wrong shit.

Like y'all are worried about this, you know what I'm saying, and it's like.

That wasn't the problem , you know, but he's addressing, which kudos to him too, like I feel like.

With you in social media, or like with me in social media, so many people are used to seeing that success, they're like, I even tell people like, this cattle business that I'm doing, these hand wraps, like, dude, I'm putting my best foot forward, but it might not work, you know, but I wanna be transparent and be like, look, I mess up a lot, like dude, like even in the Cutman ring, bro, there's times I've gotten grease in people's faces and I feel like we need to start being real with ourselves, bro.

We don't always get it right, you know.

It's like I could be like the studio host whose mic keeps dropping, but I'm just telling you, like , I mean, I messed up the intro in the beginning.

But again, like we're so used to seeing success that then when you see us real, you freak out and go, Oh my God, like, he's not perfect.

Like, no, like, you know, he, he, he had a moment, you know, and I feel like.

Kudos to him for letting us see it and even better being a man to go through it, and he owned up, I think the next day he put a post.

He was very open about it and because of that, you know how many people went and got help, you know, there's even I had to look at certain things in my life and go, you know, cause I don't drink anymore, you know, like I come from a family that had drinking problems, so I had a couple of stints with it, and I don't drink anymore, but it's like.

Man, like, of course I'm not on podcasts and social media saying, hey, I don't drink because I can't control it.

But, but I'm deleting that out.

No, you can leave it.

I want people to like because I'm not perfect.

Like I say fuck.

I say the wrong thing.

I handle situations poorly and I don't ever wanna make the big mistake, you know, I don't wanna do something so bad where they're like, you know, we can't, you know, but This whole thought process that we have to be perfect and all this is, is like, no, you know, and That's why I was asking about like, how did you deal with once you were done fighting because Nobody knows that.

They think these guys just ride off into the sunset with a lot of money, and some of them do, but some of them are like, even with money, you know, they still feel it.

Like, obviously doesn't, you know, and that's money.

Money can't always buy happiness, I guess, you know, but, but I would love to have me too.

I'm all about I'd rather be, I would like to find out if it could or not.

I would be much rather be miserable and rich.

Let's say money can't buy happiness.

Never had any, never had any.

I would love to be super wealthy with this happy smile on my face, you know.

I'd love to wipe my tears with money.

Yes, but no, I mean, I'm doing well, man.

I'm blessed.

But that's again, I just.

I love this what you're doing, I love that you can be open, I love that even on social media, I enjoy when people reach out to me and say they're struggling with stuff.

I love when they give me shit.

And say, oh Tate, you did that and they're very good, like, oh my God, they find so much stuff.

I'm sure.

Oh Tate, this was different.

This, this was not this way, this is a fake picture, this was not this event.

Oh, I posted another picture, oh my God , Tate, that's not real, that's from back then.

I'm like, how the fuck did you know that?

Because the reflection was here and you see and the reflection is.

Get a life.

Yeah, they're like, why are you looking so closely?

Oh man, like I'll try to post a picture or something, you wasn't there.

I know you weren't there.

I'm like, oh my God, dude, jeez.

I wrapped, uh, I wrapped somebody's hands and, um, it was Gene Silva.

I was so heartbroken because, uh, he, uh.

He like broke his hand.

I was like, Oh shit, freaking out, but they were like he had fought and he fought a week later, so it was like, yeah, you know.

And then I remember wrapping, um, Cyril's hand and the wrap came undone.

And again I posted it like, hey, look, I messed up, you know, and the fans on Instagram would know they just let me have it.

But again it's like I never want people to think I'm perfect.

Like, man, come at me and talk shit to me, be like, hey, you messed up, and I'm like, I will try to do better always, but You know, I just don't want everybody looking through the lens of social media and thinking, oh, we all have it together, everybody's perfect.

Oh, you guys don't have issues because I don't feel like that's real.

