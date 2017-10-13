The drama between Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook might be inching closer to its end.

The feud between the two superstars was a recurring theme all last season. Whether it was Westbrook wearing an "Official Photographer" vest before their first game against each other or Durant embracing the cupcake moniker that was placed on him through t-shirts, a hat and a design for his new sneakers, there was plenty of fuel added to the fire.

In a new story by Sports Illustrated's Jake Fischer, Kendrick Perkins talked about how the former teammates could be on the road toward getting back on speaking terms.

Fischer writes:

Perkins established a group text message with Durant and Westbrook upon arriving in Oklahoma City. “I didn’t know KD and Russ from a can of paint,” he says. “I just wanted to get it like how we had it in Boston.” They pinged the thread day and night, dishing football smack and NBA rumors. “We’re in it a lot,” Westbrook said back in April 2016, even after Perkins left the Thunder. “That’s the type of relationship we have [with him].” The group message has been silent following Durant’s departure to Oakland last summer. Perkins thinks it will resume activity in the future. “At least they’re talking to each other again,” he said. “I know they had talked right after they announced Russ won MVP. They texted. I think they broke the ice.”

The two will face each other four times this season with the first meeting coming Nov. 22 in Oklahoma City. Maybe we'll see signs of a rekindled friendship prior to that matchup.