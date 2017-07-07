NBA Free Agency: Which team has handed out the worst contract?

Free agency began at 12:01 a.m. last Saturday, ushering in the first day of the league’s new Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The weekend kicked off with a bang when Paul George was traded to the Thunder and Stephen Curry and Blake Griffin agreed to new max contracts with their respective teams. Gordon Hayward has agreed to join the Celtics. Stars like Carmelo Anthony could still be on the move through trade.

Free agents can now sign contracts now that the NBA's moratorium period has ended.

Friday

• The Washington Wizards have 48 hours to match the four-year, $106 million offer sheet the Brooklyn Nets gave forward Otto Porter. The Wizards will have until 11:59 p.m. ET Saturday to match the Nets offer and will take the allotted time to do so. (Tim Bontemps, Washington Post)

• Boston, Utah sign-and-trade talks have been quiet since Thursday morning. Boston has asked around the league about Avery Bradley, Marcus Smart and Jae Crowder. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• James Johnson agreed to framework of a four-year deal to stay with the Miami Heat. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)