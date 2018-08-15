reads of the day 081518

As the new college football season approaches, our writers and editors cast ballots projecting the fall’s biggest stars to construct SI’s 2018 All-America teams. With stat-stuffing QBs Lamar Jackson and Baker Mayfield off to the NFL, there was a little more uncertainty than normal around the group of signal-callers deserving of first-team honors, but many of the names at other positions were easy calls. An asterisk(*) next to a player’s name denotes that he was a unanimous selection.