NBA

Grizzlies Guard Ben McLemore Breaks Foot in Pickup Game

Chris Chavez
an hour ago

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ben McLemore was diagnosed with a non-displaced fracture of the fifth metatarsal in his right foot and he could miss 12 weeks, general manager Chris Wallace announced.

The injury occurred when McLemore landed on another player's foot while diving to the basket during a pick-up game in Los Angeles. McLemore underwent surgery and the team expects him to make a full recovery.

McLemore is coming off a season in which he averaged 8.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game for the Sacramento Kings. He became an unrestricted free agent after he declined to tender an offer sheet worth over $5.3 million.

In July, the Grizzlies signed McLemore to a two-year deal worth about $11 million. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters