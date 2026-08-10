Michael Fabiano Can't Stop Drafting These Players In Fantasy

Let's get to the players, uh, that you can't stop drafting.

And I, I will say this, like, so I'm curious if you're the same way.

Uh, as someone who covers football, you just get, So, at least I do.

I get so, at the end of the year, you're just like, all right, I know everything about all these players, blah, blah , blah blah, blah, and then the draft reinvigorates you and you get excited, and then you end up with, like, 9 rookies on your roster just because, like, it's that, oh, there, there could be, you know, it, it could be limitless potential, whatever, whatever.

I need to safeguard against that, but who are some players that you can't stop drafting?

For me, it's Rookies, but who, who are the players that you can't stop draft?

So I mentioned Judkins and Tin, um, because I could get Judkins in round 5, and it jives with my strategy of trying to get 3 wide receivers and 1 running back in the 1st 4 rounds and getting a, a second running back in round 5.

Tutin's a guy that you can get as a flex starter, probably in round 6, and I know there's some questions about him, but all of the buzz has been very positive, uh, and, and Chris Rodriguez has been injured.

And then if you move on to the wider receivers, like I love Emeka Buka, I think he's Jackson Smith and Jigba 2.0, but just keep in mind.

That JSN did not truly break out like in a big way until last year.

His 2nd year, he was in the top 10, and I think Abua is gonna be in the top 10.

I also really like Luther Burden, although he's got this groin injury, but, uh, I saw a report from Adam Schefter that he's gonna miss the preseason but should be OK for week 1, so that's good.

So Burden is someone that I have a lot of shares of.

I have a lot of shares of Bo Nix.

I don't understand why Bo Nix is getting so disrespected.

I know he's coming off the ankle, but he's fine now.

He was a QB 7 in each of his first two years in the NFL.

QB 7, and he's only been in.

Of the year in the league for two years.

His AVP is QB 15 right now, and they have Jaylen Waddle now.

I don't understand the disrespect.

So I've been getting a lot of Bo Nix.

Speaking of rookies, I've also been getting a lot of Casey Concepcion because, you know, he's a late-round pick, but we could talk about some of those late-round, uh, draft targets that you could throw out there.

So, getting a lot of Knicks and getting a lot of Jenkins, getting a lot of Tutan, uh, uh, Emeka Buka, Burden, uh, Ted McMillan is another player.

I've been getting a lot of him as well.

Why, um, Abuca is one that I think really excites me and, um, we did our 100 bowl predictions column back in June.

I predicted that he would lead, uh, the NFL in touchdown catches.

When another player leaves, how do you kind of square that with your own personal strategy where like Mike Evans leaves, clearly , having Mike Evans helped Abuca during the early part of his career.

Now he's gonna be responsible for a lot of coverage being rolled directly at him.

How do you factor that into your own kind of internal calculus?

I mean, just opportunities.

Is he gonna be facing, you know, tougher defenders?

I mean, I mean, sure, but opportunities are gold in fantasy football , right?

So he is a guy that I can see.

8 to 10 targets a game.

Um, you know, Mike Evans is gone.

Evans, I believe last year was averaging like 9 targets a game, uh, but he just didn't play a lot.

You know, Chris Godwin is probably past his prime at this point.

You know, they have some other good young receivers, the Tess Johnson's and, you know, Ted Hurst has been getting some buzz and, uh, Jaylen McMillan, but I think Abua is gonna be the guy .

It's all about opportunities.

The same thing like in Green Bay.

Right, Christian Watson.

Christian Watson is a big breakout candidate.

Why?

Well, I mean, he showed some flashes last year, he's shown some flashes in his career when he's been able to stay healthy, but Jontavian Wicks is gone, Romeo Dobbs is gone, opportunities, you know, you open the door for more targets, more chances to produce, and that's kind of what we're looking for, so.

Even though some of these guys may draw some tougher defensive defenders, uh, the opportunities are, are what make it, you know, most valuable for me.

And plus a lot of these players are so versatile, you know, it's not like your dad's, uh, wide receivers were like, you know, these guys are always on the perimeter, and, you know, these guys are always on the inside.

A lot of these players like Abuca, I mean, they're versatile.

They can, they can line up on the perimeter.

They can line up in the slot.

So, uh, you know, offensive coordinators can move these guys around and create, uh, positive matchups.

Uh, Ted McMillan confidence, is that, uh, can that be interpreted as Bryce Young confidence in any way, shape or form from you?

Uh, I think Bryce Young is what he is, but he also targeted McMillan a ton last year.

And so I think that connection is big.

And, and really, other than that, I know that they gave Jalen Coker a pretty decent sized contract, but I mean, what else do they have, right?

They don't have a tight end who's gonna eat a bunch of targets up.

Xavier, uh, uh, you know, Liette is kind of, he is what he is.

So there's just not a lot to love, uh, in the passing game there in Carolina.

Like there's not like this one player along like that dude could steal a lot of targets from McMillan.

I just, I don't see that player existing.

So I think Ted, who, we know, he was unreliable at times last year, but he still finished in the top 20, uh, as a rookie, I think he was the wide receiver 16.

I mean, I could see him easily moving up 4 spots and being a low-end wide receiver 1 in fantasy .

What is, um, I'm just curious about this in the, in the fantasy community, like, you know, there's a lot of, like, between NFL people, there's that, always that silent like chest thumping where it's like, I know, I know ball a little bit better than you.

What is the, like, what is the vibe like in the fantasy community?

Is it all love or like if you see some of these people at a, at a convention, do you try to like, You're gonna shoulder thump them a little bit.

Like there's a little bit of like, uh, you know, uh, it depends, um, I think I, I , I think, I think it's probably the same.

Listen, I mean, no matter what, there's people , we're all, we're all competitive.

There there's people you're gonna like, there's people you're not gonna like.

It is what it is, um.

I don't know that there's like anybody out there that like, oh, I wanna beat the snot out of that guy in fantasy.

You know what I mean, are there people out there who I would be like, yeah, if he finished in last place, that wouldn't break my heart.

But for the most part, I think it's a pretty, um, it's a pretty welcoming community, but I mean, dude, yeah, I mean, I've been doing this for over 25 years.

Like, of course there's people, again, people that you don't like, people that don't like you, um.

I, I'd like to think that, you know, that's, that's not as many people out there, but, uh, as it pertains to me, I mean, I don't know.

I'm sure there's a lot of people out there who, I mean, it also, you know, I, I think a lot of it has to do with like what your status is in an industry, right?

So there's a lot of, there's a lot of jealousy too, uh, in every single industry, no matter what, and that kind of breeds some contempt.

I mean, I remember.

I've had people, I'm not gonna name names, but I've had people in the industry like literally they just trash me on Twitter, and I've never met them once in my life.

I'm like, I don't even know who you are.

And but, but I mean, you know, people, people do that stuff, you know, it is what it is.

So, um, yeah, everyone's competitive, but I, I've, I've, I have far more friends in the industry, uh, then I, I wouldn't say enemies, but, you know, people that I dislike or dislike me.