Kevin Durant: 'Time For Me To Stop Talking About [Thunder]'

Durant returns to Oklahoma City for the third time since joining Golden State before last season.

By Nihal Kolur
November 22, 2017

Kevin Durant is done talking about the Thunder.

Leading up to Wednesday night's game between Durant's Warriors and his former team, Oklahoma City, the 29-year-old superstar said, "It's about time for me to go ahead and stop talking about that stuff."

"I'm done trying to convince people that I love being here, I love playing basketball here, I love growing as a basketball player and a person," Durant told reporters.

There has been no shortage of beef between Durant and his former team.

Whether it was Russell Westbrook wearing an "Official Photographer" vest before their first game against each other or Durant embracing the cupcake moniker that was placed on him through t-shirts, a hat and a design for his new sneakers, there was plenty of fuel added to the fire.

Over the summer, Durant bashed his former teammates and coach Billy Donovan when he accidentally tweeted from his verified account, "he didn't like the organization or playing for Billy Donovan. His roster wasn't that good, it was just him and russ," in response to a fan. He was instantly busted for using a second Twitter and Instagram account to respond to fans.

But the former MVP seems more than willing to move on from the topic, happily giving his thoughts on the new-look Thunder.

Durant's Warriors have jumped out to a 13-4 start to the season behind 24.9 points and 6.9 rebounds per game from the 2017 Finals MVP. Westbrook and the Thunder, meanwhile, have struggled to adapt to the addition of Paul George and Carmelo Anthony, stumbling to a 7-9 record.

