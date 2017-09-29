Hawks point guard Dennis Schröder was arrested early Thursday in the Atlanta area on a misdemeanor battery charge, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Schröder, 24 has been released on bail.

A native of Germany and former first-round pick, Schröder was Atlanta’s second-leading scorer last season, led the team in assists, and is the only returning player out of the team’s four top scorers.

The Hawks acknowledged the situation in a statement: “We are aware of an incident involving Dennis Schröder earlier this morning. We are still gathering information as it pertains to the situation, and out of respect for the legal process, we will have no further comment at this time.”