Exactly, exactly, and nobody is perfect, but it's just matters if you just show up and try every, every day, every goddamn day, every, yeah, you have to keep trying.

That's amazing.

You're amazing and it was so awesome having you here in the corner.

I hope I didn't.

I hope it was good.

I really hope it.

We, I mean, all we've had great guests, but this is the most we've laughed with my cheeks literally hurt and to be honest, we didn't use our phones at all.

This is, this was all organic.

This is great.

Listen, I'm telling you because I don't wanna be here like, oh my God, what's your favorite fighter?

Hey, what's your favorite?

This was like what's your prediction for the main event was like we just chopped it up for an hour and a half.

I hate that shit.

Oh, what's your prediction for this week?

I don't fucking know if I did all the bet.

Like, uh, no, no, no, trust me, if I knew Connor would have not finished up, I would have bet the farm like well it's not going 2 minutes, you know, it's like, hey, who's gonna win this fight?

I don't know, like who you got in this one?

I don't know both.

I mean, like, I'm like , dude, I'm the worst at this too.

Like I'm like, yo, this dude can't lose.

Like what the fuck just happened?

That dude got knocked out.

Like I remember, um, when, uh, It's been a couple of times too, like, I remember when Amanda fought like Cyborg.

Oh my God, that was insane .

I'm guilty of saying this too.

I'm gonna say this.

I Cyborg is my goat, female goat, but I picked her against the man.

There was no way, and I'm sorry, just in case there was no way, zero chance.

I was like, there's no way Justice win this fight.

That's picked him, and luckily , and I'm sitting here like.

He had no path to victory.

I was like, this is, you know who knows that can always pick a winner?

It's fucking Rashad, Evans.

Like every time Rashad's like, mm, something about this one.

I'm like, what the fuck?

Why would you say that?

I'm like, don't you.

He did it with Rhonda, when Rhonda fought Holly, he was like, No, it's something about this, Holly's gonna win this one.

I'm like, Rashad, shut up.

Nobody bet, bet.

I was like, holy shit, head kick hurt around the world.

I'm like, so.

It's like, but no, you guys are amazing, man.

I don't know who's gonna win, like, oh, who's your favorite fighter?

Yeah, this was great.

How'd you do this?

Like what did you do to get here?

We didn't even get into any of that.

Have you ever met Dana White?

What's Dana like?

I assure you, me and Dana are not in the same circle at all.

OK, like, have you ever, have you ever been around Connor, like, what?

Yeah, right, of course I have, OK.

I don't do that, but I'm just like, what like.

The worst is my family.

My family is the worst.

Hey, are you at the fight?

I'm watching you on TV.

Then I'm at the fight, and they will call you until you answer.

Hey, I'm kinda busy right now, like I'm at the fight.

I'm the octagon.

Hey, can you wave at me?

Like, Mom, no.

Did you see it?

Like, it's like, did you see it?

Yes, I love it.

I love it.

I'm at the, I'm at the, I'm at the ringside looking at Instagram.

Hey Tate, look.

Oh shit, they got cut.

I gotta do something.

That's me all the time.

I'm like, uh oh.

So, but I have fun again.

I'm sorry to take you up your time.

No, no, no , we can talk.

We're not this.

I feel like we're gonna have to do a part two, OK?

And I will be taking your raps tomorrow.

I'll let you know how they are.

I'm gonna tell all my friends I train at Syndicate MMA, so I'll be letting everybody know.

Yes, and this is.

Awesome, you guys.

Thank you so much for tuning in.

That is the Cup man you all know and love, Brad Tate, AKA Cutman Tate.

Thank you guys so much for tuning in.

Thank you so much.

Thank you guys for having me.

It was a pleasure.

It was a blast.

It was amazing.

Yes, you guys, this is in the corner with Destiny McCuben.

I'm Doug Vasquez.

Real fighters, real stories, real talk.

We'll see you next round.