Timberwolves vs. Kings Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Back DeMar DeRozan, Fade Julius Randle)
De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and the Sacramento Kings make their 2024-25 regular season debut on Thursday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves and Anthony Edwards.
Minnesota already has a game under its belt, but it lost to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.
There were some interesting things to take away from that game, including the lack of shot attempts by Julius Randle early in the game in his first regular-season matchup with the franchise.
So, how can we use that to help us bet in the prop market in the Kings-Wolves matchup on Thursday?
Here are a couple of plays that I’m eyeing for this Western Conference contest.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Timberwolves vs. Kings
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- DeMar DeRozan OVER 19.5 Points (-125)
- Julius Randle UNDER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-110)
DeMar DeRozan OVER 19.5 Points (-125)
The Kings acquired DeMar DeRozan in a sign-and-trade deal with the Chicago Bulls this offseason, and DeRozan should step into a major role in their offense.
Since the 2013-14 season, DeRozan has averaged at least 20.1 points per game in every season, yet he’s projected 19.5 points in the season opener.
I like the OVER for DeRozan, as the Kings will likely try to get him acclimated to their offense. Plus, the Wolves struggled against wings in their first game of the season, allowing 18 points to Rui Hachimura and 16 to LeBron James.
DeRozan should also lead the offense when De’Aaron Fox is off the floor, allowing him to be a focal point and leading scorer. He should push 20+ points in his first game in Sacramento.
Julius Randle UNDER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-110)
Randle attempted just 10 shots – despite scoring 16 points – in the season opener against the Lakers.
Coming off of surgery on his shoulder last season, Randle was reluctant to shoot at times, and he may still be trying to figure out his role in the offense.
A career 33.3 percent shooter from deep, Randle was 1-for-3 from downtown on Tuesday. If he’s only going to take a few 3-point shots a game, the UNDER is the play to make in this market.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.