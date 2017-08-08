Memphis Grizzlies guard Ben McLemore was diagnosed with a non-displaced fracture of the fifth metatarsal in his right foot and he could miss 12 weeks, general manager Chris Wallace announced.

The injury occurred when McLemore landed on another player's foot while diving to the basket during a pick-up game in Los Angeles. McLemore underwent surgery and the team expects him to make a full recovery.

McLemore is coming off a season in which he averaged 8.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game for the Sacramento Kings. He became an unrestricted free agent after he declined to tender an offer sheet worth over $5.3 million.

In July, the Grizzlies signed McLemore to a two-year deal worth about $11 million.