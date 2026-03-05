Rob Font Opens Up About Career-Defining Fight With Raul Rosas Jr.

Here with Rob Font, big fight coming up Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Wanna talk as a fellow Boricua from Massachusetts with such a huge Puerto Rican population.

I want to talk to you about the Bad Bunny controversy because I, you know, I'm a proud Puerto Rican.

I'm not a fan of his music though, but I thought that the criticism was unjustified.

What did you make of that whole situation being a proud Puerto Rican?

Yeah, um, I, I kind of agree with you like that.

Like I'm not like gonna.

Like, rushed to a bad buddy concert, but I did love seeing him on, on, on stage, you know, especially that, that big of a stage, the, uh, the history behind the performance he did, it was awesome.

I had a blast, and, um, I was surprised I had all the controversy that had, uh, behind it, but, uh, you know, shout out to Bad Bunny.

Unfortunately our Patriots couldn't get it done right, couldn't get it done, but, uh.

We always got next year.

We got the suckers coming up soon.

Yeah, so I talked to your opponent.

Um, obviously the big story about him is he was signed to the UFC at such a young age, um, you know, had his first fight when he was 18.

He talked to me about some of when he first got those UFC paychecks, he thought he was rich, so he was taking his friends out, buying clothes.

What was the dumbest thing you did with your first professional paychecks?

Oh man, you know, my, my first check, I.

So I, I'm, I wasn't, I'm not as young as him, so I didn't, I kind of knew.

I actually, my first big purchase was a treadmill.

Yeah, I don't think I really, I didn't haven't really blown too much money, uh, I guess maybe my gold chain, but, but, oh no, my hats.

I did, I, I spent a lot of money on hats, yeah, yeah, I, uh, yeah, I was just telling the, uh, the Zoom, uh.

I spent like $700 on a box of hats that just shipped to my house and it was just like it was like at least like like 40 hats and it was like perfect and like but yeah I'll say my hats man I probably spend way too much money on hats.

Talk to me about your opponent because he is obviously a young guy.

It seems like you do have mutual respect for each other though.

Can you imagine like.

The pressure that he's faced being so young coming into the UFC, like, what, what do you, as viewing it from as afar, how do you think he's handled it all?

Um, yeah, I think he, I think he's doing great with it, you know, I think he's doing great with it.

I, um, like I was telling everybody, if I've never fought somebody with this much hype like now, like I've, I fought Haldo, I fought Cody, I fought ex-champs, you know, Sandhagen.

I get, I've been in there with the best, but not in the middle of their like hype, and, and, and he has a lot of hype, and, you know, so.

Um, you know , I, I think, um, that's something to look forward to, something that kind of excites me, um, but yeah, I think he's handling it well.

Um, I can't imagine being that young in the UFC.

Like I said, I didn't get into training until I was like 25, so it was like, so, um, yeah, he's, um, I think he's doing well with it.

He, he promotes himself well.

Um, this is the big fight.

This is a name that like I wasn't even that excited about the.

The skill set, I was more excited about like the buzz.

Yes, my guy, perfect.

Let's do this, I guess that's a big name.

Hell yeah, let's do it.

It's a big hot topic in the sport always is the weight cut, and I talked to the former champion in your division, Al Jermaine Sterling, over the weekend, and he's, he's against weight cutting.

He says that, you know, the UFC and MMA in general should look at it because it's a.

Barbaric process.

It's tough on the body.

Uh, he suggested same day weigh-ins that if the weight cuts weren't as tough, that the fights would be more competitive and the fans would see better fights.

What are your thoughts on that hot topic issue?

Yeah, you know, um, definitely I hate cutting weight.

It's part of the job.

Um, I think we're getting better with it though, um.

I do think uh we had, I think we definitely should add a couple more weight classes kind of how boxing um has it um but if everybody can agree at a certain amount of weight and you stay there that'd be awesome but yeah uh like I just said like same day it'd be cool uh or no weight cutting even better.

Um, but it's, you know, it's part of sport, um, in a weird way, it's like, it's like, it's like a ritual before you get to the fight.

So like I try to be positive about it.

Like I know, OK, I'm getting through this because there's a big reward on the other side of it.

Charles Oliveira, Max Holloway headlining this card for the BMF title in your life, maybe not in the fight world, but who is the baddest MFer?

No, baddest motherfucker I know, um, you know, I gotta go with Bobby Green, man.

Bobby Green, shout out to Bobby Green.

That's my boy.

He looked real good, uh, the, the last week in Mexico.

Like, yeah, I'm going with Bobby Green , man, big Bobby Green fan.

Did, did, did you expect that performance out of him, because he , I mean, he looked great.

Hell yeah, I definitely did, man.

He always comes with it.

He always puts it on the on the show, you know.

He has a, he has a, a swag about him that, you know, I, I can, I can appreciate that he got the hands down, talking shit, fighting, and he , and it's like.

And it's just fun to watch.

So I would say, yeah, definitely a Bobby Green, man.

Last one for me, Boston athlete Mount Rushmore, your favorite four Boston athletes of all time.

Oh, I got you.

I got you going, Paul Pierce, Calvin Cater, um.

Uh, I get that one Pedro in there and then, uh, you gotta go Larry, right?

You gotta go Larry.

You gotta go Larry.

All right, Rob Font, big fight Saturday night.

Thanks for the time, man .

Good luck.

Appreciate it, man, yeah.