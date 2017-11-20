Lonzo Ball flashed his potential Sunday night as the Lakers rookie earned his second career triple double in the Lakers 127-109 win over the Nuggets.

Ball, who has struggled with his shot to start his rookie campaign, was five-for-13 from the field for 11 points on the night. He was a menace on the defensive glass, collecting 13 of his game-high 16 rebounds on that end of the court. Both of those totals were career highs, eclipsing the marks he set on Nov. 11 when he recorded his first career triple double.

To cap off the night, Ball had a game-high 11 assists as the Lakers as a whole had a season-high 36 helpers in the victory.

This game marked only the fifth time this season Ball scored in double figures, and it was his first instance doing so since his triple double against the Bucks earlier in the month. In that game he shot seven-for-12 and finished with 19. He was also the youngest player ever with a triple double.

The Lakers now sit at 7-10 on the season. With a win over the Bulls Tuesday, Los Angeles would have only its second winning streak of the season.