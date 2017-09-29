NBA

Hawks’ Dennis Schröder Arrested for Misdemeanor Battery

3:00 | NBA
How Will NBA Players Respond to Adam Silver's National Anthem Statement?
Jeremy Woo
36 minutes ago

Hawks point guard Dennis Schröder was arrested early Thursday in the Atlanta area on a misdemeanor battery charge, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Schröder, 24 has been released on bail.

A native of Germany and former first-round pick, Schröder was Atlanta’s second-leading scorer last season, led the team in assists, and is the only returning player out of the team’s four top scorers.

The Hawks acknowledged the situation in a statement: “We are aware of an incident involving Dennis Schröder earlier this morning. We are still gathering information as it pertains to the situation, and out of respect for the legal process, we will have no further comment at this time.”

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters