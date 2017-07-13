Report: Knicks may want to keep Carmelo Anthony
The New York Knicks are pausing trade talks concerning Carmelo Anthony and are looking to get a meeting with him to discuss reintegrating him with the organization, Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN report.
On Thursday, the Knicks reportedly reached a deal with Scott Perry, to make him their new general manger, according to Vincent Goodwill of CSN Chicago. Perry had been hired by the Sacramento Kings in April to serve as their executive vice president of basketball operations.
Shelburne and Wojnarowski are reporting that with the Knicks new front office taking shape, they went to talk with Anthony to meet with the executives and coach Jeff Hornacek.
There was talk that the Knicks were working on a four-team trade that would send the 10-time All-Star to the Houston Rockets. Wojnarowski reported earlier this month that Anthony is willing to waive his no-trade clause for a deal that will send him to either Houston or the Cleveland Cavaliers.
There had been public issues between Anthony and former Knicks president Phil Jackson regarding the team's triangle offense. Jackson and the Knicks agreed to part ways last month.
Last season the Knicks finished 31-51 and appear to be going into a rebuild. Anthony will be entering the 15th season.