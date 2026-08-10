Daniel Jones Looks Sharp After Achilles Comeback | Top 5 Colts Camp Takeaways | Albert Breer

We got 5 takeaways from Colt's camp.

Takeaway number 1, the obvious story, the biggest story, Daniel Jones coming back off the Achilles injury and through a couple of weeks of camp, he has practiced without restriction.

And what they're seeing from him right now is somebody who is in full command and who's made a real commitment to to getting back to where he is at this point.

In fact, it started almost right away.

Generally when guys have a surgery in the middle of the season, they might disappear for a while.

That wasn't the case with Daniel Jones.

In December right after the surgery last year, he was back in the quarterback meeting room.

He was on the scooter at practice.

He, he was a pretty constant presence around the building and that continued as he worked through the offseason on his rehab.

And there was a moment a couple of days ago for everybody here in a scrimmage where he pulled the ball down and ripped off a 40 yard run and on the GPS he hit 19.5 miles an hour.

So outside of a few little things, like he says he told me he has to get some explosiveness back.

It looks like Daniel Jones is going to be himself when the season starts.

Uh, takeaway number 2, the biggest question on offense without question is who the third wide receiver is going to be.

Alec Pierce, still a couple of weeks away from getting back out here on the practice field.

Josh Downs, who they'll rely on, got a little nicked up.

He's got a groin issue.

He wasn't at practice today, and that's opened up opportunities for the 3 veterans that are really competing for that role.

Ashton Doolin.

Nick Akina, Nick Westbrook Akina and Laquan Treadwell, the former first round pick.

You guys might remember him from Minnesota.

They feel like Josh Downs and Tyler Warren can do a lot of the things that Pittman did for the offense.

It's about who they're going to be putting out in the field and whether or not it's going to be 3 receivers more often or multiple tight ends.

Take away number 3, the offensive line should be improved.

You know what's going on on the, on the right side, on the left side.

Bernard Raymond's, the left tackle, Quentin Nelson, of course.

Is the left guard and as center Tanner Bortolini has played really well.

The two guys on the right side are going to dictate how much better the line is.

Mac Gonzale spent a lot of the offseason working with former Bears center Ole Kreutz.

He looks like he's ready to take a jump.

And then Jalen Travis, who is a massive, massive young tackle, played well in spots last year.

It's one of the reasons why they were comfortable walking away from Braden Smith, who'd been the right tackle for years.

Um, and so they feel good about where those two young guys are, um, one going into his 3rd year, one going into his 2nd year.

Take away number 4, the defensive line and the secondary have both emerged as strengths for the team, and they're deeper and more balanced than they've been in the recent past.

You, of course, know on the interior that you're going to be dealing with De Forest Buckner and Grover Stewart if you're another team.

Then on the edge, Leatu Atu is the number one rusher.

Um, but opposite him now you've got a couple of veterans coming in and Arden Key and Michael Clemens and a couple of young guys too in JT Tuamolaau and rookie Cayden Curry.

So they feel good about the depth and balance there.

And then in the defensive backfield at corner might be the strongest position on the team now.

Sauce Gardner, Trevarius Ward, and Justin Walley, who would have started last year as a rookie as a rookie if he hadn't gotten hurt.

Those 3 guys are all rock solid.

Rookie AJ Halsey is trending towards starting in week 1 opposite Cam Bynum.

So that secondary group as a whole should be a strength for Lou Annarumo's defense and Annarumo's 2nd year here in Indianapolis.

And finally, take away number 5, linebacker would be the big question on defense, the same way the 3rd receiver is the big question.

On offense, CJ Allen, who they were counting on their 2nd round pick, has missed almost all of camp, uh, with a hamstring issue.

He has missed all but 2 practices, I believe.

So they've been rotating Akeem Gaither Davis, Austin Ajei, and Bryce Betcher, who's another rookie, through those spots.

In a perfect world, CJ Allen would come back and look really good as a rookie, and Bryce Becher would win the other job, and he's been tough and physical and instinctive in camp.

And you've got the two draft picks out there and here we go, but there's a lot that still needs to play out.

They continue to rotate guys through and there's still a lot to be determined, uh, for these guys at that position.