Inside Dana White’s Insane $MILLION Sports Collection

Only 7 of these exist.

It's, it's a million plus card.

I have more Travis Scotts than Travis Scott has.

This is death row, so leg day is absolutely brutal.

Dana White has spent more than 2 decades building the UFC into a global sports powerhouse.

And along the way, he's built one hell of a collection.

So when Dana invited us inside his Las Vegas office at UFC headquarters, we asked him to show us around.

So when I was a kid, you know, I, I grew up in Massachusetts, and when I was in 4th grade, we moved to Las Vegas.

And Las Vegas didn't have any teams.

They had the Rebels basketball team.

That was it.

So I always remained a huge Boston fan.

Then my kids were born and raised in Vegas.

They became Boston fans because of my love for Boston.

When the Patriots beat Seattle with the interception, uh, by Butler, and all the Seattle people talking to me, right?

So then, That, that was one.

The other one was Atlanta.

So we were at that game, me and my family, and we were surrounded by Atlanta fans.

The whole game.

I mean, we were just hearing it the whole game.

We come back, we win the game.

And I just remember like Boston fans were wandering around like, Like dazed and confused, like it was a dream that we actually came back and won that game.

So those are my two favorite moments.

It doesn't take long walking around Dana's office to figure out just how deep that Boston loyalty runs because almost everywhere you look, there's another piece of sports history.

So obviously, being a Boston fan, the Tom Brady refractor, and it's a, it's a diamond-rated card.

Um, only 7 of these exist.

I own 1 and one of my friends owns the other one, so that's a very important card, not just in collecting, but to me personally.

I love Brady and I even have, uh, the same card in a 9.

Tatum, big Boston fan, love Tatum, and probably the holy grail of, of card collecting .

1952 tops Mickey Mantle with the autograph on it.

The man.

Has the potential to be the biggest one because I don't have a 10.

There's only 3 10s that exist and they're saying that right now, you know, a 10 would go for $60 million.

That is not a 10 unfortunately, but I just heard that one of the Brady refractors literally 2 days ago just went for sale, um, and it sold for like $780,000 and mine is way better than the one that sold, so it's, it's a million dollars plus card, that card right there.

And then there are the pieces that probably wouldn't show up in your average sports memorabilia collection.

Yeah, so I have these, these grenades, you know, it's got the Red Sox, the Patriots, the Bruins, and the Celtics.

I saw those for sale somewhere and I, and I had to have them.

Although even Dana.

admits his record as a Boston fan isn't completely spotless.

Listen, when you guys were asking me earlier about that I was at the Atlanta game and we were getting whooped and I didn't leave, I stayed the whole game.

I left that game earlier like a, because I was freezing cold.

And yeah, yeah, that's a bad one.

that's a bad one, folks.

Have you worn every beer in the closet?

No, I have not.

Travis Scotts are what I wear.

I wear them every day, and I always say, I have more Travis Scott's than Travis Scott has.

But the deeper you go into Dana's office, the less it starts to feel like an office, because tucked behind all the memorabilia is a full-blown private gym.

This is where I work out every day.

This is my gym.

This is death row.

The reason it's called death row, that's all the nastiest leg equipment on the planet.

So leg day is absolutely brutal.

And Dana has put almost as much effort into recovery as he has training.

Over the last several years, health and longevity have become another obsession.

This is a red light therapy bed.

And I do this stuff every day religiously.

You just get in there and you close it down.

You do 20 minutes a day.

And uh They just came out with a better one that I have at my house.

You only need 10 minutes.

Being healthy is expensive and very time consuming.

Most of what's inside Dana's office is impressive because it's rare, valuable, or just completely unexpected.

But one of his favorite pieces has nothing to do with what it's worth.

So all of these belts are Vinny Pazienza's.

Starts in 1987, which was my senior year of high school.

He fought for the IBF.

This is the IBC, the WBA, the IBO, and the WBU.

Um, this fight right here, probably one of his most famous fights because, you know, Kevin Rooney started training him after he was in a car accident and broke his neck.

And you know, people thought he'd never walk again, let alone fight again.

There's a movie about it called Bleed for This, which is a great movie if you've never seen it.

And Vinny, who is a maniac, I've been friends with him for a long time, you know, he doesn't have any kids, you know, his parents have passed away.

He said, I don't want my belts to just disappear when I die.

I want them to be somewhere where they can, you know, live forever.

So I bought the belts from them and, uh, yeah, this is one of my favorite.

Things that I own in my sports collection.

For Dana White, it turns out the things inside his office tell a pretty good story of their own.