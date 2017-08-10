NBA

Report: Knicks, Rockets Discussing Carmelo Anthony Trade Again

Khadrice Rollins
an hour ago

The New York Knicks and Houston Rockets are talking about a Carmelo Anthony trade again, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Knicks and Rockets had been engaged in trade talks since before Phil Jackson parted ways with the Knicks, but in July the Knicks stopped those discussions, which reportedly did not please Anthony.

The Knicks had been transitioning former general manager Steve Mills into his new role as team president and brought in Scott Perry as the new GM when they reportedly tried to get in contact with Anthony to convince him to stay in New York.

According to Wojnarowski, the teams are having trouble getting a third team to take on the remaining three years and $60 million on Ryan Anderson's contract to complete a deal. Before the talks halted, there were rumors of the teams getting close to finishing a deal.

There were also rumors that the Oklahoma City Thunder were interested in Anthony.

Anthony, 33, has been in New York since 2011 when he was traded from the Denver Nuggets.

