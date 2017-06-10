How to create the perfect team to beat the Warriors

Draymond Green had quite an NBA Finals Game 4. He appeared to draw a second technical...until he didn't. His mom tweeted some conspiratorial thoughts. It was an eventful night.

The Warriors forward naturally had a lot to say at his press conference following Golden State's 137–116 loss on Friday, their first defeat of the 2017 postseason. Golden State leads Cleveland 3–1 entering Game 5.

The Mercury News has a full transcript of his presser, but here's a look at some of Draymond's best quotes of the night.

• “I don’t really understand the double technical. What does that accomplish? I don’t know.”

• “Yeah, thank God I get to play on Monday…Hopefully.”

• ​“We got a golden opportunity going home on Monday to close one out.”

(Get it?)

• “I really don’t pay much attention to anyone in Cleveland, honestly. They don’t seem to be the sharpest people around.”

• ​(on Cleveland fans chanting his name) “They show me how important I am to them. They are at home thinking about me. If you come into the game chanting my name, you be at home thinking about me. So shoutout to them for the love.”

• “I don’t know, man. I love this game. And I love y’all. I appreciate y’all. I’m having a great time right now.”

• (at the end of his press conference) “That’s it? Ahh, man, I never wanted this to end.”

Game 5 is Monday night at Oracle Arena in Oakland.