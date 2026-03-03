00:01:03 |
Arnold Palmer Invitational Best Bets
Up Next
Is Reconciliation Possible Between Crosby & the Raiders?
5 hours ago
Ranking CBB Top 5, Miami RedHawks IN or OUT?, Big East Sinking | Others Receiving Votes
3 hours ago
DeMarvion Overshown: The Most "Authentic" Cowboy in the NFL?
1 hour ago
A Star-Studded Field Takes the Course at the Arnold Palmer Invitational
39 minutes ago
The Weaker 2026 Draft Class Has Some Gems
5 hours ago
Is Reconciliation Possible Between Crosby & the Raiders?
5 hours ago
Ranking CBB Top 5, Miami RedHawks IN or OUT?, Big East Sinking | Others Receiving Votes
3 hours ago
DeMarvion Overshown: The Most "Authentic" Cowboy in the NFL?
1 hour ago
A Star-Studded Field Takes the Course at the Arnold Palmer Invitational
39 minutes ago
The Weaker 2026 Draft Class Has Some Gems
5 hours ago
Is This the Hardest 2 Minutes in Fitness? Noah Ohlsen on Red Bull Rancher Strong
9 hours ago
It's Time for the Warriors To Have a Steph Curry Conversation
Jan 28, 2026
Farmers Insurance Open Betting Preview
Jan 27, 2026
Amon Ra St. Brown: Trusts the Lions' Offseason Moves
Feb 6, 2026
Albert Breer on Seahawks Smothering Patriots in Super Bowl LX
Feb 9, 2026
Tiger Woods Masters Status Unclear as he Hosts the Genesis Invitational
Feb 17, 2026
How Awful Announcing Took Over Sport Media Coverage
Feb 19, 2026
Transcript
It's time for the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill and I got 3 best bets to win this week, starting with Matt Fitzpatrick, who's available at 26 to 1 at DraftKings.
He leads the PGA Tour in ball striking heading into this week and he is 12th in par 5 scoring, which is extremely important at Bay Hill.
You have to get birdies or better on these.
Power 5s if you want to win.
That brings me to my second pick to win this week.
It is Jake Knapp, who I'm betting on once again this time, he's at 40 to 1 at FanDuel.
He leads the PGA Tour in par 5 scoring.
He's also 2nd and scoring averaged 3rd in total strokes gain.
I'm gonna keep betting on him until either his play falls off or until The betting market adjusts.
And then if you want a bit of a long shot this week, consider Alex Non at 85 to 1.
He is a master of scrambling which could be important if the winds pick up at Bay Hill.
He's inside the top 10 in the field, both in strokes gained around the green and strokes gain putting.
And let's not forget he had a very good fall season, winning twice on the DP World Tour.